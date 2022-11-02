Amber Heard Claims She’s “Not a U.S. Resident” To Avoid Being Sued

Amber Heard has been embroiled in scandal and controversy thanks to her trial with Johnny Depp. Although that chapter has closed, Heard is still dealing with the fallout. One of the struggles she is still facing is a lawsuit from her insurance company, New York Marine. Heard now claims that she was not a United States resident when the lawsuit was filed and is not a U.S. resident.

You Can Run, but You Can't Hide

In the court document, Heard's defense states, “Ms. Heard was not a resident of the United States when New York Marine filed its lawsuit and is not now a resident of the United States. Therefore, this court lacks jurisdiction.”

Related: Is Biden's Mental Capacity a Serious Issue?

Twitter Reacts

A picture of the court document that contains Heard's claims has been making the rounds on Twitter.

Looks like we finally have an explanation why Amber fled the USA. She is arguing, as a defense in her insurance case in New York, that she is not a resident of the United States and resides in another country. She will likely try to argue the same thing if Johnny tries to collect pic.twitter.com/MrfvmSaaR2 — Larry Forman (@TheDUIGuyPlus) November 1, 2022

Other Twitter users were quick to dispute Amber's claim and mock her current life circumstances. One Twitter user pointed out that people who move to different countries cannot escape paying taxes in the U.S., so Heard shouldn't be able to avoid this.

If folks who moved to another country can't get out of paying taxes to uncle Sam and their new host nation, she most def won't get out of this. Honey you were born here, you're not getting out of this. — CrownFoxStar (@CrownFoxStar) November 1, 2022

Another user poked fun at Heard by pointing out how Johnny Depp came out of the ordeal relatively unaffected.

johnny depp; winning, touring, acting, living his best life.

amber heard; homeless and jobless. pic.twitter.com/phDXbO0aCg — c (@charze_x) November 1, 2022

Another user called out Heard for previously stating that she had a right as an American to be heard in court.

Amber Heard really went from “I have a right as an American” to “Lol I'm not American. Sovereign citizen” in a matter of months 💀 — Subah (@kiIIeronrhodes) November 1, 2022

Yet another user stated that she is “bluffing” and that “tax documents will easily prove she is a U.S. resident.”

Amber Heard is bluffing, and tax documents will easily prove she is a US resident. If true, she is also committing insurance fraud… is she really willing to face extradition and possibly face federal charges over all of this? https://t.co/DJblg0xP7P — JAMES (@jamesfromcourt) November 1, 2022

BobaSpookySim pointed out that if Amber has a normal passport, she is a U.S. citizen and has to renounce her U.S. citizenship to become stateless.

I have questions about amber heard claiming to be stateless….

1) does she have a normal passport? If so then she's not stateless

2) has she renounced her US citizenship? It has to be done in order to be stateless#wtfamber #overusedfloppyfishmarket — 🎃Spooky🎃 (@BobaSpookySim) November 1, 2022

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.