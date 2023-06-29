South Dakotans are number one for something barbeque-related for the first time ever. Unfortunately, the prize isn't because of anything related to the taste of their food.

A new study published by Total Shape compared the costs of typical barbecue items against the average salary in each state. This year, costs are up, and salaries remain the same, making what would normally be an all-out feast and celebration for many something closer to a small picnic.

Bbqs Are Too Expensive in 2023

Typically, Independence Day in America is by literally lighting our money on fire. This year, things may look different, at least when it comes to how our tables are set. According to The Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, everything is up regarding cost nationally. The prices of sausages are up 26%, sirloin is up 14%, flour 22%, and even potato chips are up 15%.

“Most hosts will find that their party is considerably more expensive this year than last Independence Day,” a Total Shape spokesperson warned, and with prices like this, we're inclined to agree.

Independence Day Parties Cost Triple Digits

In South Dakota, the average salary is $3.6k per month, and supplies for a 10-person barbecue will set you back $103. If you're feeling particularly patriotic and wish to spring for a beer or two, the costs rise to $151 in the state.

On the flip side, New Jersey is the lowest at $98 on average.

As for the Dunkin-Donuts-fueled economy of Massachusetts, they boast the highest average ingredient price at $127, per the report. However, the higher average salaries in the state offset the cost.

How To Save Money on July 4 Parties

Total Shape has thoughts to help as well. For starters, offering vegetarian options can save you lots of money. You can also have your picnic pot-luck style and have your friends and family bring a dish to pass.

We're a nation founded on rebellion. Changing, and adapting, is in our DNA. If the American melting pot isn't being shaken — not stirred — at a low boil under constant heat and spiced just right, there's no point in making it at all. It's why they're called delicacies, after all.

Besides, is there really such a thing as too high a price for celebrating sausages? I mean freedom?