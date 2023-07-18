American Fan Stands up During a Beyoncé Concert in Sweden and The Internet Has Words

Sometimes, when you've waited your entire life for one experience, it's good to have a little background on the ins and outs before going through such an adventure. You never know when or if you'll get another chance, and no one wants a less-than-perfect experience.

That being said, taking note of where and when your once-in-a-lifetime adventure is taking place also ensures that other people enjoy their special occasion, and steamrolling their enjoyment to maximize your own isn't the way to go about things either.

A woman recently posted a similar situation and quickly learned people weren't necessarily on her side.

Beyoncé Bliss

A woman we'll refer to as “Shayla” admitted she's been a Beyoncé fan her whole life. She finally scraped up enough money to purchase a ticket for a show in Sweden since she had been traveling back and forth between the U.S. and the European country.

Much to Shayla's shock, Swedes, at least at the concert, were very reserved, and she “couldn't believe how unlively the crowd was.”

Culture Clash

During the show, Shayla said she stood up, sang, and danced to the music. When the woman behind her asked her to sit back down so they could see, she figured perhaps it was because Beyoncé had started with some ballads, and the music was slower. So, she sat for a bit but admitted that when the beat picked back up, she stood again and continued dancing and singing to the songs for the rest of the concert.

When the show ended, the woman behind her said, “You're not the only one who paid for this, you know? Is that how they act in your village?”

Shayla says she was too stunned to reply and now feels she can't even enjoy her memories; because she may have ruined someone else's experience. She posted her story online to get a better perspective, and the comments may surprise you.

When in Rome

One commenter felt Shayla was way out of line, saying, “As soon as you keyed in on the fact that everyone remained seated to watch, and you were the only one up and about, AND someone asked you to sit early on; you should have sat your dance-happy self down and stayed seated to watch until you saw everyone stand. If they never do, you stay seated. There are countries where people watch concerts and sporting events in near complete silence. When in Rome…”

No Choice

Another contributor thinks Shayla should have been more considerate of people who can't choose to sit or stand. “Many younger people who attend concerts accompanied by their parents/guardians, shorter people, and disabled people would have their entire concert experience destroyed if you were to stand up in front of them. There are situations where people with limited mobility who cannot stand for long periods are seated at concerts too. If you choose to stand up, you are blocking the views of multiple people who also paid money to be there.”

A Real Issue

Someone thinks Shayla was definitely in the wrong. “I happen to be Swedish, and the culture here is very much you get what you buy and stick to that, without expecting other people to adapt to you. I would say that O.P. should have bought a ticket for the pit or sat throughout the concert. We are also pretty non-confrontational, so the fact that the person behind them spoke up means it was most likely a real issue for them.”

Beyoncé Vibes

Another interested party argued there are two sides to this coin. “There are two fun sides of the coin here: Swedes saying it's their culture to sit while seeing a U.S. artist that actively promotes dancing at their concerts. Technically, you have two cultures clashing here cause there's an argument to reading the room and knowing the artist you're seeing and what vibe to expect.”

Boring and Unenthusiastic

Somebody made a point about not being able to have your cake and eat it too. “I just wanted to say that although it might be common across certain countries/cultures to stay seated and silent during concerts, and everyone wants to flame you for being an obnoxious American, it makes me think of all the whining I see about “why does this artist never stop in my country when they tour? Maybe it's because it's a terribly boring and unenthusiastic place to stop on a tour…”

Blatant Racism

Another participant thinks the woman behind Shayla was spouting racist statements. “I also had to comment because no one acknowledges the utterly appalling racism from the woman behind you. She had the nerve to ask a black woman, “Is that how they act in your village?”? Are you for real? Even if we say that you were unambiguously rude and unjustified in standing/dancing during the concert, none of that will excuse the woman behind you saying that.”

The Only Thing

One person was only getting one clear thought by reading other comments. “I'm getting from this comment section that Swedes are very boring.”

American Tourists

Another individual had a harsh word for Shayla. “You decided your reactions were more important than respecting the people there to watch the actual talent and not you gyrating and caterwauling. You did what so many American tourists do and were an offensive irritant towards the locals, followed by utter bafflement that your behavior wasn't appreciated, wanted, or expected.”

Remorseful

Shayla stopped by to better explain her point of view. “No, I'm very remorseful. If I wanted to drum up support, I would have just asked this in the Beyoncé sub, where they've been upset about the Sweden crowd since the concert happened. I don't feel good about this, but when all of my friends are in my ear telling me I didn't do anything wrong and yet feeling guilty from the scolding, I wanted an unbiased opinion.”

Never Ask

One respondent completely understands both sides. “Look, I'd never ask someone to sit down at a concert because I get it, people want to dance at concerts, and I respect that. But, as someone short, it sucks when someone in front of me does it because my view will be fucked no matter what I do. I try to optimize my seats to be at the front of sections or in the aisle, but obviously, that's not always possible.”

You're The Best

Someone else was very aware of the context and thought Shayla, no matter what, had the right to stand and enjoy Beyoncé's concert. “I think context is key here. This tour is an electronic/ballroom/dance/house/etc. concert that celebrates queerness and encourages the crowd to get involved. I can't even listen to Renaissance without bopping and singing along. Honestly, I couldn't imagine having to sit down quietly for her whole show. Beyonce even side-eyed the Swedish crowd when she told, I think, the Danish crowd that they were the best of the tour so far…in the 2nd city.”

Right or Wrong

Right or wrong, there's no point crying over spilled milk, and Shayla should be able to enjoy the warmth of her memories without guilt marring them every time. She should also significantly consider where the show's venue is and behave accordingly if there are specific areas for dancing, singing, etc. She should use those areas, even if the tickets are pricier.

Source: Reddit.