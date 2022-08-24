Genius Shopping Tricks Every Amazon Prime Member Should Know

As you probably are well aware, Amazon is a one-stop online marketplace that allows you to shop for (nearly) everything from the comfort of your home. Add in Prime membership, and your goods will arrive at your door in no time.

Truly savvy users of the platform know and leverage some incredible hacks to improve their online shopping experience and keep their household spending under budget.

Here are some genius-level hidden tips that Amazon Prime members use to find and take advantage of the best deals.

Amazon's Trade-in Program

Saving money on Amazon isn't always in the buying process – sometimes it's earning money back for the stuff you've already bought.

Amazon's Trade-in Program is great way to recycle your old gear into new money. Amazon allows Prime members to resell books, video games, old tablets, or cell phones. It's essentially a virtual garage sale, but with a lot less work. And none of the fees associated with the Amazon Selling Partner program – which is itself a pretty good platform.

Amazon provides a free pre-paid shipping label for sending in the items and, in exchange, provides an Amazon gift card equal to the appraised value of the item and typically also a promo toward a new qualifying device. This win-win situation helps you discard things you don't need, and you get spending money in your Amazon account. And if your item doesn't meet their standards for trade-in, they'll return it to you or safely recycle it at nio extra charge.

Amazon Rewards Visa

Get an Amazon Rewards VISA and get cash back. Cardholders earn 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market, including digital downloads, Amazon.com Gift Cards, Amazon Fresh orders, Amazon Prime subscriptions, and items sold by third-party merchants through Amazon.com's marketplace.

Other perks include 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, 1% on all other purchases, and even higher rewards for Prime members.

Surveys

Prime members should definitely sign up for Survey Junkie. The popular public opinion site lets you share your thoughts in easy surveys that help brands deliver better products & services. After you've created a full profile, watch the tutorials, and complete surveys until you reach 1000 points.

Then the sky's the limit. With as little as 1000 points earned, you can cash out and earn a $10 Amazon gift card. Or keep going to get larger rewards. Survey Junkie will even provide you cash out via PayPal. But for the best value, take the gift cards. Rinse and repeat and watch those Amazon gift cards come flooding in.

Sharing Your Prime Account

Did you know Amazon allows users to share Prime benefits with one another person? All the benefits, including free Prime shipping, Prime Video, and music and digital content purchased through Amazon work for both people. All you need to do is create an Amazon Household account.

Linked Accounts

Another tip is to link other accounts, such as Hilton Honors, to your Amazon account and earn a gift card with those hotel points. This is ideal if you don't stay in Hiltons often and likely would not otherwise earn a free hotel stay or other benefits from those points. Look closely at the parameters of adding these programs, though. Sometimes you may need to give up other benefits to get the Amazon ones.

Track Your E-reciepts

Want a way to double down on the Amazon savings? Download the Fetch app.

Fetch Rewards is a free app that allows users earn rewards when they upload photos of their receipts. This easy-to-use app searches your receipts for any cashback offers. There is no requirement to scan barcodes, QR codes, or jump through any hoops before uploading your receipts.

One of the lesser-known features of the Fetch app is the ability to “scan” e-reciepts. When you link your email to the app, you can click a button and it will search for recent online purchases. If they're through recognized retailers – like Apple, Ikea, and yes, Amazon, you earn points for those purchases as well, getting you that much closer to free Amazon gift cards.

Wish List

If you don't need to buy it today, you can still save your items for later – and cheaper. Keep items in either a wish list or cart and wait for when the price drops. Amazon will email and notify shoppers through the App when the price drops on something in your cart. You don't even have to go back in.

Camelizer

If you'd rather use a third-party site, CamelCamelCamel displays the price history of items sold on Amazon. The site shows a price chart with the sales history of items on Amazon. This can aid in figuring out if the product is really on sale. There's also a Chrome browser extension called the Camelizer, which saves you the fuss of visiting another website, instead showing the prices right from your browser.

Amazon Freebies

Prime members can take advantage of many free products. These include books, movies, music, and even photo storage. Amazon doesn't provide a guide, but there are links from the Explore Prime section.

Unused Gift Cards

Did you know you can turn unused gift cards into an Amazon gift card? You can combine the balance of all unused cards to turn them into one Amazon gift card.

Log into your Amazon account, go to your Account page and add your gift card as a payment option. Check your remaining balance on the card (either online or via phone), then go to an Amazon eGift card page . Set the remaining amount as the eGift card's value and put your email address in as the recipient. Go back to your Account page, click Gift Cards and apply the gift card code (received via email) to your balance.

Digital Coupon Codes

Amazon often offers digital coupon codes on many of its products. Sometimes the coupon will auto apply, but users must manually click the coupon box to obtain the discount. It can be hard to notice, but if a discount is available, a tiny radio box appears under the price, and when clicked, the coupon is applied. Text appears in green which states how much you can save by applying the coupon.

Tom's Guide, an online knowledge base, offers a few other shopping hacks.

Hidden Coupon Page

Amazon's Coupon page typically flies under the radar, but it's definitely worth utilizing. You might even find a deal here for something that Amazon knows you've purchased before. It's as simple as locating the Coupon tab on the ‘Today's Deals' page. There's also a page devoted to food and beverage gifts discounts.

These shopping hacks allow Amazon Prime members to score deals, freebies, and gift cards. Creating an Amazon household account and sharing prime benefits opens up more options. Following these tips will give you the advantage on some of the best deals Amazon has to offer. Nearly everyone can use a good deal or freebie these days—especially on the world's largest online shopping marketplace.

