15 American Beach Towns You Can Actually Afford to Live In

If you're looking for a beach town to live in that won't break the bank, you're in luck. There are plenty of affordable beach towns in America, and we've put together a list of 15 of them.

Whether you're looking for a small town with a low cost of living or a larger city with more amenities, there's sure to be something on this list that fits your needs. So pack your bags and get ready to enjoy some sunny coastal living.

Beach Towns Are Expensive, Right?

Not necessarily. While it's true that beachfront property comes at a premium, plenty of beach towns offer a more affordable cost of living. And while you may not be able to buy a beachfront home, you can still enjoy all the benefits of living near the coast.

So if you're looking for an affordable place to call home, here are 15 beach towns you can afford to live in.

1. Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston is a historic city with plenty to see and do. It's also home to some of the best beaches in the country. The cost of living is relatively low, and there are plenty of affordable housing options.

Median Monthly Home Cost: $1,533

Cost of Living: 11.70% below the U.S. average

2. Ft. Pierce, Florida

Ft. Pierce is a small town located on the Treasure Coast of Florida. It's known for its fishing and surfing, and it's also home to several beautiful beaches.

Median Home Price: $238,500

Cost of Living: 14% below the U.S. average

3. Long Beach, Washington

Long Beach is a small town located on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington. It's known for its beautiful beaches, and it's also a popular destination for fishing, crabbing, and clamming.

Median Home Price: $399,250

Cost of Living: 12% below the U.S. average

4. Gulfport, Mississippi

Gulfport is a city located on the Gulf of Mexico. It's known for its fishing, boating, and beaches.

Median Home Price: $122,300

Cost of Living: 16% below the U.S. average

5. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City is a city located on the Atlantic coast. It's known for its casinos, beaches, and boardwalk.

Median Home Price: $145,050

Cost of Living: 14% below the U.S. average

6. Jacksonville, North Carolina

Jacksonville is a military town located on the coast of North Carolina. It is home to Camp Lejeune, the largest Marine Corps base on the East Coast. It's known for its beaches, fishing, and golf.

Median Home Price: $152,680

Cost of Living: 11% below the U.S. average

7. Palm Bay, Florida

Palm Bay is a city located on the Space Coast of Florida. It's known for its many parks, such as natural preserves and cyclocross tracks and paintball fields. It is also known for its golf courses as well as waterfront dining and shopping opportunities.

Median Home Price: $187,889

Cost of Living: 11% below the U.S. average

8. Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi is a city located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It's known for its many casinos, beaches, and great seafood. Biloxi is also known for championship golf courses and sunset sailing on schooners. Biloxi was once known as the seafood capital of the world.

Median Home Price: $148,106

Cost of Living: 16% below the U.S. average

9. Freeport, Texas

Freeport is a city located 50 miles south of Houston. It's known for fishing, wildlife refuge, hikes, and boardwalks. A popular attraction is the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, which comprises 40,000 acres of wetlands and a large variety of flora and fauna.

Median Home Price: $106,244

Cost of Living: 12% below the U.S. average

10. Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

Bay St. Louis is a small city located a little more than 60 miles east of New Orleans. It's known for its white-sand beaches and charter fishing.

Median Home Price: $172,600

Cost of Living: 16% below the U.S. average

11. Coos Bay, Oregon

Coos Bay is a city located on the Oregon coast. It is known to have the most scenic shoreline. A popular attraction is Sunset Bay State Park, surrounded by cliffs with miles of hiking trails that stop at breathtaking vistas.

Coos Bay also sits on the southern border of Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, boasting dunes over 500 feet tall.

Median Home Price: $277,500

Cost of Living: 11% below the U.S. average

12. Rockland, Maine

Rockland is a small city located on the coast of Maine. It's known for its lobster, fishing, and boating. A popular attraction is Penobscot Bay, which offers views of the Camden Hills and the islands off the coast of Maine. Acadia National Park is also just two hours away. It is considered to be the “art capital of Maine.”

Median Home Price: $250,050

Cost of Living: 12% below the U.S. average

13. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is a city located on the Grand Strand in South Carolina. It's known for its beaches, golf courses, and shopping. A popular attraction is Broadway at the Beach, an outdoor complex that features restaurants, shops, and entertainment. Myrtle Beach is also home to Ripley's Aquarium.

Median Home Price: $221,060

Cost of Living: 12% below the U.S. average

14. Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach is a city located on the Atlantic coast of Florida. It's known for its beaches, motorsports, and festivals. A popular attraction is Daytona International Speedway, which hosts NASCAR races. The Daytona 500 is held here every year. Daytona Beach is also home to the Marine Science Center, where you can learn about the ocean and see dolphins.

Median Home Price: $239,050

Cost of Living: 14% below the U.S. average

15. Swansboro, North Carolina

Swansboro is a small town located on the coast of North Carolina. It's known for its fishing, boating, and beaches. A popular attraction is the Hammocks Beach State Park, which offers views of the Intracoastal Waterway and miles of hiking trails. Swansboro is also home to the Croatoan Indian tribe.

Median Home Price: $310,050

Cost of Living: 12% below the U.S average

Final Thoughts

Beach houses are notoriously expensive, but plenty of beach towns offer a high quality of life without breaking the bank. If you're looking for an affordable place to live by the water, any one of these 15 American beach towns would be a great choice.

