Americans Rally Behind Hollywood Unions

The public is clearly on the side of the writers and actors in the ongoing strikes, as more than two-thirds of people who participated in a recent survey said they support the striking entertainment workers.

Almost three-quarters of those surveyed in Gallup's annual labor support poll say they side with the members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) manning the picket lines in their months-long strike.

In the poll released Wednesday (August 30), 67% of respondents supported the SAG-AFTRA strike itself, while 24% said they supported the studios. 72% of those surveyed said they support the striking television and film writers compared to 19% who side with the studios.

SAG-AFTRA has stressed that most of its members are not millionaires and A-listers but struggling working-class actors who often have to work second jobs, with many not making enough from acting to qualify for the union's health plan.

The union is pushing for a new contract with studios that would provide actors across the board with an 11% rate increase in the first year of the new contract, something they say is necessary to counter the real-term loss of earnings from inflation and increased living costs.

SAG-AFTRA also wants reassurances and ironclad terms regarding consent and compensation for studios recreating actors' likenesses and performances using AI.

Meanwhile, the WGA has warned that current trends in Hollywood are making their profession financially unsustainable by eroding the decades-old writers' room structure and instead transforming script writing into a gig economy. The Guild wants a stop to this race to the bottom and assurances that AI will not be used to replace writers and only for research purposes.

The union wrote in a memo sent last week after a heated meeting with several top studio execs, including Disney's Bob Iger and Netflix's Ted Sarandos: “Our demands come directly from the membership itself. They address the existential threats to the profession of writing and to our individual careers, all caused by changes to the business model implemented by the companies in the last seven to 10 years.”

The WGA reportedly told CEOs it “could not and would not pick and choose among those threats; that we have not struck for nearly four months to half-save ourselves, nor are we leaving any sector of this Guild unprotected when we return to work.”

Sources from the WGA told The Wrap that there have been no further discussions, though the WGA says it remains “committed to direct negotiations with the companies.”

Union Support on The Rise

The support for the strikes is part of a larger general trend of public support for unions, with 67% of people surveyed in the Gallup poll stating that they approved of unions. Though this may be down 3%

That's slightly down from last year's approval rating of 71% but still several points above the all-time average of 62% recorded by the annual survey that has been running since 1936.

This rise in public support comes as unions across the US demand better pay and working conditions. Along with the strikes in Hollywood, UPS workers at Teamsters Local 396 successfully negotiated for wage increases and air conditioning in trucks.

Meanwhile, the United Auto Workers is negotiating with car companies to secure higher wages and a shorter work week. They could call for industrial action if a deal isn't reached by the time their previous contract ends on September 14.

Source: (The Wrap).