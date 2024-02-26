Americans Advocate for Political Finance Limits, Pending Constitutional Amendment

Unregulated and limitless spending has profoundly impacted our political landscape. Americans want to see more political finance limits.

Republican voters are increasingly aware of the detrimental effects of unrestricted political spending on the political system and demand action. Among their concerns, 85% of Republicans (and an equal percentage of Democrats) believe that the high cost of campaigns is deterring “good people” from seeking office. Similarly, 71% of Republicans and 76% of Democrats agree that there should be limits on campaign spending.

Campaign Finance Regulations

In the past month, we commemorated the anniversaries of two pivotal Supreme Court cases that transformed our democratic framework: Citizens United v. FEC in 2010 and Buckley v. Valeo in 1976.

While many are familiar with Citizens United, fewer may know about Buckley, the case that initially established the court's role as the primary arbiter of campaign finance regulation. Buckley redefined election spending as a form of protected speech, effectively stripping lawmakers and voters of their ability to set spending limits, thus shifting power dynamics and accountability by amplifying the influence of wealthy individuals and entities in elections.

The Issue of Money in Politics

Elected officials, in their quest to attain and retain power, increasingly prioritize the interests of affluent elites and foreign entities over those of the electorate and constituents. The aftermath of Buckley has led to a political system less adept at tackling crucial issues, contributing significantly to the electorate's frustration and polarization. The decision was swiftly recognized for unduly constraining Congress and states from reasonably regulating the influence of money in politics. Renowned Judge J. Skelly Wright criticized Buckley in The Yale Law Journal, stating that it “misconceives the First Amendment” and that “nothing in the First Amendment commits us to the dogma that money is speech.”

The current state of American politics underscores the urgency of addressing this corruption crisis. Additionally, money in politics is a unifying issue across the political spectrum. Some on the left may find it surprising to align with conservatives on such a critical matter, but indeed, there is agreement.

Constitutional conservatives are rightly wary of judicial activism, such as that seen in Buckley and Citizens United. Those who value the federalist system and state authority are troubled by the increasing nationalization of elections, even at the local level, by operatives and elites from major cities like Washington D.C., New York City, and San Francisco.

Deep-Rooted Corruption

Buckley marked a watershed moment as the Supreme Court, for the first time, cited the First Amendment to protect political spending in elections as a form of expression, striking down laws that aimed to cap campaign spending as unconstitutional. This protection was later extended to corporations, unions, and other artificial entities in Citizens United. Over the past five decades, spending by special interest groups – and even foreign entities – has surged uncontrollably, with each election cycle breaking new spending records. The projected spending for the 2024 election cycle alone is nearly $16 billion, a more than 30% increase from the previous presidential election.

Disinformation campaigns on social media and through advertising are funded with minimal transparency, and dark money flows through opaque channels such as shell companies and straw donors, influencing elections without accountability. Moreover, the current system allows foreign entities to exploit these loopholes, exerting undue influence on our electoral process.

A Rising Resistance

The rising grassroots populism indicates a renewed push to combat the toxic and corrupting influence of money in politics and revert to the election system envisioned by America’s founders long before Buckley—a system that granted states the autonomy to establish their own election laws. Legal scholars consistently argue that there is no historical evidence suggesting that the founders intended for the First Amendment to protect donations to political candidates.

Overturning Buckley and Citizens United is not about being anti-business or anti-wealth; it is a stance against corruption and foreign interference in our elections. The true constituents yearn to reclaim their power.