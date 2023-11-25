American TikToker Did Not Know Alaska Was Not an Island, Calls for Overhauling Education System

What do you know about Alaska?

Big, colder than usual in winter, filled with bears, salmon, and glaciers might be part of the stereotypical response.

If you said the land that became the 49th U.S. state in 1959 was an island, you would not be alone.

But like TikToker Sabriena Abrre, you might ask people not to call you stupid.

In a video posted on Oct. 26, Abrre said: “Everybody knows that Alaska is cold. But did I know that it was connected by land? No. I did not know that.”

Taking on the Schools

Abrre said she had been shocked to learn from a boyfriend when she was 18 that you could drive to Alaska from the United States through the Alaska Highway from Dawson Creek in British Columbia. The road goes north from Dawson Creek for 1,387 miles and ends in Delta Junction, Alaska.

Abrre also wrongly thought Texas was bigger than Alaska. The reality is that Alaska is nearly twice as large as Texas. As Bell’s Alaska Travel Guides describe it, the state is “663,267 square miles of rich broad land that has produced billions of dollars of gold and oil as well as fish, furs, and timber.”

Abrre blamed her schooling and maps she has seen for her mistakes: “The curriculum obviously needs some help. We need a good revision- an overhaul of the entire curriculum at this point,” she said.

Abrre, who says she now lives in Canada and is married to a Canadian man, admitted that what she does not know about geography is appalling.

She is not alone.

Haley Hopkins commented that Abrre’s video made her realize that Alaska is not an island. “I'm so embarrassed,” she wrote.

“Sorry, the system isn't the main problem here,” TikToker Robert Sikora retorted. “It's the lack of interest, there is USA and the rest of the world is not important.”

Business Insider previously reported that TV shows such as Ice Road Truckers and The Deadliest Catch, depicting some of the most extreme jobs that people do in Alaska, might add to the stereotyping.

Beautiful Truths About Alaska

“The things which draw visitors to the nation’s largest state are as diverse as the land itself,” the Bell’s Travel Guide says. “Blue-green glaciers, countless fish-filled lakes and rivers, steaming volcanoes, tall mountains and broad valleys populated by moose, bear and other wildlife. But perhaps the thing that most attracts Alaska visitors is an opportunity to heed the ‘call of the wild’ a chance to return to wilderness not found elsewhere.”

Bell’s also points out that Alaska has 6,640 miles of coastline while the entire contiguous United States has 12,383.

As for polar bears, two Alaska communities, Kaktovik and Utqiagvik, offer limited viewing opportunities, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

“The bears generally rest on barrier islands, but also venture near the village to feed on the remains of hunter-harvested bowhead whales,” it says.