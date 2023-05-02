Americans Want Corporations To Take Responsibility for Waste They Create

A new survey found that 91% of Americans take part in some sort of sustainability practice. “You make it, you recycle it” — a new survey found half of Americans claim major companies need to be accountable for climate action.

A poll of 2,000 US adults revealed 48% think corporations should be held more responsible for the waste their products generate. Likewise, 63% believe it’s important for companies to have a strong stance for sustainability and nearly as many (62%) agree they should be the leaders in sustainability efforts and climate action.

Respondents shared the actions they would like to see companies take regarding their waste stream: safely and securely destroy hazardous materials (59%), reuse and recycle materials when possible (58%) and make products with recyclable materials (53%). Six in 10 (63%) believe companies that are sustainably focused can make a difference in the global climate crisis, and 62% predict companies will put more money and effort into sustainability within the next five years.

Sustainability Is Key

Commissioned by Covanta, an innovative resource in sustainable materials management, and conducted by OnePoll, the study found three in five are inspired by eco-friendly companies and 58% are more likely to shop from a company that sustainably manages the waste their products generate.

For four in 10, sustainability is the “most important” factor to them when it comes to shopping. Forty-six percent believe items made from recycled materials are better than traditionally manufactured items. Meanwhile, 45% would be willing to spend more money on products that are sustainably made than those that aren’t. Over half (56%) are also more likely to shop from a company that uses recycled materials in its products. “It’s clear that a majority of individuals care about the environment and want to take actions to fight climate change, but there’s a major challenge in the way,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Tequila Smith at Covanta. “Corporations have a massive impact on the environment, whether they’re aware of it or not, added Smith. “And it’s in their favor — as well as in the favor of the planet and its people alike — to be responsible for the waste they generate. They can achieve this by utilizing sustainable service options that maximize product reuse that contributes to the circular economy.”

Sustainability Practices