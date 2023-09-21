AMC Has Saw X Parody Ad Pulled

Anyone who has ever been to an AMC Theatre has had to sit through the self-aggrandizing We Make Movies Better ad with Nicole Kidman going to the cleanest multiplex I have ever seen in my life.

Sure, these kinds of things are played at every theatre in the world just to remind you didn't go to the DMV by mistake. Just ask your friends in the UK about the stunned theatergoers at Cineworld, or John Boyega telling you how much he loves the dark at the local View.

They're all ludicrous, and I'm sure most people who go to the cinema regularly would love to “play a game” with the marketing execs responsible for them.

Lionsgate Creates Parody Ad

This is undoubtedly why Lionsgate created a parody of AMC's ad as part of their marketing push for Saw X. However, it seems some talentless hack at AMC is very protective of their magnum opus and has successfully lobbied to remove Lionsgate's We Come to This Place ad from social media platforms and YouTube, so much for works of parody being exempt from copyright.

Lionsgate's brilliant spoof shows Billy on his tricycle navigating a dark auditorium as he describes what his victims go through in a typical saw scene before settling in to watch Saw X, before turning to the camera and saying, “Somehow self-amputation feels good in a place like this.” as the tag line “Traps make movies better” is shown on the screen.

SNL Spoofed AMC in 2022

Maybe AMC thought the gag about someone cutting their own limbs off was going too far, but that being said, Saturday Night Live aped the ad in a skit last year (2022) that had Chloe Fineman impersonating Kidman and Kenan Thompson as a fellow cinemagoer who gets so creeped out by her increasingly weird behavior that he leaves, and she was repeating Kidman almost verbatim.

Responding to the take-down, Saw X writer Josh Stolberg shared his disappointment on social media: “Well, I hope y'all got a chance to see the Saw parody trailer today. It got pulled, so if you did, count yourself lucky. I loved it.”

The good news is that the Streisand effect continues to rule the internet, and hundreds of other accounts had shared and reuploaded the video by the time it was removed from official channels. (Maybe that was Lionsgate's plan all along.)

Saw X opens in theaters on September 29.