Americans Are Suddenly Confident About the Economic Future for This Strange Reason

The prices of eggs and bread have always been initial economic inflation indicators. Inflation is the decline in the purchasing power of money, usually due to an increase in the quantity of money, which then devalues money.

Lagging Confidence

During the height of the most recent inflationary period, which has run from April 2021 through the present time, inflation rose as high as 9.1% before things cooled off. Confidence in the American economy began to wane as gas, food, and other goods prices climbed while paychecks stagnated or decreased. Companies shuffled workers through mass layoffs, and everything looked rather bleak.

The Turnaround

Thankfully, inflation started coming down, and as of September 2023, it was down to 3.7%, much closer to the Federal Reserve's accepted annual 2% inflation rate.

Over the past year, Americans have weathered inflation with the same wallet-tightening strategies we use whenever money is scarce. However, our economic landscape has mostly stayed the same since the middle of 2023, but the feeling in the air is different.

Good Vibrations

While some indicators support more substantial confidence in the market, the American people have changed their attitude about the economy.

Six months ago, the job market was strong, consumer spending was solid, and GDP growth was steady. Today, all those markers remain true. So what gives?

The stock market is soaring, gas prices are falling, and egg prices have always been a sign of how people feel about the economy.

Stocks, Gas, And Eggs- Oh My!

The Dow and the S&P 500 saw record highs this month, swaying even non-investors to bolster their confidence. Jordan Weissman at Semafor notes the media coverage of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's index, which tracks sentiment concerning economic news, says that positive vibes about the economy started to tick up about the same time as last year's stock market.

According to AAA, gas prices are down to a national average of $3.096. A year ago, they were sitting at $3.446, down from a record high of more than $5 in 2022. Generally, people who spend less at the pump feel better about the economy.

Last but not least is the egg price marker. People are notoriously sensitive to the price of eggs when they go to the market. Because they are familiar and something people buy regularly, they're one item most people generally know the cost of, and when it goes up by a large margin, people notice.

Nationally, eggs were at $2.51 last December. At the same time, in 2022, they were, on average, $4.25. Because people pay particular attention to these prices, when they start to drop, they also take note and feel better when they can keep more of their money by paying less for these everyday items.

Overconfidence

Feeling good about the economy and the economy being on the mend do not necessarily correlate. An economy can feel strong without actually being strong, and vice versa. The average American may feel better about economic stability but knows things are still recovering. The dollar's purchasing power is still less than in 2019 for most Americans, no matter how they feel about the economy.

While the US Government might want to push a positive vibes narrative, it's got a long way to go before people feel the American economy has truly recovered from this last bout of inflation.