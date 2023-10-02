American Retailers Beg Overseas Tourists To Return

The arrival of foreign tourists to the United States has only recovered 73% so far this year since pre-pandemic levels, according to the U.S. Travel Association (USTA), and many retailers that depend on foreign shoppers are struggling to make ends meet.

The USTA projects that American retailers will lose $6 billion in retail spending in 2023.

American retailers are losing bang for their buck, as a slow return of overseas spenders and online shopping drags down their retail sales.

Loss After Loss

Prior to the pandemic, 21% of the money foreign visitors spent in the U.S. went towards shopping at American retail stores. That added up to almost $25 billion in retail sales. In fact, the UTSA reports more than 80% of international travelers count shopping as their favorite activity while in the United States.

Christopher Falvey is the co-founder of Unique NOLA, a souvenir, oddities, and antique store in the French Quarter of New Orleans, La. He says, “We indeed see a lot less international travel than we’re used to.” Right now, they’re missing their growth target by about 21%. Falvey states their slow projected growth “is absolutely pandemic related” and says, “everyone is from Texas, Florida, then the rest of the U.S., and then a trickle from outside the U.S.”

Biggest Spenders

Asians are an American retailer’s prize customer from a monetary standpoint. In 2019, the Japanese were the biggest spenders in the U.S., sinking about $2.8 billion into retail. That equated to about 35% of the Japanese’s total travel spending. China ranked just below Japan, with Chinese tourists spending a total of $2.6 billion at U.S. retail stores.

According to Falvey, a lot of international tourists visiting Unique NOLA are from Australia. South Americans and Europeans are also fairly common, with people from Asia visiting his store the least.

Until May 2023, COVID-19 restrictions were in place for foreigners wanting to enter the U.S., keeping tourists’ money from landing in retailers’ pockets. On May 12, the Department of Homeland Security officially lifted its final COVID-19 restrictions, so non-U.S. travelers entering the country no longer have to provide proof of vaccination from any entry point. Unfortunately, recovery isn’t moving as fast as retailers need and want it to move.

The Other Problem

The U.S. Travel Association’s statistics about a slow return of tourist retail spending raises some eyebrows in the industry.

Heidi Theis owns Benvenuto Travel Design Firm by Steamboat Travel Inc., a brick-and-mortar travel agency in Steamboat Springs, Colo. In her experience, “There are more international travelers than before the lockdown and they are spending more money per trip. I do not know of a single travel agency that is doing less international travel than before the pandemic onset.”

That raises the question: If the U.S. travel agency industry is booming, why don’t retailers seem to be benefiting from it?

The rise of online shopping likely has something to do with it. According to Statista, the total retail e-commerce sales worldwide likely exceeded $5.7 trillion in 2022. Amazon leads the global ranking of traffic from online retail websites. However, Amazon’s Chinese competitors, Taobao and Tmall, beat it from a gross merchandise value perspective.

Mobile Shopping: A Double-Edged Sword

The availability of online shopping, coupled with the ease of making purchases from mobile smartphones, could be wreaking even more havoc on brick-and-mortar American retailers. Smartphones made up approximately 70% of retail website visits across the globe in 2022, gaining the name m-commerce, for mobile-commerce.

While some Americans would still rather turn to their laptops to make online purchases, m-commerce generates more than two-thirds of total online sales in China and South Korea. So, tourists from Asia, who would have otherwise sunk money into shopping at U.S. brick-and-mortar retail stores in the past, may now prefer window shopping when they arrive in America, knowing they have access to online shops at their fingertips.

The result? Travelers from overseas might no longer value shopping sprees in the U.S. as much. They want to focus more on the vacation itself. Theis notes that the customized, higher-end travel sector is experiencing the most growth. She describes “modern agents” as being “more service oriented and cater[ing] to busy people who value their time and see the benefit of not only paying someone else to design travel (to their specifications), but desire a back-up ‘personal travel assistant’ while they are traveling.”

Regaining Tourist Dollars

Time will tell if American retailers see international sales rebound to pre-pandemic levels and meet their projected growth targets. In the meantime, the USTA’s sobering data might mean brick-and-mortar retail stores that rely on income from international tourists may need to lean into the online shopping space to boost their sales and their bottom lines.

