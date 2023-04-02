Americans Now Live Shorter Lives Than The English

I grew up in England and always watched American culture with a reverence for just how cool they were. Americans didn't wear school uniforms, they could drive cars at just 16 years old, and most importantly. they weren't trapped in the old class systems that stymied social mobility across Europe for millennia.

A Privileged Perspective

I even managed to live in America for a few years; my son still holds a U.S. passport and I hope to return one day and show him where he was born (Santa Fe, NM). You can imagine my shock when I stumbled across John Burn-Murdoch's recent graphic about life expectancy between the two allies.

NEW: I’m not sure people fully appreciate how dire the US life expectancy / mortality situation has got.



https://t.co/dBIhT9eZLv



And some utterly damning charts.



pic.twitter.com/pOoziEK5mZ — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 31, 2023

Mad Dogs and Englishmen

To see that English subjects (not British, I might add — this discounts Welsh, Scots, and Northern Irish citizens) live longer than Americans across every walk of society, is nothing short of mindblowing.

But that isn't all. Burns-Murdoch goes further, pointing out how this is calculated against average levels of wealth. “If we plot the same data by actual income instead of percentile,” says the post, “the US deficit is vast.”

2) It’s actually worse than that chart made out, because at most points on the income distribution, Americans earn much more than Brits.



If we plot the same data by actual income instead of percentile, the US deficit is vast.



pic.twitter.com/ssffHKqbLv — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 31, 2023

The Richest Nation Ever

This is shocking when we consider the income disparities between the two nations. As of 2021, Americans' average income was $64,000 compared to a modest $45,000 in England. This doesn't translate into longer lives, though.

Even those with comfortable purchasing power in the six figures live on average five years less than their cousins across the pond. Moreover, residents from England's unhealthiest town (our poor man's Las Vegas, Blackpool), live as long as the average US citizen.

Things have deteriorated so much that the average American now has the same healthy life expectancy (years lived in good health) as someone in Blackpool, the town with England's lowest life expectancy (by far), synonymous with deep-rooted social decline https://t.co/jicW0G4Uz4 pic.twitter.com/pPSzcFofh3 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 31, 2023

Blackpool? I Mean, Really?

The original poster asks us to reconsider this stark warning: “The average American,” says Murdoch, “has the same chance of a long and healthy life as someone born in the most deprived part of England.” So, you are going to live longer in Blackpool than in San Diego? No. However, the average citizen in the States might. This is incredible to read.

So what’s happening?



When people hear about life expectancy they often think about older people, broad-based health problems, but the US problem is quite specific and quite different: it's young people dying from external causes. — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 31, 2023

England's Orlando

Now, I will correct him here. Blackpool is not England's poorest city by any means, but it is unhealthy. Moreover, Blackpool is ironically like England's Orlando. Many elderly move to the coastal regions in their twilight. 20% of the population is over 65 years old.

However, most amazing is the revelation that it isn't older Americans who are dying young; it's the youngsters. According to findings, one in 25 five-year-old Americans doesn't reach their 40th birthday. This is staggering.

Time for perhaps the most damning stat of all:



One in 25 American five-year-olds today will not make it to their 40th birthday.



pic.twitter.com/vY8QToGXsr — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 31, 2023

First Past The Post

It appears that once Americans make it to 70 years of age, they live out their days much the same as other G20 countries. Murdoch shows this in another graphic, which indicates how “between teenage years and early middle age there is a vast gulf.

Post-pandemic Woes

With the pandemic still in our rearview mirror, some might think this is normal. But even after Covid deaths, the United States is the only developed nation still with a downward trend in life expectancy. So what is driving this downturn? The author believes factors such as opioid deaths, guns, and road accidents account for many of these early deaths.

To put it another way: it's certainly true that being unable to access/afford healthcare costs American lives, but the bigger problem is that Americans require so much more healthcare (due to poor diet), and tens of thousands are killed without healthcare even being a factor. — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 31, 2023

Land of The Free

European societies certainly have less personal freedom than America, so this could also be a driving force. However, this isn't a satisfactory assessment for the author, who hints at the wider social issues where healthcare isn't involved.

Caucasians

Anyone who thinks we can adjust these stats for race or gender can think again. The falling life expectancy trend across both countries reflects white working-class regions. Both America's and England's more diverse areas' longevity is increasing. The pockets of both countries where life expectancy has been falling are overwhelmingly white [working class], and the most diverse parts have seen the biggest increases.



Contrast diverse (and hardly affluent) inner-city London Newham with Middlesbrough, Boston, and Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/zGtRBgcUjJ

— John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 31, 2023

— John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) March 31, 2023

Don't Europeans Smoke More Though?

An American thread commenter makes light of the Brits' perceived lifestyle habits compared to Americans. Again, this is sweeping. Although Brits do smoke more than Americans, rates of smoking have plummeted. In Britain, twenty cigarettes now cost around $25!

Even more shocking when you know the Brits smoke like chimneys and drink like fish. — Chris Woolf (@CCWoolf) March 31, 2023

Socialized Healthcare for The Win

The Brits are rubbing their Atlantic allies' faces in it, with some arguing our socialized healthcare must be a factor. The NHS is imperfect but most people see a specialist eventually, whereas the wrong healthcare plan in the States can be a death sentence. A fellow limey makes a clear statement:

Incredible. Validates NHS and much else. — PeterBale (@PeterBale) March 31, 2023

Soul Food for Thought

Some readers argue that the state you live in makes all the difference, though I feel diet reflects a lot of this. The following map shows the Deep South has the lowest life expectancy; I am positive the regional diet plays its part.

