Amber Heard’s Pleas for Help Rejected by Former Hollywood Friends

$8.2 million in damages is not the only consequence Amber Heard suffered due to her failed lawsuit. Her socialite friends have reportedly turned their backs on her and rejected her pleas for aid.

Pin of Shame

Amber has allegedly been snubbed by former friends, including Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie. A source close to Amber said, “Amber has reached out to her old party pals like Kirsten Stewart, Cara Delevingne, and Margot Robbie, hoping they'll help her with a place to stay. She's getting snubbed and, in many cases, flat out ghosted.”

Related: Amber Heard Asserts “The Court Made Errors” Johnny Depp's Not Having It

Getting Desperate

Amber has also reportedly been having trouble landing new job opportunities. Sources say she has been offered a role in an X-Rated movie and that the offer is good economically. According to the agency, the income earned from the film would help partially relieve Amber of her debt to Johnny Depp.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by CNation and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.