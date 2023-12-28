A State-By-State Guide to America’s 100 Strangest Laws

Did you know pushing a moose out of a moving airplane is illegal? In Alaska, that is? Or, did you know that the law bars individuals from falling asleep in a cheese factory? Only in the great state of South Dakota, though. What is your state's weirdest fact?

1. Alabama: Don't Dress as a Member of the Clergy

“Whoever, being in a public place, fraudulently pretends by garb or outward array to be a minister of any religion, or nun, priest, or rabbi or other member of the clergy, is guilty of a misdemeanor,” Alabama Code Title 13A states. This rules out any religious costumes for Halloween.

2. Alabama: No Silly String

Sorry to the pranksters living or visiting Alabama. Chapter 39, section 15 of Alabama's Code of Ordinances does not give any grace toward those looking to buy, sell, use, or store silly string in Mobile. Instead, prank activities need a different avenue.

3. Alaska: You Can't Push a Moose Out of a Moving Airplane

I know it may seem like a surprise to those who hold a lifelong wish to punish an Alaskan moose out of an airplane, but the law protects these horned animals from that act. Keep it inside the aircraft, no matter how much the moose aggravates you.

4. Alaska: Kids Can't Build Snowmen Taller Than Them

You might break little Jimmy's heart when you tell him to keep his snowman as tall as him. But in this case, what sounds like a silly law is actually on the books for good reason. In case of an avalanche, rescue workers need to decipher between children and snowmen.

5. Arizona: Don't Interfere With a Crane Game

Arizona's council prohibits anyone from getting in the way of a children's claw game. You may not rig, hack, or affect the natural outcome of the crane game, meaning those who insert prizes in the machine cannot fix the way the toys lay.

6. Arizona: Donkeys Can't Sleep in Bathtubs

Even if Donkey is your favorite Shrek character and you invested in one to fill out your Shrek dreams, the mammal can't take a nap or a whole night's rest in your bathtub. The law originated in the 1920s after townspeople found a donkey sleeping in a bathtub floating through a flash flood.

7. Arkansas: No Honking Near a Sandwich Shop After 9 PM

Have you ever craved a sandwich around 9 PM, displeased with the fact that every deli and sub shop shuttered doors at that hour? According to the Arkansas Code of Ordinances (18:54), you cannot honk near a shop serving food or cold beverages after 9 PM.

8. Arkansas: Don't Honk at a Drive-Thru

Like the above law, Section 18:53 of the Ordinance prohibits anyone in a drive-thru lane from honking their horn, making unruly noise, or revving their engine. The drivers also can't commit any activity that would cause someone to honk at them.

9. California: No Eating Frogs That Die in Frog Jumping Contests

Californians stick to their Fish and Game Code. Article 2:6880-6885 states frog owners can rack up however many ribbiting creatures they wish for competitions. Still, if they pass away during the contest, they must discard the body immediately.

10. California: Women Can't Operate a Car While Wearing a Housecoat

Women wishing to remain in comfortable garb must remove their housecoats (bathrobes) before operating their vehicles. Unfortunately, a California law bans you from journeying outside their house in the robes- if you're a woman, that is. Men can still drive wearing bathrobes, it seems.

11. Colorado: No Drinking and Horseback Riding

Driving without access to alcoholic beverages while horseback riding is the only legal way to gallop over gates and stroll through the wilderness. This law prioritizes residents' and horse's safety.

12. Colorado: No Buying Cars on Sundays

When the desire to buy a car strikes you on a Sunday in Colorado, you must deal with the urge for 24 hours until shops permit your purchase. Title 12:6.3 explains that anywhere selling or displaying automobiles for sale must close on Sundays.

13. Connecticut: Pickles Must Bounce

Fermented cucumbers have to obey strict laws in this Northeastern state. The pickle law stems from a 1948 criminal case wherein two farmers sold pickles that did not bounce, deeming them “unfit for human consumption.” Double-check their ricochet before taking them to the market.

14. Connecticut: No Minors With Silly String

If you're under 18 in Meridien, Connecticut, you may use silly string as long as you didn't purchase the party favor. A minor needs to bring an adult or legal guardian with them to obtain the product since the state prevents stores from distributing it to kids.

15. Delaware: Selling Animal Hair Is Illegal

Next time your animal sheds a generous amount of hair or fur, don't gather it up and auction it off unless you want to face a misdemeanor and a hefty fine. This law applies to bartering off animals, too. Throw it in the trash, or make a coat from the sheddings.

16. Delaware: Can't Sell Artificial Limbs to Pawn Shops

Those with extra artificial limbs stored in their closet can't bring the leg or arm to a pawn shop for a profit. Pawnbrokers won't accept artificial limbs or wheelchairs. You may donate them or keep them in your closet for backup or future use.

17. Florida: Don't Eat Cottage Cheese on a Sunday After 6 PM

My dad eats gallons of cottage cheese each week, yet he can't legally consume the curdled dairy products on Sundays after 6 PM. Substitute ricotta or Greek yogurt when cottage cheese cravings strike on Sunday night.

18. Florida: Men Cannot Wear Strapless Dresses

Florida stresses its ignorance toward gender expression by preventing men from wearing strapless dresses in the sunshine state. The law specifically applies to strapless dresses, but other dresses don't attract the cops' attention.

19. Georgia: You Can Only Live on a Boat for 30 Days

A Georgia law crushes anyone with a maritime dream of living on a boat for over a month. However, a caveat exists: a boater may write out a specific request that grants them more time on the water.

20. Georgia: Chickens Can't Cross Roads

The age-old joke contradicts itself in this Southern state. Georgia's ordinance, specifically section 8:1, comments that domestic fowl, such as chickens, hens, ducks, and geese, must remain under their caretaker's watchful eye.

21. Hawaii: No More Than 15 Dogs and Cats in One House

Animal lovers groan at this law, barring residents from stockpiling pets in their homes. Animal protection laws exist so pet owners can provide equal care to their furry children. Somehow, the legislature decided more than 15 animals resulted in negligence.

22. Hawaii: Avoid Annoying Birds

State Parks protect and honor wildlife and vegetation in their natural habitats. Hawaii laws protect birds from erratic human behavior and ask people to leave the birds alone.

23. Idaho: Streets Stay Clean

The Potato State's legislature forbids anyone from sweeping dirt or debris (from leaves to trash) into the state's streets or highways. The first offense costs $150, the second costs $300, and the third costs $1000 and lands you in jail.

24. Idaho: You Can Only Eat Other People, Sometimes

The 2022 movies Bones and All and Fresh delivered captivating tales about the strange activity of consuming human flesh. According to Idaho law, humans can legally eat other humans, granted extreme danger threatens their lives.

25. Illinois: Do Not Color Baby Ducks

Resist the urge to dye and sell baby fowl. Chicks, ducklings, young geese, or baby rabbits entice some people to color their fur, but doing so breaches section 4-8-704 of Illinois' Humane Care for Animals Act.

26. Illinois: Don't Take Your Poodle to the Opera in Chicago

Again, resist the urge to complete a strange task with your pet. Avert your poodle's sophisticated glares when mentioning your upcoming opera tickets, and avoid hurting his feelings.

27. Indiana: No Bare-Hand Fishing

Many people in Indiana fill their time with a fishing pole on open water, but they must always use a fishing rod. Reaching a bare hand into the water is a punishable crime.

28. No Horse Riding Above 10 MPH

Maintain a steady pace under 10 MPH on a racehorse in the Hoosier State. Years ago, horse races entertained multiple enthusiastic fans, placing strain on the horses and decreasing their overall health. Now, this law protects their well-being.

29. Iowa: No Brick Throwing Onto the Highway

Tossing bricks around relieves tension and is a fabulous method for channeling anger, or so I would think. If you find yourself in Iowa with a few free bricks, you need written permission to toss them on the highway or street.

30. Iowa: Only Serve Real Butter as Butter

The Midwest favors its authentic dairy products, shrugging off vegans or dairy-free diets. Iowa enacted a law that asks stores and restaurants to label fake butter as oleomargarine, with no indication it is real butter because it isn't.

31. Kansas: Kids Over 14 Can't Play on the Playground

Our inner child yearns for the freedom and peace once felt while swinging on a playground swing or running around a playground overfilled with mulch. Nonetheless, the Kansas legislature refuses to allow children over 14 to attend a playground for playing.

32. Kansas: No Tire Screeching

An article published on CNBC writes that Kansas law debars drivers from “unnecessary rapid acceleration, unnecessary tire squeal, skid, smoke or slide upon acceleration or stopping including the casting of tread, gravel, dirt or other road surface materials from the tires.” Drive safe!

33. Kentucky: Women Can't Marry a Man Four Times

To set the scenario, say you're a woman in an on-again and off-again relationship with the same man. You've married him once, got a divorce, decided to marry again, and want another divorce. If you live in Kentucky, you have one more round of marriage and divorce before entering the illegal territory.

34. Kentucky: Keep Snakes Out of Church

The origins of this law remain clouded, yet it could refer to sinister services or snake handling. Serpents, reptiles, and other reptiles have no place in religious services. Those found breaking the law receive fines of up to $100.

35. Louisiana: Don't Wrestle Those Bears

Certain laws cause you to wonder why the legislature created them in the first place. For this law, the state noticed the ill-treatment sideshows showed their bears, so they set up strict guidelines to protect them. Humans may not partake in wrestling bears under Title 14:102.10.

36. Louisiana: Never Surprise Someone With Pizza

Lawmakers classify surprising a friend, family member, or stranger with a pizza as harassment under Title 14:68.6 of Louisiana's ordinance. Violating unauthorized ordering of goods and services results in a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

37. Maine: No Airport Gambling

Biddeford, Maine, is no Las Vegas, Nevada. Biddeford bans airport travelers from engaging in any gambling activity during their layovers under section 14:2 of Maine's legislation.

38. Maine: No Parking in Front of a Dunkin'

Maine occupants know that America runs on Dunkin', but they can't park in front of the coffee chain. Maine instituted this law in South Berwick when an influx of traffic crowded the parking lot. The law mentions that no one can park in front of the Dunkin' or 25 feet south.

39. Maryland: Watch Your Mouth

I can't fathom everyone living or visiting Rockville, Maryland, obeys the law of not cursing or using obscene language near the street from section 13:53 of Rockville's code of ordinances.

If you find yourself in Rockville, check your road rage at the state line.

40. Maryland: Keep Your Sleeves on in Public Parks

You're in luck in Baltimore if you prefer short-sleeve or long-sleeved activewear and out of luck if you prefer to run in sleeveless shirts or tank tops. This law targets public park patrons!

41. Massachusetts: Don't Screw up the National Anthem

Fergie's rendition of The National Anthem would not bode well in Massachusetts. Anyone scheduled to perform the prideful tune must follow the original tune's length and composition.

42. Massachusetts: It's Illegal To Scare a Pigeon

Yes, these feathered creations irritate most travelers, but they have rights, too. You may not bother, torment, taunt, or spook a pigeon in Boston. Section 132 of chapter 266 of Massachusetts' lawbook pronounces guilty pigeon provokers could receive one month of jail time or a $20 fine.

43. Michigan: Take Train Rides Sober

When the effects of the night on the town with your college friends haven't worn off yet, don't board the train. Of course, a limit applies to the law. Passengers displaying “offensive states of intoxication” may not join the cabin, according to Michigan Law's Act 68 of 1913.

44. Michigan: Psychics Need Accreditation

True psychics practicing their craft cannot share their gifts without necessary accreditation in Michigan. Certification requirements weed out fake psychics and weave paths for genuinely gifted spirits to set up shop.

45. Minnesota: Keep Your Tires Clean

I wish every state implemented this law; it would ensure clean roads and less debris clogging tires. Minnesota appreciates clear roads, asking anyone with muddy or dirty tires to clean them before driving on public streets.

46. Minnesota: Public Drunkenness Is Okay

Section 340A:902 may cause more trouble than the clean tire law if instituted in all 50 states. “Drunkenness is not a crime,” the clause conveys. While those who exhibit public drunkenness won't receive punishment, the law doesn't protect them from other crimes committed during inebriation.

47. Mississippi: No Poison for the Children

“A druggist, apothecary, or other person shall not sell or give away any poison to any minor, and for so doing he shall be punished as a misdemeanor,” reports title 97:27.31 of Title 97 of the Mississippi Code. It doesn't say anything about selling poison to adults.

48. Mississippi: No Swearing

On the opposite spectrum of Minnesota's law is Mississippi's pledge to punish those who swear and those expressing public drunkenness. Repercussions include $100 fines or 30 days in county jail, says Title 97:29.47.

49. Missouri: Don't Worry Squirrels

Excelsior Springs, Missouri, prides itself on prioritizing squirrels' well-being and mental health. You may not, under any circumstances, decide to bully, annoy, or worry the squirrels. Let the furry creatures live their day-to-day lives without interruption.

50. Missouri: Gotta Dance? Not in Purdy

Purdy, Missouri, outlaws dancing for all citizens. Beginning as a rule to ban school dances, the law grew into a city-wide elimination of the jig, the jive, and the shimmy. Purdy's religious views spurred the anti-dance sentiment.

It sounds like Purdy could do with a visit from Kevin Bacon.

51. Montana: Rats, Not Pets

Rats in Montana have one purpose: food. Intelligent rodents, otherwise known as rats or the subject of musophobia, stand no chance at a free life in Montana. Unless you're a scientist or a teacher, rats equal food for Montana's birds and reptiles.

52. Montana: Entertainment Stays on the Stage

Usually, singers and dancers elevate their crowd interaction by jumping off stage, jumping through the crowd, and getting a clearer view of the spectators paying to witness their craft. Performers also can't step off stage for a break, costume, change, or swig of water.

53. Nebraska: Barbers in Waterloo Can't Consume Onions Between 7 AM and 12 PM

Imagine arriving at your favorite barbershop, sitting back in your recliner, and informing your barber about your preferred haircut. When he opens his mouth, you inhale an onion-tinged stench and struggle to cope with the rest of the appointment. Waterloo passed this law in 1910, ensuring barbers welcome their customers without repulsive breath.

54. Nebraska: Ignore Bodily Interruptions in Church

Omaha, Nebraska, asks churchgoers to refrain from disturbing service with a burp or cough. If an adult burps or coughs in church, they may face jail time, and if a child burps during the sermon, the parent is liable.

55. Nevada: Stay off the Sidewalk

Solicitors and loiterers face a massive issue in Reno. They cannot sit or stand on the sidewalk in downtown Reno, notes Section 8:12.015 of Reno's legislation. The docket alleges that beings who sit or lie on the sidewalk threaten public safety.

56. Nevada: Mustached Men Can't Kiss Women

With multiple laws and rules governing each state, several ones slip through the cracks. In Eureka, Nevada, men with sufficient mustaches may not kiss women at all.

57. New Hampshire: Leave Seaweed on the Beach

So that glob of seaweed caught your eye while tiptoeing around New Hampshire's gorgeous beaches. What do you do? “If any person shall carry away or collect for the purpose of taking away any seaweed or rockweed from the seashore below high-water mark, between daylight in the evening and daylight in the morning, he shall be guilty of a violation,” section 207:48 alerts citizens what happens when they remove seaweed at night.

58. New Hampshire: Avoid Impersonating Someone at a Hotel

New Hampshire's rulebook, specifically section 353:10.2, warns hotel customers, or stayers, against using a fake name or different identity when checking into hotels. Use legal names and valid credit cards.

59. New Jersey: No Frowning in Bernard's Township

Greener Grass comes to life with Bernard's Township anti-frowning law. An optimistic high school student dreamt up the idea in 1995 when a population uptick worried her about the city's potential demeanor change. They founded the Association for a Friendlier Tomorrow and Always and added signs to enlighten inhabitants and visitors.

60. New Jersey: You Can't Drive and Watch TV

On a base level, this idea sounds ludicrous. Why would any driver watch television while behind the wheel? Yet, Tesla's and evolving cars have computer-esque screens installed in their dashboard.

61. New Mexico: Idiots Can't Vote

This law should be established in every city, state, and country. New Mexico legislation (Section 1:7 of the third amendment) writes New Mexican residents who've lived in the state for twelve months or more and are 21 or older can vote, “except idiots, insane persons, and persons convicted of felonious or infamous crime unless restored to political rights” can't vote.

62. New Mexico: Take Your Sombrero Off to Dance

You can dance all across the state and embellish any outfit with a sombrero, but you cannot do both simultaneously. Remove the large hat if the music creeps into your soul, and you must dance.

63. New York: No Slippers After 10 PM

Sorry, New Yorkers, you must remove your feet coverings after 10 PM, when public places won't allow you in with slippers.

64. New York: Only Wear Masks at Parties

This law doesn't apply to COVID-19 facemasks but rather to Halloween or costume masks that cover the entire face. Cops and lawmakers forgive the mask law on Halloween, but on November 1, you must only wear a mask at a party.

65. North Carolina: No Business Meetings in Costumes

North Carolina's legal guidebook (section 14:12.10) pronounces that no business leader over 16 can wear a mask or costume or use a voice distortion device to conceal their identity unless they've explained the situation to the building's owner. This prevents hate groups from overtaking meetings.

66. North Carolina: Don't Steal Wasted Kitchen Grease

Didn't your parent advise you against wasting resources? Legislation in North Carolina (Section 14:79.2) reads that anyone who steals, wastes, or helps to steal or waste kitchen grease can face a $1,000 fine and a misdemeanor.

67. North Dakota: Permission To Kill a Pigeon

Boston laws prevent people from scaring and killing pigeons, but North Dakota allows the act, given proper permission. Fargo's code (article 11-1003) states, “No person, firm or corporation shall exterminate pigeons or other harmful wild birds without first obtaining a permit from the Fargo health department.”

68. North Dakota: No Fireworks After 11 PM

Celebrations end earlier in North Dakota than in other states. Firework enthusiasts have a slate between 8 AM and 11 PM for their festivities. According to Devil's Lake North Dakota legislature, the boisterous noise caused by fireworks disturbs the peace (Chapter 8:20.030).

69. Ohio: Criminals Are Safe on Sundays and July 4

The Purge‘s rules come true in Ohio on the American holiday. “No person shall be arrested during a sitting of the Senate or House of Representatives, within the hall where such session is being held, or in any court of justice, during the sitting of such court, or on Sunday, or on July 4,” states Ohio's code of ordinances Section 2331.12.

70. Ohio: Report Your Dangerous Animals' Escape Within an Hour

We've all experienced our pet tiger bolting out our front door or our rattlesnake slithering from our yard into the neighbor's. The state of Ohio asks owners of pets not native to Ohio or pets who may cause harm to others to report if and when their pet escapes within the first hour of the escape.

71. Oklahoma: No Eavesdropping

Pressing your ear against a door during a confidential meeting or listening to a discussion that doesn't involve you leads to a misdemeanor violation. Keep your nosy self at home or in another state.

72. Oklahoma: Don't Trip a Horse

Horse-tripping events used to employ and entertain Oklahoma residents until the state banned them for displaying animal cruelty. Today, any involvement in a horse-tripping event results in a one-year jail sentence or a $2,000 fine (Oklahoma Statutes Title 21 states).

73. Oregon: Keep Hunting Outside of the Cemetery

Chapter 166:645.1 states, “Hunting in cemeteries is prohibited. Furthermore, the statute explains that hunting refers to taking or trying to take wildlife with a weapon or a bird or mammal's assistance. Cemeteries are quiet environments with potential roamers, yet you can only respect the dead in Oregon's cemeteries, not add to the death count.

74. Oregon: Close Your Car Door

Keeping your car door ajar to run into a friend's house is a temptation you must resist in Oregon. Oregon's law, written about road safety rules, warns drivers of ensuing consequences for leaving doors open or not closing them with proper manners.

75. Pennsylvania: Don't Pay Psychics

You'll have to travel to a different state for legal palm readings or tarot readings, resulting in you paying the psychic. The title 18:7104 statute suggests all psychics and tarot readers are con people, using language like “pretends for gain or lucre, to tell fortunes or predict future events, by cards, tokens, the inspection of the head or hands of any person.”

76. Pennsylvania: No Bartering Babies

Once you have a child in Pennsylvania, you can't sell it. Bartering a human infant is also a crime in this state. “A person is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree if he deals in humanity, by trading, bartering, buying, selling, or dealing in infant children,” section 4305 details.

77. Rhode Island: You Cannot Dismember Someone

Rhode Island residents must control their Halloween-esque behaviors to avoid imprisonment. The law reports that anyone who intentionally dismembers another person faces between one and 20 years of jail time.

78. Rhode Island: Quit Stealing Poultry

Always pay for your poultry, no matter what state you live in. In Rhode Island, the law states that anyone guilty of stealing or taking poultry that does not belong to them will spend up to a year in prison and (or) pay a $500 fine.

79. South Carolina: No Pinball for Minors

South Carolina forbids those under 18 to try their luck at a pull-and-release pinball game. South Carolina is the final state that refuses to allow minors a chance at the game.

80. South Carolina: Don't Change in a Gas Station

For some reason, unbeknownst to many, South Carolina gas stations request that individuals needing an outfit change do so anywhere except in the gas station. If the need arises, the person must get explicit permission from the gas station staff.

81. South Dakota: Never Sleep in the Cheese Factory

Staring at mountains of Gouda or cranking out hundreds of pounds of cheddar tires anyone. Cheese factory workers, by law, must remain awake while inside the factory for extra safety measures.

82. South Dakota: Prevent Static Electricity at All Costs

Huron, South Dakota, reprimands anyone responsible for causing the phenomenon caused by a balloon rubbing on hair or static electricity. The law relates static electricity to potential interference with television and radio reception. The loophole is the law takes effect between 7 AM and 11 PM.

83. Tennessee: No Importing or Possessing a Skunk

Think you smell a skunk? If you're in Tennessee, it better be a wild skunk. The state outlaws anyone from owning, trading, or importing the smelly, striped creature at any time. Unless you work as a scientist with animals or in a zoo or ecological department.

84. Tennessee: Keep Your Netflix Password a Secret

Has your friend ever expressed interest in watching a Netflix show but admitted they don't subscribe to it? Since you want to gossip about the newest episode of Squid Game, you give them the password, trusting they won't pass the secret information around. In Tennessee, this behavior may lead to jail time and (or) a $2,500 fine.

85. Texas: No Selling Human Eyes

Need quick cash? Sell your house, car, or even shoes, yet you can't sell your eye or anyone else's eyeball in Texas. Texas penal code section 48:02 also states humans cannot sell hearts, kidneys, livers, lungs, skin, hair, and blood as acceptable to profit.

86. Texas: Only Milk Your Own Cow in Fort Worth

Farmers must gain permission to milk someone else's cow. Fort Worth, Texas, established this law in 1925 and punished offenders with a $10 fine. Today, the city considers it a crime of theft when one doesn't get permission to milk someone else's cow.

87. Utah: Box Don't Bite

Mike Tyson made an extra $30 million from biting off his opponent's ear in the boxing ring. If a fight occurred in Utah, code 76:9.705 of their official penal code would have given him a misdemeanor. Boxers also cannot hit the Adam's apple, eyes, temple, or below the shorts.

88. Utah: No Catastrophe Causing

Keep the catastrophe causing in grade school. We all know that one person who likes to exaggerate situations and make a huge scene out of a little issue. In Utah, no one may stir up actions or lead to commotion to result in catastrophe, according to Utah clause 76:6.105.

89. Vermont: Women Need Their Husband's Approval for Fake Teeth

This law is pretty anti-feminist for an easygoing and accepting state. The doctrine bars women from making their own denture decisions, and their husbands must approve their choice to use fake teeth. So, get Mr.'s approval if you want a fresh set of teeth.

90. Vermont: Freedom for Clothesline Hanging

Airing out your dirty (or clean laundry) is legal and advised in Montpelier, Vermont. Hang your clothes on whichever clothesline you prefer in Montpelier, Vermont. The state advocates for clothesline freedom and accessibility under the Right to Dry Act.

91. Virginia: No Sunday Hunting, Except Raccoons

Raccoons literally bite the bullet under this law. Virginia code 29:1.521 of the 2006 code of Virginia explains no person can hunt, trap, or sell wild animals on a Sunday except for raccoons. Virginians have until 2 AM Sunday to target the rodents.

92. Virginia: Don't Park on the Railroad Tracks

Stopping any vehicle on railroad tracks is never a good idea. Even if the railroad appears out of service, Virginia vehicles may not pause on railroad tracks at any point. You also can only cross a railroad track for the sole purpose of bridging to the other side.

93. Washington: Do Not Harm Bigfoot

Lore sees Bigfoot as a large humanoid, furry creature that stampedes through the wilderness. In Washington, Bigfoot has rights like humans. Those yearning to search for, bother, or harm Bigfoot could receive a hefty fine totaling $100,000 and (or) up to ten years in prison. Leave the legend be.

94. Washington: Don't Go in Public With a Cold

Public safety measures try to protect as many people as they can. Washington stresses the importance of health by disallowing people with colds to mingle in public places.

95. West Virginia: Remove Your Hat in the Theater

Oversized fedoras, sombreros, and gigantic baseball caps have no place in West Virginia theaters. Demonstrate your understanding of respect by removing your hat before sitting down in the theater. The fine totals a whopping $10 and applies to headpieces obstructing others' view.

96. West Virginia: Ferrets Can't Be Your Hunting Nose

Ferrets succeed in hunting prey due to their elevated sense of smell, but they cannot serve as hunting noses for West Virginia residents. The Natural Wildlife Resources law reads, “Hunt, catch, take, kill, injure, or pursue a wild animal or wild bird with the use of a ferret.”

97. Wisconsin: Cheese Must Bear a Pleasant Taste

Wisconsin holds its cheddar, Brie, Gouda, blue, and so on to higher standards than other states. Each cheese must evoke a pleasant taste that won't disturb consumers. “Highly pleasing and free from undesirable flavors and odors,” the exact language writes.

98. Wisconsin: Only Real Butter

America's Dairyland takes its name seriously. When dining at a restaurant, servers may not serve margarine or oleomargarine under the guise of butter unless a customer asks for a dairy substitute. Vegans and dairy-free diets are safe, but those practicing the diets may attract weird looks.

99. Wyoming: Women May Drink, but Not at the Bar

Have you ever bought a drink at the bar, but the server informed you you couldn't stay there to sip the beverage? Wyoming women visit bars and buy drinks from the bar, but they must remain five feet away from the counter to consume the libations.

100. Wyoming: Always Close the Gate

Remember always to close what you open. Wyoming legislature (section 6:9.202 of crimes and offenses) reports if someone “opens and neglects to close a gate or replace bars in a fence which crosses a private road or a river, stream or ditch,” they could receive a fine up to $750.