Onwards and Upwards: Americans Shake Off ‘Vibescession’, Turn Optimistic on Economy

As lingering recessionary clouds recede, economic blue skies are breaking into view. A clear majority of Americans are moving into 2024 with a sunny financial outlook, according to findings from the Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

A total of 63% of the more than 2,000 respondents polled say their current financial situation is “good.” A further 19% describe their circumstances as, “very good.”

Expectations for the near future are looking up, too. Asked about the economic outlook, 66% think 2024 will be better than 2023, while a whopping 85% of people feel they can improve their personal finance situation this year.

The upbeat, sunnier outlook results appear to mark the end for the gloomy sentiment caused by high prices and rates. The so-called “vibecession” is over and a cheerier mood prevails among the people. Such positive consumer sentiment better aligns with leading economic indicators, pointing to a healthy U.S. economy this year. It also hints that Wall Street's new consensus — where the country will dodge a recession this year and enjoy a slow and steady soft landing — is now Main Street's view, too.

Happy Renters

Beyond finances, the survey also showed satisfaction with living conditions. More than three-quarters of respondents (77%) said they are happy with where they're living — a startlingly high portion given the ongoing housing affordability crisis. This contented group includes renters, the majority of whom (63%) say they're not interested in home ownership.

While tenants feel good for now, their economic mood is fragile. The survey shows renters are far more likely than homeowners to describe their financial situation as poor (57% compared to 29%). This coincides with the spiraling rental burden as a larger piece of the renters' income pie is consumed by landlords. Last year, the medium share of income U.S. renters spent on rent reached 30% — the highest level this century.

A ‘Sure Thing’

The survey also found Americans feel confident at work. More than half say if they lost their job tomorrow, they'd be fine and could find an equivalent or better job quickly, agreeing with the statement, “My employers need me more than I need them.”

A total of 63% of respondents describe their job security as “a sure thing.” Such self-assuredness among individuals reflects the macro picture. The number of job openings in America is still much higher than at any point before the pandemic, with the U.S. economy adding over 350,000 jobs in January while the unemployment rate stayed at historic lows.

Data scientists, actuaries, software developers, statisticians, epidemiologists, and veterinary technicians are among the Bureau of Labor‘s list of fastest-growing professions for the coming decade. Wind turbine service technicians are at the top of the tree, whose numbers are tipped to boom by an incredible 45%, matched only by nurse practitioners.

Yet turbine fixers aren't the only option out there for those who enjoy working outside an office. There are ample new careers, including multiple well-paid outdoor jobs with career prospects, including geographers and archeologists, whose annual compensation median compensation is around $65,000. In comparison, surveyors and landscape designers earn around $75,000 per year.

Many engineers also work outdoors and are typically compensated handsomely, with civil and marine engineers receiving a median income of around $90,000, while most petroleum engineers earn north of six figures.

While career changes can turbocharge one's income levels, limiting expenditure also works wonders for financial security. Careful budgeting for all items, big and small, compounds into more savings over time. Take something as simple as snacking, which recent surveys reveal three-quarters of consumers “always find room” for in their budget. Taking a bite out of this category can pay off.

There are a variety of cheap healthy snacks for work, such as chickpeas, hummus, lettuce wraps, or cucumber bites, which can trim the flab off one's budget and waistline. Another good practice to reduce purchase costs is to use retailers' native in-store contactless payment apps, which save time at the checkout and deliver other perks like digital coupons, discounts, promotions, and more. Combined with other smart money moves, these measures can make a substantial difference over time.

Resurgent economic optimism among Americans could further buoy the economy, from the stock markets to retail stores. Yet a soft landing for the U.S. economy is still not guaranteed. Tempering this optimism with prudent preparedness serves to guard consumers against the unexpected. Maintaining financial best practices, be it having adequate emergency savings, paying down debt, or doing dollar-cost average passive investing. By taking practical steps like these, Americans can be ready for anything and make the most of whatever 2024 brings.