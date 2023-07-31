Americans Will Take a Safe Neighborhood Over Politics

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 9% of the U.S. population moved in 2022. New research from the real estate website, Home Bay, reveals that 24% of Americans who moved last year did so in pursuit of a better quality of life.

Home Bay's most recent survey of moving trends went even further, breaking down the eleven priorities for moving in 2022.

They discovered Americans prioritized living in a safe neighborhood over one aligned with their political beliefs. This choice reflects a more pragmatic approach to selecting a new home, emphasizing personal well-being and security over political ideology.

What The Data Shows

The Home Bay study asked Americans who moved in 2022 to rank their priorities when looking for a new place to live from one to ten, with one being the top priority and ten being the least important.

Safe neighborhoods landed in the top spot, followed closely by affordability, but that's where the gap begins to widen. Proximity to work mattered, but less so than finding a good school district for the kids which took third place. This might be due to the continuing option to work remotely for some or all of the work week.

Proximity to stores, shopping, nature, and parks just edged out weather and climate, but the lowest priority for those surveyed was politics. On average, safe neighborhoods beat out politics by almost two points for all respondents, with a 4.68 average rank over local politics, with a 6.13 average rank.

Safety: A Fundamental Priority

The need to find a safe, secure place for family to call home is at the heart of the moving process.

According to Maslow's hierarchy of needs, safety is a basic human necessity, ranking just above physiological needs like food, water, and shelter. For many Americans, living in a safe neighborhood is a top priority, as it directly affects their quality of life, their family's well-being, and their ability to pursue personal and professional goals without fear or anxiety.

Safety is a many-layered concept, though. For example, property crimes may be low, but unsafe driving with traffic violations and fatalities may be an issue not realized because its not top of mind when looking for a home.

Studies have shown that crime rates and the perception of safety can also significantly impact property values. Therefore, prioritizing a safe neighborhood over other factors is an important financial decision. If crime in general is low, people looking to relocate may decide that the risks on the roads are worth taking.

When Safety Trumps Politics

The United States is a nation built on a foundation of diversity, encompassing a wide array of political beliefs, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds. In a polarized political climate, it may be a surprise that people in the U.S. still prioritize living in a safe neighborhood over choosing one that aligns with their political beliefs.

But this same polarization in the United States has made some Americans value diversity and inclusivity in their neighborhoods more than ever. In this context, prioritizing a politically segregated locality may not always be the most desirable choice, as it can limit exposure to different perspectives and hinder personal growth.

Americans Who Moved in 2022 Have a Few Regrets

That's not to say that everyone who relocated in 2022 is happy. One of the significant regrets relocators have is not hiring a moving company, but that didn't top the list. The most common regret was not choosing a bigger home, tied with missing the home they left behind (20%).

Others — about 19% — wished they had given more of their stuff away instead of moving it, which could have saved money on a smaller moving van, and the same number thought moving was more trouble than it was worth.

Overwhelmingly, people were generally just, well, overwhelmed. 44% of respondents admitted to crying at least once, and 43% of relocators cited moving as the source of conflict and arguments with loved ones.

The Bottom Line: Moving Is Personal

Whether you're part of a large family or moving as an individual, people's priorities for moving vary. For some, living among like-minded individuals who share their political views is important and critical to their sense of community and belonging.

And while politics undoubtedly plays a role in the decision-making process for many Americans, it is generally no longer the primary factor in choosing a neighborhood. The fundamental need for safety and security, coupled with other practical considerations such as affordability, access to good schools, and proximity to work, often outweighs the desire to live in a politically aligned community.

This article was produced by Clever Move and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.