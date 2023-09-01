Three AMC Series Resume Production Despite Strikes

Three AMC series — The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, and Interview with the Vampire — can resume production despite the ongoing strikes thanks to reaching an interim agreement with the actors' union. The shows are three of the highest profile series yet able to circumvent the strikes by making a deal with Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

The Associated Press reports that SAG-AFTRA approved because “the cable channel AMC and production company Stalwart Films are not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.” Instead, the union considers them “authorized companies” that abide by the contracts reached by the AMPTP. This means that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — the first season of which hasn't even aired yet — can resume shooting its second season, Interview with the Vampire can finish shooting its second season, and The Walking Dead: The Ones That Live can finish postproduction work on its first season.

Although these three shows found a way to resume shooting while most of Hollywood remains at a standstill, no new writing is permitted on any series due to the ongoing WGA strike.

The Three AMC Series Were at Different Stages of Completion When The Strikes Began

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Norman Reedus) washes ashore in France — the origin place of the virus that started the zombie apocalypse — and can't remember how or why he is there. Over the course of the series, Daryl journeys across a ruined France and connects with new characters as he tries to figure out a way back home. Season one premieres on AMC on September 10. According to The Wrap, the second season filmed in Paris in July before it went on hiatus. This interim agreement allows production to resume on season two.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the sixth spin-off of The Walking Dead series. The latest show takes place after the conclusion of the parent series and stars Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and Pollyanna McIntosh, reprising their roles as Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Jadis Stokes, respectively. Although filming on The Ones Who Live already wrapped, the interim agreement permits the finishing of postproduction work.

Interview with the Vampire is AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's beloved vampire novel of the same name. The acclaimed series stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt. Season two of the series had to stop shooting in Prague when the strikes began but may now complete production due to the interim agreement.