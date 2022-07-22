Amber Heard Asserts “The Court Made Errors” Johnny Depp’s Not Having It

Yesterday, Amber Heard officially filed a notice of appeal.

Appeal Filed

On Thursday morning, the 36-year-old followed through on filing an appeal in the Circuit Court of Fairfax County.

Was the Jury Rigged?

A representative for Heard said they “believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment.”

Fair Verdict?

The rep further said “We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and Justice.”

Johnny Fires Back

Johnny's spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline they are “confident” the verdict will be upheld.

Evidence Everywhere

The statement further read “The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances,” read the statement.

Confidence

“We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

What Actually Happened?

On June 1st, a jury decided to side with Johnny Depp with an award of more than $10 million in damages. The jury determined that Amber Heard defamed Depp in the 2018 op-ed she wrote about surviving abuse.

One Juror is in Question

This appeal comes only a few days after Judge Penney Azcarate denied Amber Heard's request for a mistrial over one juror that they allege fraudulently accept the jury duty service.

No Fraud

The judge said there is no evidence of fraud. She also noted Heard's legal team had weeks to speak up about any juror error and did not. They only said something after the verdict.

She'll Pay Interest

Heard will also have to pay 6% annual interest and if she appeals she will have to post a bond for the full amount she owes, over $10 million.

Debt, Debt, Debt

This $10 million is in addition to the $6 million in legal fees Heard has accumulated during the trial.

Another Lawsuit

Heard is also battling her insurance company as they refuse to pay $1,000,000 in legal fees saying what she did are “willful acts” and insurance does not pay for that.

