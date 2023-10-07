10 Dirty Secrets You Didn’t Know About America’s Most Popular Tourist Cities

Sometimes you won't learn about a popular tourist destination's less glamorous parts until you're there. Fret not because a recent online discussion is here to warn you about these popular vacation destinations. Here are some of the filthiest secrets about notable cities.

1. New Orleans, LA: Is It Safe?

NOLA has it's appeal, but is it safe? Locals whisper of serious street crime. Don't watch the new before visiting. Be mindful of where you are wandering at night and always be in a group.

2. Chicago, IL: Big City Fun, but Don't Wander Outside of The Tourist Spots

Like NOLA, Chicago has a bad rap when it comes to street crime. Just be mindful while you're out exploring America's famous windy city.

3. Nashville, TN: Too Corporate To Be Charming?

While Nashville is hyped up as one of the best places for a bachelor/bachelorette party, many locals lament that the city has lost its charm. It's been taken over by corporate entities.

4. New York City, NY: A Rat's Paradise

You'll find New Yorkers that swear by living in the Big Apple, where you can find world-class clubs, world-class pizza joints, and Fortunate 500 company operating within walking distance of each other. However, you'll find something else here, too: rats. Lots and lots of rats.

5. Pittsburgh, PA: No Longer a Blue-Collar Utopia

A long-underrated town known for a strong, hardworking middle class and a resident base deeply connected to the city, some are now asking, “Has Pittsburgh sold out?” With tech companies setting up shop in the city, they're bringing in people with higher salaries and raising the cost of living.

6. Tucson, AZ: Homeless in The Sun Known by most outsiders for its year-round sunshine and frequent frat-organized pool parties, it turns out that Tucson, AZ, ain't all sunshine and floaties. In an ironic twist, the temperate climate has exacerbated a budding homelessness problem in the desert.

7. Denver, CO: A City That (Too?) Many People Are High On

What happens when one state offers stunning scenery, fresh powder, abundant entertainment, and pillow-soft cannabis laws? A mass migration… and Denver happens.

8. Kansas City, MO: Chiefs of Misery?

While not exactly a destination city (except for barbecue buffs), one local thinks that Kansas City is in shambles:

“I’ve lived in or near a lot of different big cities around the country, and the one I’m currently in is by far the worst city that’s ever been in that is classified as a “big city.” Diversity is so low, food is mid, concerts and events have stopped coming (besides sports events), the roads are awful, rent is way too high considering how much there really is to do here, and any places worth visiting are not walkable. Hence, you NEED a car to go anywhere.”

9. San Francisco, CA: Watch Your Step

While there are plenty of common critiques about the city by the Bay, one local mentions a (literal) dirty secret: it smells really bad.

10. Austin, TX: Brisket? Forget It.

Is there delicious barbecue in Austin, TX? Absolutely, as anyone who has been to Franklin Barbecue or Terry Black's will attest. Beyond that, however, locals warn that the food scene isn't all it's cracked up to be. You'll just have to see for yourself.

Source: Reddit.