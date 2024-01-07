Weathering the Storm: Remembering America’s Most Violent Hurricanes

In 2021, I watched with dread as the weather forecasters warned us about Hurricane Ida heading toward us in New Orleans. For many, it was a grim reminder of past events. Ida struck on August 29—the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Thankfully, my family heeded the warnings and were safely out of town. Many who decided to stay remained without power for up to ten days and dealt with extensive property damage.

From devastating floods to catastrophic winds, each hurricane in this article has left an indelible mark on the regions they impacted, prompting advancements in infrastructure, emergency preparedness, and public policy.

1. Great Galveston Hurricane, 1900



The Great Galveston Hurricane is a grim reminder of nature's fury, claiming approximately 8,000 lives and decimating Galveston, Texas. Beyond its devastating impact, the community rallied to rebuild, setting a precedent for coastal resilience through a raised seawall and more robust building codes. It holds the tragic distinction of being the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

2. Hurricane Katrina, 2005



Category three Hurricane Katrina exposed systemic failures in emergency response and infrastructure. Levees broke, flooding 80% of New Orleans and causing over 1,300 deaths. Despite facing many more natural disasters in the USA since then, each racking up billion-dollar costs, new damage assessments in 2023 reaffirm Hurricane Katrina as the most expensive storm on record, costing approximately 161 billion.

3. Hurricane Andrew, 1992

Andrew's Category 5 fury led to 65 fatalities and $27 billion in damages, spurring Florida to adopt stricter building codes. These measures emphasized constructing homes and structures capable of withstanding high winds and bolstered emergency preparedness efforts statewide.

4. Okeechobee Hurricane, 1928



The Category 4 Okeechobee hurricane of 1928, also called the San Felipe Segundo hurricane, devastated Lake Okeechobee, causing around 2,500 deaths and severe flooding. This catastrophic event expedited flood control efforts, with a dam construction near Lake Okeechobee. It remains one of the deadliest hurricanes in North Atlantic recorded history.

5. Hurricane Harvey, 2017

Hitting Texas and Louisiana at 134mph, Hurricane Harvey's unprecedented rainfall inundated Houston, causing catastrophic flooding and 107 fatalities. The Category 4 hurricane caused approximately 125 billion worth of damage.

6. Hurricane Maria, 2017

Maria's devastation left Puerto Rico without power for months, resulting in an estimated 2,975 deaths and long-term infrastructure damage. The slow recovery process raised concerns about the island's vulnerabilities and spurred discussions on its status and preparedness.

7. Hurricane Michael, 2018

Striking the Florida Panhandle as a Category 5, Michael caused 74 fatalities and obliterated coastal communities. The aftermath emphasized the importance of proactive preparedness, including improved early warning systems and building resilience.

8. Labor Day Hurricane, 1935

Accelerating efforts to establish a robust hurricane warning system, the Labor Day Hurricane claimed 408 lives and destroyed the Overseas Railroad. The disaster prompted advancements in meteorological research, forecasting, and public awareness campaigns.

9. Hurricane Sandy, 2012

Setting a record for its expansive size, Hurricane Sandy's tropical storm-force winds spanned a staggering 1,150 miles (1,850 km). The powerful Category 3 Atlantic hurricane swept through the Caribbean and the coastal Mid-Atlantic areas of the United States. The devastation was significant, causing close to $70 billion in damages and tragically claiming the lives of 233 individuals across eight countries.

10. Hurricane Camille, 1969

Camille's Category 5 intensity resulted in 256 fatalities and severe damage along the Mississippi coast. Hurricane Camille marked its place as the second most intense tropical cyclone to hit the United States. It's one of the few Category 5 storms to make landfall on the US mainland.

11. Hurricane Hugo, 1989

Originating from the Cape Verde region, it wreaked havoc across the northeastern Caribbean and the southeastern United States. This powerful storm impacted about 2 million individuals along its path, leading to the loss of over 60 lives and causing a staggering $11 billion in damages. Its reach extended from Cape Verde to the Lesser Antilles, including places like Guadeloupe and Montserrat, and further affected Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the East Coast of the U.S.

12. Hurricane Rita, 2005

Just one month after Katrina devastated New Orleans, Hurricane Rita's 177mph Category 5 winds affected Texas and Louisiana in September, causing 120 deaths and widespread evacuations. The storm ranks as the fourth most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history and the most intense recorded in the Gulf of Mexico.

13. Hurricane Wilma, 2005

In October of the same year as Katrina and Rita, Wilma hit Florida after devastating the Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico, and Cuba. Wind speeds hit 183mph. It generated 12 tornadoes that caused 87 fatalities and $22.4 billion in damages.

14. Hurricane Ivan, 2004

Hurricane Ivan hit just west of Gulf Shores, Alabama, clocking in as a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 120 mph. The storm unleashed historic storm surges and wreaked havoc across Baldwin County in Alabama and parts of northwest Florida, surpassing the devastation caused by previous hurricanes like Frederic in 1979 and Opal in 1995. It caused 123 fatalities across all the countries it hit and $14 billion in damages.

15. Hurricane Ida, 2021



Hurricane Ida made a devastating impact in 2021 as a Category 4 storm, becoming the second-most damaging hurricane to hit Louisiana, following closely behind the infamous Hurricane Katrina of 2005. With wind speeds reaching up to 149 mph, the storm left a trail of destruction, resulting in 107 fatalities and causing an estimated $75.3 billion in damages.

16. Hurricane Ian, 2022

Hurricane Ian was a Category 5 hurricane that wreaked havoc as the third-costliest weather disaster ever recorded. This catastrophic event marked the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since the tragic 1935 Labor Day hurricane. With wind speeds peaking at 160 mph, the storm claimed 161 lives. It led to $113 billion in damages, making it the costliest tropical cyclone on record and the most expensive disaster in Florida's history. Tragically, 13 individuals were also reported missing in its aftermath.

17. Hurricane Diane, 1955



Hurricane Diane made history in 1955 as the first Atlantic hurricane to surpass an estimated $1 billion in damages. The Category 2 storm swept across several states at 103mph, including New England, New Jersey, North Carolina, New York, Virginia, and Maryland. Fatalities were estimated between 184 – 200 people.

18. Hurricane Irma, 2017

This formidable Cape Verde hurricane made history by becoming the first Category 5 storm to hit the Leeward Islands, setting the stage for Hurricane Maria's impact just two weeks later. With wind speeds peaking at 177 mph, the storm resulted in 134 fatalities and a staggering $77.2 billion in damages. Several areas were affected, including Florida, parts of the Caribbean, The Bahama, Leeward Islands, and the Turks and Caicos.

19. Hurricane Agnes, 1972

In 1972, Hurricane Agnes set a record as the costliest hurricane to strike the United States up to that point, with damages estimated at $2.1 billion. The storm claimed 128 lives, and its effects spanned a vast area, from the Caribbean up to Canada, impacting much of the U.S. East Coast. While its 87 mph peak winds might seem like a stiff breeze compared to other hurricanes, this Category 1 hurricane's reach and damage were extensive.

20. Hurricane Audrey, 1957

Hurricane Audrey left a mark in 1957 as one of the deadliest hurricanes to ever hit the United States at the time, claiming the lives of at least 416 individuals along the southwestern Louisiana coast. This devastating storm also holds the distinction of being a rare June hurricane. With winds reaching up to 127 mph, Audrey impacted areas primarily in Louisiana and Texas, resulting in damages estimated at $150 million in 1957.

21. Hurricane Betsy, 1965

Hurricane Betsy struck with force in September 1965, causing significant damage across Florida and the central United States Gulf Coast. Its impact spanned New Orleans, Louisiana, and extends to Florida, Mississippi, Lesser Antilles, and The Bahamas to states as far-reaching as Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri. The storm resulted in 81 fatalities and left a trail of destruction. Categorized as a Category 4 hurricane, Betsy's winds reached up to 137 mph and caused $1.42 billion in damages.

22. Hurricane Hazel, 1954

Hurricane Hazel first claimed lives in Haiti, with a death toll ranging between 591 to 1,191 people, before making landfall in the United States near the border of North and South Carolina as a Category 4 hurricane. Its impact was felt across many regions, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, New York, The Bahamas, and Grenada. With wind speeds peaking at 134 mph, the hurricane left behind damages totaling $382 million in 1954 U.S. dollars.

23. Hurricane Floyd, 1999

Hurricane Floyd neared Category 5 strength while passing the Bahamas but weakened and fluctuated between Category 3 and 4 due to various atmospheric conditions. It made landfall at Cape Fear, North Carolina, as a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds. Fatalities totaled 87, and the storm brought a significant storm surge of about 10 feet, causing notable erosion and damage to areas like Oak and Topsail Islands.

24. Hurricane Carla, 1961

Originating from turbulent weather in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, Carla intensified rapidly to reach Category 5, with wind speeds peaking at 174mph. The hurricane's impact spanned from the Yucatán Peninsula to the Central United States, with significant effects felt in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Carla left a trail of devastation that resulted in 43 fatalities and caused an estimated $326 million in damage in 1961.

25. Hurricane Isabel, 2003

Hurricane Isabel significantly impacted North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, and the Outer Banks, with severe consequences felt especially in the Hampton Roads area and extending along the shores of rivers up to Richmond and Baltimore. With wind speeds reaching up to 168 mph, the hurricane resulted in 51 deaths. It caused an estimated $3.6 billion in damages.