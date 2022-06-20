Amber Heard Caught “Shopping” at TJ Maxx, Twitter Reacts

Amber Heard is in such dire straits after her $8.3 million judgment that she has begun shopping at clothing stores many “normal” people visit. TMZ “spotted” Heard shopping with her sister at TJ Maxx on Thursday afternoon. Some believe she is actually shopping for clothing while others believe this to be an elaborate PR stunt by Heard.

Twitter's Reaction

One user was unhappy with Heard and claimed this may be a PR stunt.

Maybe this is a PR stunt to make people think she can't afford to pay Johnny Depp. We do know that she likes to tip off TMZ — Kathy (@katcan426) June 19, 2022

Another user defended Heard saying “[Heard] doing something as innocuous as shopping at TJ Maxx is a ‘publicity stunt…?'”

Oh, so amber heard doing something as innocuous as shopping at TJ maxx is a “publicity stunt” and she’s evil for it but Johnny Depp using every dirty trick in the game to smear her name in a campaign of “total global humiliation” and fooling everyone that he’s a saint?? Is not?? — 𝕬𝖓𝖓3🦋 (@urmumsgf420) June 19, 2022

Mortitia opined “she was caught on private jet last week…”

It is staged. She was caught on private jet last week-she was wearing ysl bag etc which costs thousands 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Mortitia (@mortitia88) June 19, 2022

And lastly, another Twitter user said “Amber Heard thinks we're all incredibly stupid.”

Amber Heard thinks we’re all incredibly stupid. She’s blatantly trying to pull on heartstrings by staging the TJ Maxx photos in an attempt to look poor and struggling. Nice try, Amber. Everything you do is so transparent. #AmberHeardIsANarcissist #AmberHeardlsALiar #AmberHeard — Obla_Di_Obla_Da (@shaunna_harper) June 19, 2022

Telling the Truth or Masterful Manipulation?

Heard owes Johnny Depp a lot of money at this point yet it uncertain whether he will force her to pay or not. The real question is: do you think Amber Heard is sincere in shopping at TJ Maxx or is she using this as a PR stunt?

Comment below!

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by Max My Money and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.