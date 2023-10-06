Beyond The Summer Flame: America’s Love for Cold-Month Grilling Soars

The days when grills gathered dust during the chillier months are coming to an end.

A survey by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA) shows that America's favorite pastime of grilling isn't limited to summer weekends anymore. Instead, the trend of year-round grilling is rising, with a surge in winter and even breakfast barbecues.

Sizzling Statistics

The HPBA State of the Barbecue Industry Report was commissioned by Rockbridge Associates Inc. in September 2021.

The 15-minute online survey targeted grillers aged 18 and above, and several eye-catching statistics emerged from the study.

A record-equaling 80% of United States homeowners and 70% of households own at least one grill or smoker. This statistic is up from 64% in 2019. North of the border, 70% of Canadian households are also joining the grill party.

Since the pandemic's onset, 38% of grill owners have added a new grill to their arsenal. Among these, smoker grills and grill griddle combos are more popular, catering to a broader range of culinary ambitions.

Traditional barbecue meal times are changing. For instance, 12% of cooks have taken to grilling for brunch, while 7% fire up their grills for breakfast. For those wondering how to use a smoker grill for morning meals, the trend opens a new world of breakfast possibilities.

Bella Bucchiotti, food blogger at xoxoBella, shares her insights on this burgeoning trend. “Winter grilling is a perfect way to add warmth and flavor to your meals during the colder months,” she says. “However, there are a few things to remember to ensure your grilling experience is safe and enjoyable. Dress appropriately for the weather so you aren't rushing or careless. Take the time to inspect your grill for any critters that may have made a home inside before you light it up.

“When it gets dark early in the winter, consider investing in a clip-on light or headlamp to help you see your food as it cooks. Finally, don't forget to have plenty of fuel, as grilling in cooler temperatures can use more fuel than in the summer.”

Grills and Economic Health

A deep dive into the barbecue and grill manufacturing industry in the U.S. provides a more comprehensive financial picture. In recent years, the industry's revenue has seen a yearly growth rate of 1.4%, reaching $1.6 billion in sales. In contrast, 2023 saw a slight dip, with a 1.1% decrease, projecting a profit margin of 4.5%.

The industry's performance oscillates with the economy's general health and consumers' spending habits. The decision to purchase a grill or barbecue often follows the acquisition of a new home. Therefore, the industry is intricately linked with consumer demand for single-family homes and residential real estate. In essence, the construction trends in housing serve as a bellwether for potential appliance and home product purchases.

The Barbecue “Calendar”

The grill has emerged as the centerpiece of numerous celebrations, with the Fourth of July as the reigning champion in the U.S. That holiday sees 54% of grill owners lighting the fire. However, other holidays aren't far behind.

Memorial Day, also known as “Back to Barbecue Day,” sees 44% participation, while Father's Day and Labor Day clock in at 34% and 47%, respectively.

Proving grilling isn't bound by season, winter holidays have seen a spike in grilling. Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's Day, Super Bowl Sunday, and Valentine's Day registered 20%, 11%, 14%, 30%, and 14% grill use, respectively.

Why We Grill

The motivations behind grilling remain consistent. Flavor tops the chart, with 57% of grill owners driven by taste. Lifestyle, entertainment, convenience, and grilling as a hobby are next, scoring 40%, 33%, 29%, and 23%, respectively.

Karen Kelly from Seasonal Cravings shares, “My family loves grilling in the fall and winter and keeps it up as long as we can. I love the ease of grilling out without having to wash pots and pans. My family loves the flavor grilling gives our meat. Our favorite easy weeknight meal is London Broil.”

Evolving Trends and Tastes

Grilling is a dynamic domain. Despite rising inflation affecting food prices, grill enthusiasts are adapting. They're embracing affordable grilling options like veggies, whole grains, and legumes. Onions, potatoes, mushrooms, and more are becoming go-to ingredients.

Furthermore, global flavors are wafting across backyards nationwide. Whether it's Asian, Latin, Indian, or African cuisines, American grillers are expanding their culinary horizons. This appetite for international dishes has resulted in global spices and chilies finding their way into American kitchens and on their grills.

Digital Dynamics and Grill Maintenance

The digital media age plays a pivotal role in the barbecue world. Social media buzzes with conversations about grill maintenance, with autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) videos centered around grill cleaning gaining traction.

Nandor Barta of My Pure Plants, an advocate for innovative grilling techniques, offers his preferences for grilling gear. “I use both a charcoal grill and an electric griddle during the winter months,” he says. “I prefer to use the griddle if I do not have much time, and the ingredients I'm using do not generally require a slow cooking technique. I also make sure to measure the surface temperature of the griddle with a laser thermometer to make sure I have enough heat when it is cold outside. I tend to use a charcoal grill when I cook a large batch or thicker ingredients that require longer cooking and hot air. Using a lid is especially important during the winter to maintain the proper heat throughout the cooking.”

With the barbecue world ablaze with new trends and backed by HPBA's comprehensive study, it's clear that grilling has transformed from a seasonal pastime to a year-round passion. America's love for grilling knows no bounds.

