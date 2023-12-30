26 Affordable American Made Clothing Brands

With the growing domination of fast fashion, consumers are beginning to seek alternative ways to find unique and high-quality clothing. For many Americans, this means turning to American-made clothing brands for their clothing.

A survey completed by the Reshoring Institute revealed that 83% of Americans are willing to pay 20% more for products made in the U.S.

For many Americans, this switch is necessary for quality, sustainability, and craftsmanship, which American-made clothing brands represent. For others, supporting homegrown local businesses provides a sense of pride and patriotism.

Here are 26 American-made clothing brands and what it means to be American-made.

What It Means To Be “American Made”

If you pay attention to labels, you may have come across the term “Made in the USA” on your favorite T-shirt or cookware. You may ask what it means to be “American Made” and why you might pay more for these products, like those surveyed.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), for a product to be considered American-made, “all significant parts and processing must be of U.S. origin.” All the stages of its production, from sourcing raw materials to manufacturing and assembling, must be done in the United States.

American Made Clothing Brands

American Giant

American Giant has gained widespread recognition for creating the “best full zip hoodie ever.” As an American-made clothing brand, it strongly emphasizes using high-quality fabrics and delivering exceptional customer service. With all their clothes crafted from organic cotton, grown and sewn in the Carolinas, American Giant offers a range of high-quality sportswear and casual clothing at an affordable cost.

Brooks Brothers

Established in 1818, Brooks Brothers has a long-standing tradition of American-made clothing. From tailored suits to casual wear, they continue to produce a range of garments domestically, upholding their reputation for timeless style and impeccable craftsmanship.

Reformation

Based in Los Angeles, California, Reformation is known for its sustainable fashion. While they outsource some of their production to ethical factories overseas, they still manufacture a significant portion of their clothing in the USA. Reformation offers a wide range of female clothing, including dresses, jumpsuits, and tops, ranging from $28 to $488.

New Balance

New Balance is one of America's prominent athletic footwear and apparel brands, producing around 4 million pairs yearly with at least 80 percent domestic materials. While they have manufacturing facilities overseas, New Balance continues to make a substantial portion of their athletic footwear in the USA, supporting American workers and the economy.

Freemans Sporting Club

With its flagship store in New York City, Freemans Sporting Club is a brand that embodies timeless American style. Known for its impeccably tailored menswear, including suits, shirts, and outerwear, Freemans Sporting Club proudly manufactures its clothing in the United States. Their attention to detail, use of premium materials, and commitment to traditional craftsmanship make them a go-to brand for “made in the U.S.” purists.

Goodwear USA Clothing

Celebrating 40 years of American-made apparel, Goodwear USA is a domestic fashion brand famous for producing durable clothing, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, and loungewear. With all of its manufacturing and supply processes in the US, Goodwear USA is a genuine fashion brand committed to producing affordable and quality American-made men's and women's clothing and essentials.

Akashi Kama

While the name sounds like an anime character, Akashi Kama is an American-made clothing brand inspired by its Japanese-American heritage. It is designed to cater to every race and gender. Popular for its signature piece, modeled after the Noragi, a Japanese workwear silhouette, Akashi Kama also sells knitwear, hoodies, caps, and tees via its online store.

American Trench

Based in Philadelphia and founded in 2010, American Trench prides itself on being an American-made brand. While they were once most notably known for manufacturing trench coats, they have expanded their production to authentic American-made clothing ranging from shirts, sweaters, hats, socks, and much more. They offer free shipping on orders over $75.

Billykirk

Founded by brothers Chris and Kirk Bray, Billykirk is a brand specializing in handmade leather goods. Based in New Jersey, Billykirk manufactures its products in the US and is famous for pioneering the Made in America Movement. From wallets and bags to belts and accessories, each Billykirk item reflects meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to preserving time-honored craftsmanship.

Beyond Clothing

Beyond Clothing, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, focuses on performance apparel. Forced to switch to global sourcing for a bulk of the materials for its Kyrios collection, its gears are manufactured in the U.S. Beyond Clothing offers a range of outdoor and tactical gear, including jackets, pants, and base layers, designed to withstand harsh conditions while providing optimal comfort and functionality.

Blluemade

Founded by husband-and-wife team Alex Robins and Lilly Lampe, Blluemade is a brand that celebrates the beauty of linen clothing. While most of its materials are sourced from linen factories in New York City's Historic Garment District, it also imports textiles from Japan and Belgium. On its website, you can expect a limited collection of fashion items like chore coats, button-down shirts, jumpsuits, caps, and more.

Grown & Sewn

Founded by Robert Wesley Magness during his days as a clothing expert in Ralph Lauren, the Grown & Sewn brand is now home to a collection of men's casual wear rooted in the Made in American traditions. With a flagship store in Tribeca, it has become the go-to place for New Yorkers searching for affordable Made in America denim, khakis, and footwear. You can check out Grown & Sewn's online store for more men's apparel.

Dsptch

With a focus on clothing designs that offer users functionality and durability in one purchase, Dsptch, based in San Francisco, believes in the principle of “built to last a lifetime,” according to its website. Apart from its travel gear and home goods collection, Dsptch also offers a small selection of apparel — mainly jackets, tees, caps, and sweatshirts/hoodies.

Loyal Stricklin

Another husband and wife-founded fashion brand, Loyal Stricklin, began its Made in America journey in 2014 in the small town of Opelika in Alabama. Now running its operation from a neighborhood in Nashville, Loyal Stricklin specializes in handmade leather goods, including bags, wallets, and accessories. You can check out Loyal Stricklin's website or physical store to view its outerwear and workwear apparel collection.

Loggerhead Apparel

Co-founded by two South Carolina natives, Zac and Sara Painter, Loggerhead Apparel is a clothing brand that celebrates the coastal lifestyle of South Carolina. With most of its products produced in the U.S., Loggerhead Apparel offers a range of comfortable and stylish apparel, including t-shirts, polos, and hats, that expresses the spirit of coastal living and American craftsmanship.

Todd Shelton

Based in New Jersey, Todd Shelton focuses on producing timeless, high-quality casual wear for men and women. With all of its clothes made in-house, Todd Shelton sells its products direct-to-consumer through its online store, ensuring meticulous attention to detail. On its website, Todd Shelton offers a range of wardrobe staples, from jeans and shirts to outerwear.

Haspel

With a history dating back to 1909, Haspel is a fashion brand known for its tailored menswear, particularly the seersucker suits. Founded in New Orleans by Joseph Haspel Sr., Haspel manufactures all of its garments in the U.S., upholding their legacy of Southern style and quality. Today, Haspel's clothing showcases longevity and is perfect for those seeking warm-weather attire.

Raleigh Denim Workshop

Built on the idea of making the “perfect pair of jeans,” Raleigh Denim has become one of the fastest-growing fashion brands in North Carolina. With a production factory and walk-in store in North Carolina, Raleigh offers a wide range of men's and women's clothes, hats, bags, and belts, each telling a story of its history and excellence.

American Fitness Wear

From leggings and sports bras to performance tops and accessories, American Fitness Wear is a veteran-owned fashion brand specializing in manufacturing activewear for both men and women. Based out in downtown Los Angeles, only a tiny section of its wide range of products is partially American-made and noted on its product labels.

Mate the Label

Mate the Label is based in Los Angeles, California, and is known for its relaxed and sustainable clothing. Prioritizing the use of organic and natural fabrics, 100% of their fabrics are sourced and made in factories within the LA area. Mate the Label offers a range of comfortable essentials, including t-shirts, loungewear, and dresses, that reflect California cool while supporting eco-friendly practices.

Buck Mason

In 2013, two Venice Beach, California neighbors, Erik Allen and Sasha Koehn, teamed up to co-found Buck Mason, an American-made fashion brand specializing in creating t-shirts, jeans, and outerwear that combine comfort, style, and durability. With the support of local fabric mills, Buck Mason now produces and offers a line of men's and women's wear with over 20 stores around the U.S. in addition to its online store.

Vetta

With over 30 years of making clothes in the U.S., Vetta is one of the few brands that focuses on creating versatile, capsule wardrobe pieces. Based in NYC, they manufacture their sweaters and clothing locally, ensuring ethical production practices. Vetta offers thoughtfully designed clothing that can be mixed and matched to create multiple outfits through its 5-piece capsules, promoting sustainable fashion choices.

Sullivan Glove Co.

If you seek a pair of handcrafted gloves, then Sullivan Glove Co., with a heritage spanning over 75 years, is your best bet. Based in Bend, Oregon, Sullivan Glove Co. offers a variety of gloves, from driving gloves to motorcycle gloves, that are both functional and stylish.

Tanner Goods

From wallets and belts to bags and small accessories, Tanner Goods offers timeless pieces that showcase the beauty and durability of American-made leather craftsmanship. Based in Portland, Oregon, they source their vegetable-tanned leather from reputable American tanneries and manufacture their products locally.

Upstate Stock

Upstate Stock is a brand that celebrates the art of knitting, offering a range of knitwear, including hats, scarves, and socks, all made in the U.S. Based out in New York, more than half of Upstate Stock materials are sourced from tanneries in New York, with each product description noting what percentage of the fabric is American-made.

Sugar Candy Mountain

While most of its fabrics are foreign-sourced, Sugar Candy Mountain, based in Los Angeles, prioritizes using organic and top-of-the-line fabrics. Offering a collection of minimalist and modern clothing for women, Sugar Candy Mountain designs offer timeless pieces while promoting sustainable fashion choices. On its online store, you'll find everything from cozy loungewear to summer dresses, separates, and more.

How Can You Tell if a Brand Is Made in America?

While there are several ways to tell if a brand's products are American-made, one of the primary signs is the presence of a U.S. flag sticker or label with the inscription, ‘Made in the US’ on the product. However, these labels are not regulated by any governing body, which means any brand can stick up their products. If you're keen on buying an American-made product, you should contact the brand to confirm.

Why Wear Clothes Made in America?

From avoiding protectionism and reducing carbon footprints to superior quality clothes, wearing clothes made in America offers several benefits. Here are some of these benefits:

Offers superior quality

Supports local clothing businesses and improves the economy

Reduces environmental impact and promotes sustainability

Gives you a sense of patriotism

Promotes fair labor practices

The Growing Demand for American Made Clothing

As the demand for sustainable, high-quality fashion continues to increase, American-made clothing brands are emerging as a great alternative. From handcrafted gloves to contemporary clothing, these brands showcase the best of American craftsmanship, quality, and style. Choosing these brands enhances your style, contributes to the local economy, and supports sustainable manufacturing practices.