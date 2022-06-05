Twitter Reacts to Amber Heard Controversially Being “Fired” From Aquaman 2

Even though the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial is over, the negative repercussions are just beginning for the now-former Aquaman star. Besides the jury awarding Depp $15 million in compensation and punitive damage and Heard $2 million in damages Heard has been fired and lost her scenes for her role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

I didn’t think they would but sounds like they are, the next test screening should be interesting pic.twitter.com/ZjR60XxDCZ — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) June 3, 2022



A writer from Geeks Worldwide, KC Walsh, claims with a tweet that Amber Heard's scenes as Mera will be deleted from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This decision allegedly coming after a meeting between Warner Bros. executives. Walsh further alleges Heard's character Mera may die during childbirth at the beginning of the film.

Some are saddened by the verdict while others rejoice. Both celebrities in the trial have created a massive following of choosing #JusticeForJohnny or #IStandWithAmber. Twitter users had some controversial comments and shade to throw at both Depp and Heard.

One user said Amber showed “strength, perseverance and dignity” during the trial.

If Amber Heard is “unlikable” as a beautiful and successful actress, a mother, an activist, a reader, and a woman who showed strength, perseverance and dignity standing up to her abuser and his hateful mob, I don’t want to be likable. #IStandWithAmberHeard — princess ✨ (@isveev) June 3, 2022

Another user opined that “she's someone who weaponized the #MeToo movement for her own gain…”

But the fact is that Depp now stands for every man who has ever been wrongly accused of abusing a woman, while Amber is not only the girl who cried wolf, she’s someone who weaponised the #MeToo movement for her own gain… she gives all women a bad name 👏 https://t.co/A2JsYZhmbC — Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) June 4, 2022

Topaz said, “Amber Heard hasn't done a single thing to help any woman besides herself.”

Idk who needs to hear this but Amber Heard hasn't done a single thing to help any woman besides herself. Johnny Depp says his win is for both male and female victims. Key word: victims. — Topaz 🤍🦋 (@topazsunsett) June 2, 2022

Yet another user is frustrated with the believe all women rhetoric. She says “…it is a wake-up call to stop believing someone based on their gender only..”

Amber Heard didn’t lose because the justice system failed her. Amber Heard lost because she is the abuser. There is a mountain of evidence against her. And this verdict isn’t a setback for women. It is a wakeup call to stop believing someone based on their gender only. It is a 1/ pic.twitter.com/GjgyELX0wV — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) June 1, 2022

A Kentucky trial lawyer who had been covering the trial events closely said he had learned a new term “Toxic Feminity.”

This trial taught me a new term: Toxic Femininity. — The DUI Guy+ (@KyDUIGuy) June 2, 2022

With support pouring in from both sides after the final gavel the large media organizations still seem to be wanting to tell only of how unfair the trial was. A popular Youtube channel Popcorned Planet responded “Mainstream Media TERRIFIED! Now Blaming US For Amber Heard LOSING to Johnny Depp!?”

Mainstream Media TERRIFIED! Now Blaming US For Amber Heard LOSING to Johnny Depp!?#johnnyvictory https://t.co/xC57il9leB pic.twitter.com/JAzXAe4yUL — Popcorned Planet (@PopcornedPlanet) June 3, 2022

With this trial now over and the verdict in there is already buzz that Heard will be filing an appeal to her defeat. As the events unfold it will be interesting to see how it all pans out.

After the dust settles the real question is are you #TeamAmber or #TeamJohnny?

