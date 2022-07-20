37 Amazing Amtrak Routes You Can Take Across North America

Train travel is underrated. It's cheap, relaxing, scenic, and environmentally friendly. Amtrak, the nation's rail network, has more than 35 routes and 500 destinations in 46 states.

You'll have access to private sleeping rooms, quiet cars, dining and lounge cars, and comfortable seating with amazing views. Solo travelers can bring their bikes, couples can bring their pets, and families have plenty of space to keep kids entertained. Below we'll explore all of the Amtrak routes you can currently take in North America.

Northeast Amtrak Routes

#1 – Acela

Destinations: Boston – New Haven – New York – Philadelphia – Wilmington – Washington, DC

The Acela Amtrak route is the perfect Northeast adventure from Boston, MA, to DC. If you choose to ride the entire way, it will take around 7 hours. There are four downtown stops in New Haven, New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, if you're interested in exploring a new city! The Acela train includes quiet cars, business and first class, dining services, and allows small pets.

#2 – Ethan Allen Express

Destinations: Rutland – Saratoga Springs – Albany – New York

The Ethan Allen Express Amtrak route travels from New York City to Rutland, Vermont. The trip is around 7 hours and 30 minutes and offers gorgeous views of the Hudson River Valley. There are also several stops in New York and Vermont with bus connections to Killington, VT, if you plan to take a ski trip. Amenities include coach and business class, Wi-Fi, cafe services, and the option to bring small pets.

#3 – Adirondack

Destinations: Montreal – Westport – Saratoga Springs – Albany – New York

If you're looking to visit Montreal from the New York City area, the Adirondack Amtrak route is a great option. The entire ride will take around 10 hours. There are upstate New York stops with scenic views of the Hudson Valley wine country and the Adirondack mountains.

The train has cafe services, offers Wi-Fi, and allows small pets.

#4 – Keystone Express

Destinations: New York – Philadelphia – Paoli – Downingtown – Lancaster – Harrisburg

Maybe you're heading to NYC to enjoy the sights and the sounds of the Big Apple. Perhaps, you want to explore Pennsylvania's Dutch country or tour Philadelphia.

In either case, the Keystone Express is a relatively quick ride that'll get you where you need to go without the hassle of city traffic.

The Keystone Express offers multiple daily rides from New York to Harrisonburg, PA. The trip is approximately 4 hours, with various stops in Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia. Amenities include a quiet car, Wi-Fi, and bicycle racks.

#5 – Amtrak Hartford Line

Destinations: New Haven – Hartford – Windsor Locks – Springfield

The Amtrak Hartford Line will take you from New Haven, CT, to Springfield, MA, in about an hour and a half. This scenic route will give you gorgeous views of New England's rolling hills and quickly get you to your destination. Amenities include Wi-Fi, small pets, and bicycle racks.

#6 – Lake Shore Limited

Destinations: New York/Boston – Albany – Buffalo – Cleveland – Toledo – Chicago

If you're looking to get to Chicago from New York, you're in for a real treat. Although it may take around 19 hours to get there, you'll experience beautiful views of lakes and rivers along the way. You can pick up the train in New York and pass by the beautiful Finger Lakes. Then, as you get going, you'll travel along Lake Michigan, the Mohawk River, and the Erie Canal. Amenities for this Amtrak route include Wi-Fi, bedrooms and suites, bicycle racks, and dining services, and you may bring small pets along with you.

#7 – Auto Train

Destinations: Lorton, VA – Sanford, FL

On the Auto Train, you can go from northern Virginia to Orlando, FL, in around 19 hours. The cool thing about the Auto Train is that you can haul your car, motorcycle, bike, boat, jet-ski, or any other recreational vehicle. Skip the high cost of gas and traffic on I-95 and take a relaxing scenic train ride. Other amenities on this train include Wi-Fi, bedrooms and suites, and cafe services.

#8 – Maple Leaf

Destinations: Toronto – Niagara Falls – Buffalo – Rochester – Syracuse – Albany – New York

The Maple Leaf train will take you from New York to Toronto, Canada, in about 12 hours and 30 minutes. On this Amtrak route, you'll enjoy views of the Hudson River Valley, wine country, the Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls as you cross the border into beautiful Canada. The Maple Leaf offers Wi-Fi, business class, cafe services, and bike racks and will allow small pets onboard.

#9 – Capitol Limited

Destinations: Washington – Pittsburgh – Cleveland – Toledo – South Bend – Chicago

The Capitol Limited will take you from DC to the windy city of Chicago, IL, in around 18 hours. This scenic route will take you through Virginia's Potomac Valley, West Virginia's Harpers Ferry, the Appalachian Alleghenies, and the Ohio River. The Capital Limited has bedrooms and suites, bicycle racks, allows small pets, and has dining services, but unfortunately does not provide Wi-Fi. So if you're looking for a trip that'll allow you to unplug and relax completely, this is the Amtrak route.

#10 – Northeast Regional

Destinations: Boston – Providence / Springfield – Hartford – New York – Washington, DC – Roanoke / Richmond – Norfolk / Newport News

The Northeast Regional is a great way to take a trip from Boston, MA, to Virginia. Starting in Boston, it'll take around 12 hours and 30 minutes to reach Norfolk, Virginia. You'll make multiple stops in the central downtown areas of New York, Philadelphia, Richmond, and DC.

During the summertime, there are additional stops in Bristol and Newport, RI, as well as connections to central Connecticut and western Massachusetts. Amenities include Wi-Fi, cafe service, business class, sleeper cars, and allows small pets onboard.

#11 – Cardinal

Destinations: New York – Washington – Charlottesville – Cincinnati – Indianapolis – Chicago

Traveling from New York, this twenty-six-and-a-half-hour Amtrak route will get you to Chicago. Along the way, you'll enjoy gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains, Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, the rivers of West Virginia, and the Ohio River. Amenities on this train include cafe service, Wi-Fi, bedrooms and suites, bicycle storage. Small pets are also allowed. Business class seats are available if you want to upgrade.

#12 – Pennsylvanian

Destinations: New York – Philadelphia – Lancaster – Harrisburg – Altoona – Pittsburgh

The Pennsylvanian Amtrak route takes around nine and a half hours from New York to Pittsburgh. You'll witness the Golden Triangle, where three rivers converge, the Alleghenies and Dutch country. The Pennsylvanian also connects with Capitol Limited if you are interested in going to Cleveland, Toledo, or Chicago. Train amenities include Wi-Fi, cafe service, business class, and bike racks.

#13 – Carolinian / Piedmont

Destinations: New York – Philadelphia – Washington – Richmond – Raleigh – Greensboro – Charlotte

If you're looking to get down south, the Carolinian will take you from New York to Charlotte, North Carolina, in thirteen and a half hours. Major stops include DC, Richmond, Virginia, and North Carolina's capital, Raleigh. Amenities included on this train ride include a cafe car, Wi-Fi, bike racks, and the allowance for small pets. There is also a business class option.

#14 – Silver Service/Palmetto

Destinations: New York – Washington – Charleston – Savannah – Jacksonville – Orlando – Tampa/Miami

This overnight Amtrak route will take around 28 hours from New York to Miami. You'll have the opportunity to stop in the beautiful Palmetto state or explore the southern hospitality of Savannah, GA. However, if you're on a mission to get to sunny Florida, there are roomettes, bedrooms, and suites available. Amenities include cafe services, bicycle storage, and Wi-Fi. There is also a business class option.

#15 – Crescent

Destinations: New York – Washington – Charlottesville – Charlotte – Atlanta – Birmingham – New Orleans

The Crescent will take you from New York to New Orleans in around 30 hours. This Amtrak journey will take you through Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama before its final stop in New Orleans. What a great trip for a group of friends looking to celebrate Mardi Gras or a bachelorette celebration! Amenities on this route include Wi-Fi, roomettes, bedrooms, suites, cafe services, and the option to bring a small pet.

#16 – Valley Flyer

Destinations: New Haven – Springfield – Northampton – Greenfield

Starting in New Haven, CT, the Valley Flyer train will take you to Greenfield, MA, in 2 hours and 48 minutes. It's a relatively quick and convenient way to travel to and from Connecticut and Massachusetts and a perfect distance for a day trip! Amenities include Wi-Fi, bicycle racks, and the allowance for small pets.

#17 Downeaster

Destinations: Brunswick – Freeport – Portland – Saco – Exeter – Boston

On the Downeaster train, you can go from Brunswick, ME, to Boston, MA, in about three and a half hours. With round trips daily, skip the I-95 traffic, load up the bicycle and take the train! With so many exciting things to do in Boston, it's always a great spot to visit. Amenities on this Amtrak route include business class, Wi-Fi, cafe services, bike racks, and the allowance for small pets.

#18 Empire Service

Destinations: New York – Albany – Syracuse – Rochester – Buffalo – Niagara Falls

Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the Empire Service train will take you from New York City to Niagara Falls in seven and a half hours. Enjoy views of the Hudson Valley and the Finger Lakes, with options to stop in both regions. If you're on you're way to Niagara Falls, sit back and enjoy amenities like Wi-Fi, cafe services, bicycle storage, and the allowance for small pets. There is also a business class option.

#19 Vermonter

Destinations: St. Albans – Essex Junction (Burlington) – Springfield – New York – Washington, DC

If you're trying to get to Washington, DC, from St. Albans, the Vermonter will take you there in 13 hours and 45 minutes. Along the way, you'll have the opportunity to stop in Springfield, MA, and New York City. Or, you can take the train in the opposite direction and go skiing in Vermont. Amenities included are Wi-Fi, cafe services, bike storage, and the opportunity to bring a small pet. You may opt for business class cabins too.

#20 Berkshire Flyer

Destinations: New York – Poughkeepsie – Albany – Pittsfield

Getting from New York to the Berkshires has never been easier. Another drive you won't want to deal with traffic on, this Amtrak route takes around 4 hours one-way. A trip to the Berkshires is the perfect fall getaway. Enjoy the beautiful small towns, fall foliage, and great hiking. Amenities on the ride include Wi-Fi, bicycle storage, and allows for small pets. This route offers business class seating.

South Amtrak Routes

#21 – City of New Orleans

Destinations: Chicago – Champaign-Urbana – Carbondale – Memphis – Jackson – New Orleans

The City of New Orleans train will get you to NOLA from Chicago in around 19 hours. Amenities include sleeper cars, cafe services, and bicycle storage. Unfortunately, there is no Wi-Fi available on this train.

#22 – Sunset Limited

Destinations: New Orleans – Houston – San Antonio – El Paso – Tucson – Palm Springs – Los Angeles

The Sunset Limited is a two-day train ride from New Orleans to Los Angeles. This cross-country tour will make stops in Texas and Arizona, allowing you to make connections to other Amtrak trains. You'll have views of NOLA's bayous and California's deserts and mountains. This train provides sleeper cars, cafe services, bike racks, and the allowance for small pets.

Midwest Amtrak Routes

#23 – California Zephyr

Destinations: Chicago – Omaha – Denver – Salt Lake City – Emeryville (San Francisco)

The California Zephyr train takes approximately 51+ hours from Chicago to San Francisco. You'll travel through the gorgeous Rocky Mountains and Sierra Nevadas with the ability to make stops in several cities such as Denver and Salt Lake along the way. Amenities on this Amtrak route include sleeper cars, cafe services, bicycle storage, and the allowance for small pets. Unfortunately, the California Zephyr does not have Wi-Fi.

#24 – Michigan Services

Destinations: Chicago – Grand Rapids/East Lansing – Port Huron/Detroit – Pontiac

From Chicago to Pontiac, the Michigan Services train take around six and a half hours. Whether you're heading to Michigan State University or beautiful Lake Huron, this Amtrak route will help you tour the beauty of the “Wolverine State.” Amenities on this train include Wi-Fi, quiet cars, cafe services, and bicycle storage. There are business class seats on offer.

#25 – Empire Builder

Destinations: Chicago – Milwaukee – St. Paul/Minneapolis – Minot – Spokane – Portland/Seattle

The Empire Builder will take you from Chicago to Seattle in around 46 hours. View the beauty of the rugged west as you travel parts of the Lewis and Clark trail. You'll experience views of the Mississippi River, the bright city lights of Minneapolis, the North Dakota plains, and Montana's big sky country. Although there is no Wi-Fi on this train, there are sleeper cars, cafe services, bicycle racks, and an allowance for small pets.

#26 – Hiawatha

Destinations: Milwaukee – Glenview – Chicago

The Hiawatha train will take you from Milwaukee to Chicago in only one and a half hours. Skip I-94 and get to your destination in the same amount of time without the traffic. If you're traveling for work, use the quiet car and get a few things done! Amenities on the Amtrak route include Wi-Fi, cafe services, bicycle storage, and the allowance for small pets.

#27 – Illinois Services

Destinations: Chicago – Galesburg – Quincy/Springfield – St. Louis/Champaign-Urbana – Carbondale

Illinois Services has multiple daily departures from Chicago to Carbondale and will get you to 25 different cities in Illinois. One way, this Amtrak route will take around five and a half hours. Whether you're heading to college or just looking for a vacation destination, this relaxing ride will get you there. Amenities on this route include Wi-Fi, cafe services, and the option to bring a small pet. There is a business class option.

#28 Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner

Destinations: Chicago – St. Louis – Kansas City, MO

If you're traveling from Chicago to Kansas City, the Lincoln Service train will get you there in eleven hours and forty-five minutes. Enjoy the sights, sounds of Jazz, sports, and delicious barbeque Kansas City has to offer. Amenities on this Amtrak route include cafe services, Wi-Fi, bicycle storage, and the allowance for small pets. There is a business class option too.

#29 Missouri River Runner

Destinations: St. Louis – Washington – Sedalia – Independence – Kansas City, MO

The Missouri River Runner will take you from St. Louis to Kansas City in around five hours and forty-five minutes. If you're looking to learn more about the rich history of the “Show-Me” state, this Amtrak route makes several stops in other cities and towns along the way. Amenities for this ride include Wi-Fi, dining services, and bicycle storage. Business class seats are available.

West Amtrak Routes

#30 – Heartland Flyer

Destinations: Oklahoma City – Fort Worth

From Oklahoma City, the Heartland Flyer will get you to Forth Worth, TX, in around four hours and 15 minutes. If you want to travel further, you can take the Texas Eagle to Dallas, Chicago, and San Antonio. Amenities on this train include cafe services, bicycle storage, and the allowance for small pets. There is no Wi-Fi available on this train.

#31 – Southwest Chief

Destinations: Chicago – Kansas City – La Junta – Albuquerque – Flagstaff – Los Angeles

The Southwest Chief train ride will take you from Chicago to Los Angeles in 40+ hours. On this Amtrak route, you'll enjoy views of ranches, fields, pueblos, mountains, and deserts. With stops in MO, NM, and AZ, you can easily turn your trip into a multi-city vacation. Amenities on this route include sleeper cars, cafe services, bike racks, and the option to bring your small pet with you. Unfortunately, Wi-Fi is not available on this train.

#32 – Texas Eagle

Destinations: Chicago – St. Louis – Little Rock – Dallas – San Antonio

From Chicago through Arkansas to the Cowboy State, the Texas Eagle will get you to San Antonio in around thirty-two and a half hours. This Amtrak route will take you over the Mississippi River, past the Ozarks, and into cattle country. Your Texas adventure includes amenities such as sleeper cars, dining options, and the allowance for small pets. You can even hop on a connecting train and visit Houston or Galveston. Like most of the longer routes, Wi-Fi is unavailable on this train.

#33 – Capitol Corridor

Destinations: Auburn – Sacramento – Emeryville (San Francisco) – Oakland – San Jose

The Capitol Corridor will take you from Auburn to San Jose, CA, in around three hours and fifteen minutes. Travel from Sacramento to the Bay Area without the hassles of major traffic backups and parking costs. Instead, grab a bike and hop on the train for a stress-free trip. Train amenities include Wi-Fi and bicycle storage.

#34 – Coast Starlight

Destinations: Seattle – Tacoma – Portland – Sacramento – San Francisco area – Los Angeles

If you're looking to travel from Los Angeles to Seattle, or vice versa, the trip will take around 35 hours on the Coast Starlight train. This scenic Amtrak route will get you views of the Pacific Ocean, mountains, valleys, snow-covered peaks, and more. You'll have the options of business class seating, napping in a sleeper car, dining, and bringing your small pet. Unfortunately, there is no Wi-Fi on this trip.

#35 – Pacific Surfliner

Destinations: San Luis Obispo – Santa Barbara – Los Angeles – Anaheim – San Diego

If you want to explore the SoCal coastline, the Pacific Surfliner will take you from San Luis Obispo to San Diego in 5 hours and 45 minutes. You'll have the opportunity to stop and explore major cities such as Santa Baraba, Los Angeles, and Anaheim along the way. The Pacific Surfliner offers business class, Wi-Fi, cafe services, bicycle storage, and allows for small pets.

#36 – San Joaquins

Destinations: San Francisco Bay Area/Sacramento – Bakersfield/Southern California

The San Joaquin train will take you between the Bay Area and Bakersfield, California, in around 6 hours and 15 minutes. Bakersfield, located in the San Joaquin Valley, is known for geology and paleontology museums and is bordered by coastal mountain ranges. In Bakersfield, you can take thruway connections to Santa Barbara, CA, Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, and more. Train amenities include Wi-Fi and bicycle storage.

Northwest Amtrak Routes

#37 – Amtrak Cascades

Destinations: Vancouver – Seattle – Tacoma – Portland – Salem – Eugene

The Amtrak Cascades train will take nearly ten hours and thirty minutes to travel between Eugene, OR, and Vancouver, BC. With stops in Seattle, Tacoma, and Portland, you can easily plan a Washington State adventure for this trip. Along this Amtrak route, you pass Mount St. Helens, the Columbia River Gorge, and other magnificent natural wonders. Amenities on this train include Wi-Fi, cafe services, bike racks, and the allowance for small pets. There is the option of business class seating too.

Final Thoughts

Now is the perfect time for a new experience if you've never traveled by train! Skip expensive plane tickets and outrageous gas prices this vacation season and take a scenic rail ride. Check the Amtrak website for the latest information on your trip, then sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride!

