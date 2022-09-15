Every American Pie Movie, Ranked

The American Pie franchise has given us some of the best teen comedies, and a few we'd rather forget. Here are all the American Pie movies ranked from worst to best.

American Pie Movies Are Great

The American Pie movie franchise essentially consists of a bunch of gross-out comedies. Naturally, we aren't talking about The Godfather films' levels of quality. Still, the movies have their merits and appeal to their target audience.

You may be surprised to learn there are nine movies in the franchise. In addition to the four cinematically-released offerings, five direct-to-DVD installments also exist.

In this piece, we'll rank all nine from worst to best. And that's “perfectly natural.”

9. American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006, directed by Joe Nussbaum)

The Naked Mile is the second installment in the American Pie Presents series – a spin-off of the American Pie movie franchise. Following Stifler's younger cousin Erik – a high school senior – as he visits his cousin Dwight at the University of Michigan to run a mile naked, having been permitted by his girlfriend.

Eugene Levy reprises his famous role as Noah Levenstein, and Christopher McDonald plays Erik's father, but that's where the significant positives end with this movie. It's got a strong opening as far as American Pie‘s trademark humorous crassness is concerned. Still, the rest of it is pretty dull.

8. American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005, directed by Steve Rash)

Band Camp is the first installment in the American Pie Presents series. This one follows another member of the Stifler family – Matt, a troubled student and Steve's younger brother – as he's sent to band camp to help him change his boorish ways.

Chris Owen and Eugene Levy reprise their roles as Chuck “Shermanator” Sherman and Noah Levenstein, respectively. But, unfortunately, like The Naked Mile, that's the best we can say about it. It's high-spirited, and Tad Hilgenbrinck plays a convincing member of the Stifler family. Still, it generally relies on very cheap laughs.

7. American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009, directed by John Putch)

The Book of Love is the fourth installment in the American Pie Presents series. This one's set a decade after the first American Pie movie. It follows three new luckless virgin students as they discover “The Bible” hidden in the East Great Falls High library.

This movie attempts to bring back the thoughtful and heartfelt tone of the original. Unfortunately, while it succeeds in some respects, it's still wildly inferior. Eugene Levy appears again, and Rosanna Arquette's cameo is undoubtedly welcome. Still, the laughs are few and far between, and it doesn't bring anything new to the franchise.

6. American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules (2020, directed by Mike Elliott)

Girls' Rules is the most recent movie in the franchise and the fifth in the American Pie Presents series. It follows Steve Stifler's cousin Stephanie and her friends Annie, Kayla, and Michelle in their last year at East Great Falls. The group harnesses their girl power and bands together to get what they want.

It's the first movie in the franchise not to feature nudity or Eugene Levy. It does, however, feature a cameo from Danny Trejo as the school janitor. Unfortunately, it feels like it was written solely for heterosexual male viewers. Still, it does check all the formulaic boxes of the original movies. It should be considered progress as it shows girls can have as much crass fun as guys.

5. American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007, directed by Andrew Waller)

Beta House is the third installment in the American Pie Presents series and is also the best. A direct sequel to The Naked Mile, it again features Erik Stifler. But, this time, he's a college freshman pledging to the Beta House fraternity led by his cousin Dwight.

Again featuring Eugene Levy and Christopher McDonald, this one gets more right than its predecessor. It's outrageous – in a good way – and teems with the raunchiness, hilarity, and good old-fashioned fun for which these movies are known. In addition, the Star Trek bedroom roleplay scene is as good as any in the franchise.

4. American Reunion (2012, directed by Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg)

Unsurprisingly, the top four entries in this list are the four cinematic releases – starting with American Reunion. It's the fourth movie in the series. It follows franchise favorites Jim, Michelle, Stifler, Kevin, Oz, Finch, and company as they reunite for their high school reunion.

American Reunion provided some welcome nostalgia upon its release, as we saw how the main characters were doing as fully-fledged adults.

While it lacks the youthful naivety prevalent in the earlier movies, thanks to its use of American Pie‘s comfortable formula and talented leading stars, it is genuinely funny at times,

3. American Pie 2 (2001, directed by James B. Rogers)

American Pie 2 is the second movie in the franchise. Again, it sees all of the primary cast members returning. Much like the first, it showcases the raunchy exploits of Jim, Kevin, Stifler, Oz, and Finch, as they plan the most fantastic summer party at a beach house in Michigan.

This movie doesn't retain the original's freshness, nor are its laughs as hearty, but there are more funny moments. It has a special place in the hearts of lovers of the franchise, as it's the movie in which Jim and Michelle get together. The scene in which Jim attempts to pleasure himself using glue is one of the franchise's best.

2. American Wedding (2003, directed by Jesse Dylan)

American Wedding is the third movie – and the initially-intended final one, as the aim was for it to be a trilogy – in the franchise. It's about the wedding ceremony of Jim and Michelle. Still, it has a subplot centering on Steve Stifler and his typically outrageous antics.

Even though Chris Klein's Oz is missing from this one, it's still the second-best offering in the franchise. It has some very gross and hilarious scenes – including one involving dog feces and another involving pubic hair. It's incredibly tasteless, but that's what we love about American Pie movies. Again, the original cast members are great in this one.

1. American Pie (1999, directed by Paul Weitz)

There's no doubting that the original American Pie movie is the best in the series – as is the case with most opening installments in movie franchises. Featuring the classic cast and their great chemistry, it follows Jim, Kevin, Oz, Finch, and Stifler – five classmates who attend East Great Falls High. Except for Stifler, who's already done it, the quintet makes a pact to lose their virginity before high school graduation.

American Pie is a classic coming-of-age comedy with some genuinely iconic moments. The synonymous pie scene is outrageous and hilarious, the webcam scene is a side-splitter, and the climactic party is a satisfying finale. It's partly responsible for bringing back the teen movie genre that was so popular in the 1980s. Yeah, it's juvenile with sprinklings of sentimental mush, but we love it.

