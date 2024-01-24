Top 47 Best Amy Adams Movies To Watch Of All Time

Amy Adams Movies is a multi-talented actress known for her remarkable performances in a wide range of genres, including drama, comedy, and thriller.

With several awards and nominations under her belt, she has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

Her charismatic on-screen presence and natural acting skills have captivated audiences worldwide. In this blog, we have compiled a list of the Top 47 Best Amy Adams Movies To Watch, including television movies, that showcase her versatility and talent.

From her early roles to her latest blockbusters, this list offers 8something for everyone. So, sit back, grab some popcorn, and get ready to be entertained by one of Hollywood's brightest stars.

Top 47 Best Amy Adams Movies To Watch

1. Arrival (2016)

Movie Name Arrival Actors Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker Director Denis Villeneuve Release Date 10 November 2016 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 56min Genres Drama, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.9/10

Plot Summary:

Arrival is a thought-provoking science fiction film that tells the story of a linguistics professor, Louise Banks (Amy Adams), who is recruited by the US military to communicate with extraterrestrial life forms that have landed on Earth.

As Louise delves deeper into the alien language, she starts to experience vivid and haunting visions that blur the line between reality and imagination.

With tensions rising between nations, Louise must race against time to decipher the alien language and prevent global conflict.

2. Doubt (2008)

Movie Name Doubt Actors Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams Director John Patrick Shanley Release Date 25 December 2008 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 44min Genres Drama, Mystery IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

Doubt is a gripping drama that explores themes of faith, power, and morality. Set in 1964, the film follows Sister Aloysius Beauvier (Meryl Streep), a stern and conservative nun, who becomes suspicious of the relationship between Father Flynn (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and a young boy at a Catholic school.

As she sets out to uncover the truth, she clashes with Sister James (Amy Adams), a young and compassionate nun who is torn between her loyalty to the church and her concern for the boy.

The film raises thought-provoking questions about the nature of certainty and the dangers of blind faith.

3. American Hustle (2013)

Movie Name American Hustle Actors Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Bradley Cooper Director David O. Russell Release Date 20 December 2013 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 2h 18min Genres Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Plot Summary:

American Hustle is a stylish crime drama that follows two con artists, Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams), who are forced to work for an ambitious FBI agent (Bradley Cooper) to bring down corrupt politicians and businessmen in 1970s New Jersey.

As the operation becomes more dangerous and complex, the lines between loyalty and betrayal start to blur, and each character's true motives are revealed. The film is a riveting exploration of power, greed, and the American Dream.

4. The Master (2012)

Movie Name The Master Actors Philip Seymour Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams Director Paul Thomas Anderson Release Date 21 September 2012 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 2h 18min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.1/10

Plot Summary:

The Master is a psychological drama set in the 1950s that explores the complex relationship between a charismatic cult leader (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and a troubled World War II veteran (Joaquin Phoenix).

As the veteran becomes increasingly enmeshed in the cult's ideology and rituals, he finds himself questioning his own beliefs and identity.

Amy Adams delivers a powerful performance as the cult leader's devoted wife, who helps to shape and maintain the group's authoritarian structure. The film is a haunting meditation on power, influence, and the search for meaning in a postwar world.

5. Enchanted (2007)

Movie Name Enchanted Actors Amy Adams, Susan Sarandon, James Marsden Director Kevin Lima Release Date 21 November 2007 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Parental Guidance: Some materials may not be suitable for children Parental Guidance Some materials may not be suitable for children Duration 1h 47min Genres Animation, Comedy, Family IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

Enchanted is a charming fairy tale that blends animation and live-action. The film tells the story of Giselle (Amy Adams), a princess from a magical kingdom who is banished to New York City by an evil queen (Susan Sarandon).

As she adjusts to life in the real world, Giselle meets a cynical divorce lawyer (Patrick Dempsey) and begins to question her own fairy tale romance.

With catchy musical numbers and a witty script, Enchanted is a delightful homage to classic Disney films.

6. Junebug (2005)

Movie Name Junebug Actors Embeth Davidtz, Amy Adams, Ben McKenzie Director Phil Morrison Release Date 16 September 2005 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 46min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

Junebug is a poignant drama that explores the dynamics of family and community in the American South.

The film follows Madeleine (Embeth Davidtz), a sophisticated art dealer from Chicago, who travels to rural North Carolina with her husband (Alessandro Nivola) to meet his eccentric family.

Amy Adams delivers a breakout performance as Ashley, the pregnant and naive sister-in-law who befriends Madeleine and shows her the quirks and charms of small-town life. With a sensitive script and nuanced performances, Junebug is a quiet gem of a film.

7. The Fighter (2010)

Movie Name The Fighter Actors Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Amy Adams Director David O. Russell Release Date 17 December 2010 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 56min Genres Biography, Drama, Sport IMDB Rating 7.8/10

Plot Summary:

The Fighter is a gritty and inspiring sports drama based on the true story of boxer Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg) and his half-brother and trainer Dicky Eklund (Christian Bale).

Amy Adams delivers a powerful performance as Charlene, Micky's tough-talking girlfriend who helps him navigate the politics and rivalries of the boxing world.

As Micky rises to prominence and prepares for the biggest fight of his career, he must confront his family's dysfunction and his own self-doubt. With intense fight scenes and emotional depth, The Fighter is a knockout film.

8. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Movie Name Catch Me If You Can Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Amy Adams Director Steven Spielberg Release Date 25 December 2002 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 2h 21min Genres Biography, Crime, Drama IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

Catch Me If You Can is a thrilling and entertaining caper based on the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young con artist who posed as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer, and successfully passed millions of dollars in bad checks, all before the age of 21.

Tom Hanks delivers a memorable performance as Carl Hanratty, the FBI agent who doggedly pursues Frank across the country.

Amy Adams plays Brenda, a young nurse who becomes involved with Frank and helps him to evade the law. With slick direction from Steven Spielberg and a witty script, Catch Me If You Can is a joyride of a

9. Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Movie Name: Nocturnal Animals Actors Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Shannon Director Tom Ford Release Date 9 December 2016 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 56min Genres Drama, Thriller IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

Nocturnal Animals is a haunting and suspenseful thriller that tells two interconnected stories: one about a successful art gallery owner (Amy Adams) who receives a manuscript from her ex-husband (Jake Gyllenhaal) that details a violent and disturbing story; and the other about the events described in the manuscript, which follow a man named Tony (also played by Gyllenhaal) as he seeks revenge on the men who attacked his family.

With superb performances and stunning visuals, Nocturnal Animals is a tour de force of tension and emotion.

10. Sharp Objects (2018) – TV Mini-Series

Movie Name Sharp Objects Actors Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina Director Jean-Marc Vallée Release Date 8 July 2018 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) TV-MA Parental Guidance This program is specifically designed to be viewed by adults and therefore may be unsuitable for children under 17 Duration 8 episodes (1h each) Genres Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB Rating 8.1/10

Plot Summary:

Sharp Objects is a gripping and atmospheric TV mini-series based on the novel by Gillian Flynn.

Amy Adams stars as Camille Preaker, a troubled journalist who returns to her hometown to investigate a series of brutal murders.9

As she delves deeper into the case, Camille confronts her own dark past and struggles with addiction and self-harm.

With a stunning performance from Patricia Clarkson as Camille's enigmatic mother, Sharp Objects is a haunting exploration of trauma, identity, and the power of secrets.

11. Man of Steel (2013)

Movie Name Man of Steel Actors Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon Director Zack Snyder Release Date 14 June 2013 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 2h 23min Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

Man of Steel is a bold and epic reboot of the Superman franchise that explores the origins of the iconic superhero.

Henry Cavill stars as Clark Kent/Kal-El, a young man with extraordinary powers who must confront his past and his destiny as he battles the ruthless General Zod (Michael Shannon) and protects the people of Earth.

Amy Adams shines as Lois Lane, the intrepid reporter who helps Clark to uncover the truth about his alien heritage. With dazzling special effects and a powerful score from Hans Zimmer, Man of Steel is a thrilling and emotional superhero film.

12. The Muppets (2011)

Movie Name The Muppets Actors Amy Adams, Jason Segel, Chris Cooper Director James Bobin Release Date 23 November 2011 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Parental Guidance: Some materials may not be suitable for children Parental Guidance Some materials may not be suitable for children Duration 1h 43min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Family IMDB Rating 7.1/10

Plot Summary:

The Muppets is a joyous and nostalgic celebration of the beloved puppet franchise. Jason Segel stars as Gary, a die-hard Muppet fan who sets out on a mission to reunite the gang and save their old theater from a greedy oil tycoon (Chris Cooper).

Amy Adams plays Mary, Gary's supportive girlfriend who joins him on the wild adventure.

With hilarious cameos and catchy musical numbers, The Muppets is a heartwarming and hilarious tribute to the power of friendship and imagination.

13. Julie & Julia (2009)

Movie Name Julie & Julia Actors Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tuc Director Nora Ephron Release Date 7 August 2009 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 58min Genres Biography, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

Julie & Julia is a charming and inspiring biopic about the lives of two women who found their passion in cooking.

Meryl Streep delivers a delightful performance as Julia Child, the famous cookbook author who introduced French cuisine to America.

Amy Adams plays Julie Powell, a frustrated writer who sets out to cook every recipe in Child's book in a year and blogs about her experiences.

With witty and heartwarming storytelling from director Nora Ephron, Julie & Julia is a delicious treat for foodies and romantics alike.

14. Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Movie Name Charlie Wilson's War Actors Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams Director Mike Nichols Release Date 21 December 2007 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 42min Genres Biography, Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.0/10

Plot Summary:

Charlie Wilson's War is a witty and engaging political satire based on the true story of Texas congressman Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks) and his efforts to support the Afghan mujahideen against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.

Julia Roberts plays Joanne Herring, a wealthy and influential socialite who helps Charlie to secure funding and weapons for the Afghan rebels.

Philip Seymour Hoffman delivers a scene-stealing performance as Gust Avrakotos, a CIA operative who works closely with Charlie.

Amy Adams has a small but memorable role as Bonnie, Charlie's administrative assistant. With sharp writing from Aaron Sorkin and stylish direction from Mike Nichols, Charlie Wilson's War is a smart and entertaining film about the complexities of geopolitics.

15. Vice (2018)

Movie Name Vice Actors Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell Director Adam McKay Release Date 25 December 2018 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 2h 12min Genres Biography, Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.2/10

Plot Summary:

Vice is a darkly comic and provocative biopic about Dick Cheney, the former Vice President of the United States.

Christian Bale delivers a stunning transformation as Cheney, portraying him as a ruthless and calculating mastermind who wielded immense power in the Bush administration.

Amy Adams is equally impressive as Lynne Cheney, Dick's wife and political partner. With witty writing and stylish direction from Adam McKay, Vice is a scathing critique of American politics and a fascinating character study of one of the most controversial figures in recent history.

16. Her (2013)

Movie Name Her Actors Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson Director Spike Jonze Release Date 10 January 2014 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 2h 6min Genres Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi IMDB Rating 8.0/10

Plot Summary:

Her is a beautiful and thought-provoking romance that explores the nature of love and the boundaries of technology.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Theodore Twombly, a lonely and introverted man who falls in love with an operating system named Samantha (voiced by Scarlett Johansson).

Amy Adams plays Amy, Theodore's close friend, and confidant. With stunning cinematography and a poignant score from Arcade Fire, She is a visually and emotionally stunning film that asks profound questions about what it means to be human in the age of artificial intelligence.

17. The Woman in the Window (2021)

Movie Name The Woman in the Window Actors Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie Director Joe Wright Release Date 14 May 2021 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 40min Genres Crime, Drama, Mystery IMDB Rating 5.7/10

Plot Summary:

The Woman in the Window is a tense and gripping thriller that follows an agoraphobic woman named Anna Fox (Amy Adams) who witnesses a crime while spying on her neighbors.

Gary Oldman plays Alistair Russell, the father of the family next door who becomes the prime suspect in the case.

Anthony Mackie has a supporting role as a friendly tenant who befriends Anna. With atmospheric direction from Joe Wright and a strong performance from Adams, The Woman in the Window is a solid and entertaining mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

18. Trouble with the Curve (2012)

Movie Name Trouble with the Curve Actors Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams, John Goodman Director Robert Lorenz Release Date 21 September 2012 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 51min Genres Drama, Sport IMDB Rating 6.8/10

Plot Summary:

The Trouble with the Curve is a heartwarming and emotional drama about a veteran baseball scout named Gus Lobel (Clint Eastwood) who takes his daughter Mickey (Amy Adams) on one last recruiting trip before his retirement.

John Goodman plays Pete Klein, Gus's friend, and colleague who helps him on the journey.

With strong performances from the cast and a touching story about family and second chances, Trouble with the Curve is a satisfying sports movie that will appeal to fans of the genre and beyond.

19. Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Movie Name Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian Actors Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Amy Adams Director Shawn Levy Release Date 22 May 2009 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Parental Guidance: Some materials may not be suitable for children Parental Guidance Some materials may not be suitable for children Duration 1h 45min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Family IMDB Rating 6.0/10

Plot Summary:

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian is a fun and exciting family adventure that takes place in the famous museum in Washington, D.C. Ben Stiller returns as Larry Daley, the night guard who discovers that the exhibits come to life after dark.

Amy Adams joins the cast as Amelia Earhart, a daring pilot who helps Larry to save the museum from evil forces.

Owen Wilson also reprises his role as Jedediah, the cowboy figurine who becomes Larry's trusted ally.

With imaginative visuals and a lighthearted tone, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian is a crowd-pleasing sequel that will entertain viewers of all ages.

20. The Wedding Date (2005)

Movie Name The Wedding Date Actors Dermot Mulroney, Debra Messing, Amy Adams Director Clare Kilner Release Date 4 February 2005 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 30min Genres Comedy, Romance IMDB Rating 6.2/10

Plot Summary:

The Wedding Date is a charming and funny romantic comedy about a single woman named Kat Ellis (Debra Messing) who hires a male escort named Nick Mercer (Dermot Mulroney) to be her date for her sister's wedding.

Amy Adams has a supporting role as Amy, one of Kat's friends who provides comedic relief.

With witty writing and appealing performances from the cast, The Wedding Date is a delightful film that will leave you with a smile on your face.

21. Leap Year (2010)

Movie Name Leap Year Actors Amy Adams, Matthew Goode, Adam Scott Director Anand Tucker Release Date 8 January 2010 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Parental Guidance: Some materials may not be suitable for children Parental Guidance Some materials may not be suitable for children Duration 1h 40min Genres Comedy, Romance IMDB Rating 6.4/10

Plot Summary:

Leap Year is a sweet and endearing romantic comedy about a woman named Anna (Amy Adams) who travels to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on February 29th, a traditional day when women are allowed to propose to men.

Matthew Goode plays Declan, a charming and handsome local who helps Anna on her journey. Adam Scott has a supporting role as Anna's unsupportive boyfriend.

With stunning Irish scenery and a delightful performance from Adams, Leap Year is a feel-good movie that will warm your heart.

22. Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

Movie Name Sunshine Cleaning Actors Amy Adams, Emily Blunt, Alan Arkin Director Christine Jeffs Release Date 3 April 2009 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 31min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

Sunshine Cleaning is a quirky and touching dramedy about two sisters named Rose (Amy Adams) and Norah (Emily Blunt) who start a crime scene cleanup business in order to make ends meet.

Alan Arkin plays their eccentric and supportive father who encourages their entrepreneurial spirit.

With a strong script and great performances from the cast, Sunshine Cleaning is a heartwarming and entertaining film that explores themes of family, identity, and redemption.

23. Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008)

Movie Name Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day Actors Frances McDormand, Amy Adams, Ciarán Hinds Director Bharat Nalluri Release Date 7 March 2008 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 32min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 7.1/10

Plot Summary:

Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day is a delightful and charming period comedy about a down-on-her-luck governess named Guinevere Pettigrew (Frances McDormand) who finds herself working as a social secretary for a glamorous and free-spirited actress named Delysia Lafosse (Amy Adams).

Ciarán Hinds plays Joe, a handsome and kind-hearted nightclub owner who takes a shine to Miss Pettigrew.

With witty dialogue, stylish visuals, and superb performances from the cast, Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day is a must-see movie for fans of romantic comedies and classic Hollywood glamour.

24. Standing Still (2005)

Movie Name Standing Still Director Matthew Cole Weiss Release Date 3 June 2005 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 30min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 5.7/10

Plot Summary:

Standing Still is a witty and introspective ensemble comedy about a group of friends who reunite for a wedding and reflect on their past relationships and future aspirations. Jon Abrahams plays Rich, the groom-to-be who has cold feet.

Amy Adams has a supporting role as Elise, a free-spirited artist who becomes involved with Rich's best friend Max (Aaron Stanford).

With a talented cast and clever writing, Standing Still is an entertaining and thoughtful film that explores the joys and challenges of adulthood.

25. Hillbilly Elegy (2020)

Movie Name Hillbilly Elegy Actors Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso Director Ron Howard Release Date 24 November 2020 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 56min Genres under 17 requires an accompanying parent or adult guardian IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

Hillbilly Elegy is a poignant and powerful drama based on the memoir of the same name by J.D. Vance.

Gabriel Basso plays J.D., a law student who returns to his hometown in Appalachia to help his family during a crisis.

Amy Adams and Glenn Close play J.D.'s mother and grandmother, respectively, who struggle with addiction, poverty, and trauma.

With raw and emotional performances from the cast and sensitive direction from Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy is a moving and thought-provoking film that shines a light on the struggles and resilience of working-class Americans.

26. On the Road (2012)

Movie Name On the Road Actors Sam Riley, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Stewart, Amy Adams Director Walter Salles Release Date 21 December 2012 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 2h 4min Genres Adventure, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 6.1/10

Plot Summary:

On the Road is an adaptation of the classic novel by Jack Kerouac that follows the travels and adventures of a group of young writers and artists in the 1950s.

Sam Riley plays Sal Paradise, a young writer who becomes friends with Dean Moriarty (Garrett Hedlund), a charismatic and reckless figure who embodies the spirit of the Beat Generation.

Kristen Stewart plays Marylou, Dean's girlfriend who joins them on their road trip. Amy Adams has a supporting role as Jane, a woman who has a brief affair with Sal.

With stunning cinematography and a stellar cast, On the Road captures the freedom and rebellion of a bygone era.

27. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Movie Name The Exorcism of Emily Rose Actors Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Jennifer Carpenter, Campbell Scott, Colm Feore, Mary Beth Hurt, Henry Czerny, Joshua Close, Kenneth Welsh, Duncan Fraser, JR Bourne, David Berner, and Amy Adams Director Scott Derrickson Release Date 9 September 2005 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 59min Genres Drama, Horror, Thriller IMDB Rating 6.7/10

Plot Summary:

The Exorcism of Emily Rose is a terrifying and thought-provoking horror drama that explores the boundaries between science and faith.

Laura Linney plays Erin Bruner, a defense attorney who represents a priest named Father Moore (Tom Wilkinson) who is accused of negligence and manslaughter in the death of a young woman named Emily Rose (Jennifer Carpenter), who was believed to be possessed by demons.

Shohreh Aghdashloo has a supporting role as Dr. Adani, a prosecutor who challenges the existence of supernatural forces.

Amy Adams has a small but memorable role as Emily's friend and roommate. With intense performances and spine-chilling visuals, The Exorcism of Emily Rose is a must-watch for horror fans who enjoy a deep and philosophical approach to the genre.

28. Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Movie Name Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny Actors Jack Black, Kyle Gass, JR Reed, Ronnie James Dio, Tim Robbins, Ben Stiller, Meat Loaf, Amy Poehler, Andy Richter, David Koechner, and Amy Adams Director Liam Lynch Release Date 22 November 2006 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 33min Genres Adventure, Comedy, Music IMDB Rating 6.8/10

Plot Summary:

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny is a hilarious and outrageous musical comedy that follows the misadventures of two aspiring rock stars, JB (Jack Black) and KG (Kyle Gass), as they set out to steal a legendary guitar pick that will help them achieve greatness.

Along the way, they encounter various obstacles and eccentric characters, including Ronnie James Dio (playing himself), a rock god who helps them on their quest.

Tim Robbins has a supporting role as a mysterious stranger who challenges JB and KG to a musical duel.

Amy Adams appears in a brief but memorable scene as a hippie girl who seduces JB. With catchy songs, over-the-top humor, and a rock-and-roll spirit, Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny is a wild and entertaining ride.

29. The Slaughter Rule (2002)

Movie Name The Slaughter Rule Actors Ryan Gosling, David Morse, Clea DuVall, David Cale, Eddie Spears, Kelly Lynch, Amy Adams Director Alex Smith, Andrew J. Smith Release Date 17 January 2002 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 52min Genres Drama, Sport IMDB Rating 6.3/10

Plot Summary:

The Slaughter Rule is a gritty and atmospheric drama that explores the dark underbelly of small-town America.

Ryan Gosling plays Roy Chutney, a troubled teenager who joins a high school football team coached by Gideon Ferguson (David Morse), a mysterious and enigmatic man who takes an interest in him.

Clea DuVall has a supporting role as Skyla, a young woman who develops a relationship with Roy.

Amy Adams has a small but pivotal role as Doreen, Gideon's estranged wife who adds a layer of tension and complexity to the story.

With stunning visuals, intense performances, and a haunting score by the indie rock band Yo La Tengo, The Slaughter Rule is a powerful and memorable film.

30. Serving Sara (2002)

Movie Name Serving Sara Actors Matthew Perry, Elizabeth Hurley, Bruce Campbell, Vincent Pastore, Cedric the Entertainer, Amy Adams Director Reginald Hudlin Release Date 23 August 2002 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 39min Genres Comedy, Romance IMDB Rating 5.4/10

Plot Summary:

Serving Sara is a light-hearted and enjoyable romantic comedy that follows the misadventures of Joe Tyler (Matthew Perry), a process server who is hired by Sara Moore (Elizabeth Hurley) to deliver divorce papers to her husband Gordon (Bruce Campbell).

However, Joe and Sara soon find themselves on the run from Gordon and his henchmen, and they must work together to outsmart them. Cedric

the Entertainer has a supporting role as Ray Harris, Joe's best friend and fellow process server.

Amy Adams plays Kate, Gordon's mistress who gets caught in the middle of the chaos. With witty banter, slapstick humor, and charming performances, Serving Sara is a delightful and entertaining comedy.

31. The Last Run (2004)

Movie Name The Last Run Actors Fred Savage, Amy Adams, Steven Pasquale, Andrea Bogart, Scott Michael Campbell, Adam Kaufman Director Jonathan Segal Release Date 1 May 2004 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 95 min Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller IMDB Rating 5.5/10

Plot Summary:

The Last Run is a suspenseful and thrilling crime drama that follows a group of young criminals who plan a heist to steal a valuable antique car.

Fred Savage plays Steven Goodson, the leader of the gang, who recruits his sister Karen (Amy Adams) and her boyfriend Randy (Steven Pasquale) to help him with the job.

However, things quickly go awry when they discover that the car belongs to a powerful and dangerous crime boss (Scott Michael Campbell) who will stop at nothing to get it back.

With tense action sequences, clever twists, and strong performances, The Last Run is a must-watch for fans of heist movies and crime thrillers.

32. Psycho Beach Party (2000)

Movie Name Psycho Beach Party Actors Lauren Ambrose, Thomas Gibson, Nicholas Brendon, Matt Keeslar, Charles Busch, Beth Broderick, Danni Wheeler, Kimberley Davies, Nick Cornish, Andrew Levitas, Amy Adams Director Robert Lee King Release Date 3 March 2000 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 95 min Genres Comedy, Horror, Mystery IMDB Rating 6.2/10

Plot Summary:

Psycho Beach Party is a campy and fun horror-comedy that parodies the beach party movies of the 1960s and the slasher films of the 1980s.

Lauren Ambrose plays Chicklet Forrest, a teenage girl with multiple personalities who dreams of becoming a surfer.

Thomas Gibson has a supporting role as Kanaka, a local surf guru who takes Chicklet under his wing. Nicholas Brendon plays Starcat a hotshot surfer who competes with Kanaka for Chicklet's affection.

Amy Adams plays Marvel Ann, Starcat's girlfriend who gets caught up in the mayhem. With a cast of colorful characters, witty humor, and a killer soundtrack, Psycho Beach Party is a perfect movie for those who love retro pop culture and offbeat comedies.

34. Bachelorette (2012)

Movie Name Bachelorette Actors Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, Rebel Wilson, James Marsden, Kyle Bornheimer, Adam Scott, Hayes MacArthur, Andrew Rannells, Horatio Sanz, Arden Myrin, Ann Dowd, Brian Donovan, Ella Rae Peck, Meg Phillips, John Flynn, Katie Foster, Amy Adams Director Leslye Headland Release Date 7 September 2012 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 27min Genres Comedy, Romance IMDB Rating 5.3/10

Plot Summary:

Bachelorette is a raunchy and irreverent comedy that follows a group of best friends who reunite for the wedding of their overweight and unpopular high school classmate (Rebel Wilson). Kirsten Dunst plays Regan, a control freak who is the maid of

honor, and Isla Fisher and Lizzy Caplan play her wild and unpredictable friends. Amy Adams has a small role as a strip club dancer named Katy.

The night before the wedding, the girls get into all sorts of trouble as they try to navigate their complicated relationships and personal demons.

With hilarious one-liners, outrageous antics, and a talented cast, Bachelorette is a must-watch for fans of edgy and unconventional comedies.

35. An Object of Beauty (TBA)

Movie Name An Object of Beauty (TBA) Actors Amy Adams, Amy Schumer Director Mike White Release Date TBA Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not Rated Parental Guidance N/A Duration N/A Genres Drama IMDB Rating N/A

Plot Summary:

An Object of Beauty is an upcoming drama film that follows the rise and fall of Lacey Yeager (Amy Adams), a charismatic and ambitious young woman who climbs the ranks of the New York City art world.

Amy Schumer plays her best friend and confidante, Hillary. Based on the novel by Steve Martin, the film explores the seductive and cutthroat world of high-end art, as well as the lengths people will go to achieve their dreams.

With a talented cast and an intriguing premise, An Object of Beauty is sure to be a captivating and thought-provoking drama.

36. The Trouble with Bliss (2011)

Movie Name The Trouble with Bliss Actors Michael C. Hall, Brie Larson, Peter Fonda, Lucy Liu, Brad William Henke, Chris Messina, Sarah Shahi, Christian Campbell, John C. McGinley, Mary Beth Hurt, Donnamarie Recco, Blaze Berdahl, David Rasche, Madison Arnold, Lenny Venito, Terry Beaver, Tanner Blaze, Amy Adams Director Michael Knowles Release Date 23 March 2012 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 37min Genres Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 5.4/10

Plot Summary:

The Trouble with Bliss is a quirky and offbeat comedy-drama that follows Morris Bliss (Michael C. Hall), a thirtysomething man who still lives with his father (Peter Fonda) and has never quite figured out what to do with his life.

Brie Larson plays Stephanie, a troubled teenager who becomes involved with Morris. Lucy Liu has a supporting role as Morris's quirky boss at the supermarket where he works.

With a talented cast and a witty script, The Trouble with Bliss is a heartwarming and funny film about finding one's purpose in life.

37. The Guardian (2006)

Movie Name The Guardian Actors Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher, Sela Ward, Melissa Sagemiller, Clancy Brown, Omari Hardwick, Bonnie Bramlett, Emily Smith, Alex Daniels, Joe Arquette, Gary Billburg, Rusty Tennant, Neal McDonough, John Heard, Dulé Hill, Brian Geraghty, Jake McDorman, Danny Arroyo, Joshua Mitcheltree, Omarr Hill, Amy Adams Director Andrew Davis Release Date 29 September 2006 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 2h 19min Genres Action, Adventure, Drama IMDB Rating 6.9/10

Plot Summary:

The Guardian is a thrilling and emotional action-drama that follows Jake Fischer (Ashton Kutcher), a young and cocky recruit in the Coast Guard who is taken under the wing of legendary rescue swimmer Ben Randall (Kevin Costner).

Sela Ward plays Helen, Ben's estranged wife and Melissa Sagemiller play his love interest.

Amy Adams has a small role as a bartender who flirts with Jake. The film explores the dangerous and heroic work of the Coast Guard, as well as the personal struggles and relationships of its members.

With breathtaking rescue scenes and powerful performances, The Guardian is a must-watch for fans of action and drama films.

38. Pumpkin (2002)

Movie Name Pumpkin Actors Christina Ricci, Hank Harris, Brenda Blethyn, Dominique Swain, Marisa Coughlan, Sam Ball, Harry Lennix, Caroline Aaron, Lisa Banes, Phil Reeves, Nina Foch, Julio Oscar Mechoso, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Bacall, Todd Babcock, Adam Scott, James P. Connolly, Kelly Coffield Park, Amy Adams Director Adam Larson Broder, Tony R. Abrams Release Date 28 June 2002 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 53min Genres Comedy, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 5.3/10

39. The Chromium Hook (2000)

Movie Name The Chromium Hook (2000) Actors James Urbaniak, Amber Benson, Jake Johannsen, Mink Stole, Mary Woronov, Michael Davis, Paul Bartel, Amy Adams Director James Fotopoulos Release Date 10 May 2002 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Not Rated Parental Guidance N/A Duration 1h 11min Genres Drama

Plot Summary:

The Chromium Hook is an experimental drama that explores themes of isolation and alienation.

James Urbaniak plays a man who becomes obsessed with a woman (Amber Benson) he sees through a window. Amy Adams has a small role as a waitress.

The film features surreal and dreamlike imagery, as well as a haunting score by Fotopoulos himself.

With its unique visual style and unconventional storytelling, The Chromium Hook is not for everyone, but for those who appreciate experimental cinema, it is a fascinating and mesmerizing experience.

40. That Night (1992)

Movie Name That Night Actors Thomas Howell, Juliette Lewis, Helen Shaver, Eliza Dushku, John Dossett, J. Smith-Cameron, Katherine Heigl, Noah Fleiss, Craig Ferguson, Anne Marie Bobby, Joe D'Onofrio, Nada Despotovich, Amy Adams Director Craig Bolotin Release Date 17 April 1992 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 29min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 6.7/10

Plot Summary:

That Night is a coming-of-age drama that takes place in the summer of 1961. Juliette Lewis plays Alice Bloom, a teenage girl who becomes fascinated with her new neighbor (C. Thomas Howell) and his troubled past.

Amy Adams has a small role as a girl at a party. The film explores themes of first love, friendship, and the complexities of growing up.

With strong performances and a nostalgic atmosphere, That Night is a touching and poignant drama.

41. Cruel Intentions 2 (2000) – Video Movie

Movie Name Cruel Intentions 2 Actors Robin Dunne, Sarah Thompson, Keri Lynn Pratt, Amy Adams, Barry Flatman, Mimi Rogers, Clement von Franckenstein, Jonathan Potts, David McIlwraith, Matthew Currie Holmes, Barclay Hope, Teresa Hill, Zak Santiago, Graham Harley, Andrew Jackson Director Roger Kumble Release Date 13 March 2001 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) R Parental Guidance Restricted – under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian Duration 1h 27min Genres Drama IMDB Rating 4.3/10

Plot Summary:

Cruel Intentions 2 is a prequel to the 1999 hit film Cruel Intentions, set several years earlier in the lives of the characters.

Robin Dunne plays Sebastian Valmont, a wealthy and manipulative teenager who sets his sights on seducing the innocent Danielle Sherman (Sarah Thompson). Amy Adams has a supporting role as a naïve girl named Kathryn.

The film explores the themes of seduction, power, and betrayal, just like its predecessor. While it may not be as well-known as the original, Cruel Intentions 2 is worth a watch for fans of the first film or those interested in teen dramas.

42. King of the Hill (1997-2009) – TV Series

TV Series Name King of the Hill Actors Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Brittany Murphy, Toby Huss, David Herman, Ashley Gardner, Lauren Tom, Breckin Meyer, Tom Petty, Phil Hendrie, Jonathan Joss, Tony Darling, Cynthia Dorn, Amy Adams Director N/A Release Date 12 January 1997 – 13 September 2009 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) TV-PG Parental Guidance Recommended for children under 14 Duration 22min (per episode) Genres Animation, Comedy, Drama IMDB Rating 7.3/10

Plot Summary:

King of the Hill is an animated sitcom that follows the daily life of propane salesman Hank Hill

and his family in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas. Amy Adams voices the character of Peggy's niece, Luanne Platter, throughout the series.

The show explores themes of family, friendship, and small-town life, often using humor and satire to comment on contemporary issues.

King of the Hill is known for its relatable characters and realistic portrayal of middle-class life, making it a beloved and enduring series that is still watched and appreciated today.

43. The Amazing Screw-On Head (2006) – voice role in a TV movie

TV Movie Name The Amazing Screw-On Head Actors Paul Giamatti, David Hyde Pierce, Patton Oswalt, Molly Shannon, Corey Burton, Tom Kenny, Mindy Sterling, Billy West, Kevin Michael Richardson, Amy Adams Director Chris Prynoski Release Date 27 July 2006 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) TV-MA Parental Guidance This program is specifically designed to be viewed by adults and therefore may be unsuitable for children under 17. Duration 22min Genres Animation, Short, Action IMDB Rating 7.6/10

Plot Summary:

The Amazing Screw-On Head is a steampunk-inspired animated TV movie based on the comic book of the same name by Mike Mignola.

Paul Giamatti voices the title character, a secret agent who can detach his head and screw it onto different bodies as needed. Amy Adams provides the voice of Patience, the Screw-On Head's assistant.

The story follows Screw-On Head as he tries to stop Emperor Zombie (David Hyde Pierce) from unleashing an ancient evil on the world.

With its unique blend of humor, action, and offbeat characters, The Amazing Screw-On Head is a fun and entertaining watch for fans of animated adventure.

44. Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Movie Name Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle Actors Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz, Bernie Mac, Demi Moore, Justin Theroux, Robert Patrick, Crispin Glover, Shia LaBeouf, Matt LeBlanc, Luke Wilson, John Cleese, Ja'net DuBois, Cheung-Yan Yuen, Carrie Fisher, Bruce Willis, Rodrigo Santoro, Eric Bogosian, Robert Forster, Chris Pontius, Pink, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Amy Adams Director McG Release Date 27 June 2003 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) PG-13 Parental Guidance Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13 Duration 1h 46min Genres Action, Adventure, Comedy IMDB Rating 4.9/10

Plot Summary:

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle is a sequel to the 2000 film Charlie's Angels and follows the adventures of the three angels, played by Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu, as they fight to retrieve two rings containing encrypted information about every person in the Federal Witness Protection Program.

Amy Adams plays the character of a ditzy socialite named Jennifer who gets caught up in the Angels' mission.

The film is known for its over-the-top action sequences, comedic elements, and all-star cast.

While it may not be a critical darling, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle is a fun and entertaining action flick that is sure to satisfy fans of the genre.

45. Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story (1995) – TV Movie

TV Movie Name Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story Actors Glenn Close, Judy Davis, Jan Rubes, Wendy Makkena, Maury Chaykin, Ryan Reynolds, Ron White, Lori Ann Triolo, Scott Kraft, Jonathan Scarfe, Bruce Bohne, Tom Heaton, Allan Lysell, David Longworth, Michael David Simms, Lisa Butler, Debora Weston, Stephen Dimopoulos, Anne Marie DeLuise, Beverley Elliott, Amy Adams Director Jeff Bleckner Release Date 6 February 1995 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) TV-14 Parental Guidance Parents strongly cautioned. May be inappropriate for children under 14. Duration 1h 31min Genres Biography, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 7.3/10

Plot Summary:

Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story is a biographical drama based on the true story of Margarethe Cammermeyer, a colonel in the United States Army who was discharged from the military for being a lesbian.

Glenn Close plays Cammermeyer, while Judy Davis portrays Diane Divelbess, her partner. Amy Adams has a small role as one of Cammermeyer's children.

The film explores the themes of discrimination and injustice faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community in the military and society as a whole.

Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story is a powerful and moving film that sheds light on an important issue that continues to affect many people today.

46. Smallville (2001-2011) – TV Series

TV Series Name Smallville Actors Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance, John Glover, Annette O'Toole, John Schneider, Cassidy Freeman, Sam Witwer, Callum Blue, Justin Hartley, Aaron Ashmore, Jensen Ackles, Laura Vandervoort, Neil Flynn, James Marsters, Terence Stamp, Amy Adams Director Various Release Date 16 October 2001 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) TV-PG Parental Guidance This program contains material that parents may find unsuitable for younger children. Duration 42min per episode Genres Adventure, Drama, Romance IMDB Rating 7.5/10

Plot Summary:

Smallville is a long-running TV series that explores the origins of Superman in his teenage years, as he learns to cope with his powers and the responsibilities that come with them.

Tom Welling plays the role of Clark Kent, while Michael Rosenbaum portrays his nemesis, Lex Luthor.

Amy Adams appears in the first season as a love interest for Clark. The show is known for its blend of action, drama, and romance, and for its unique take on the Superman mythology.

Smallville is a must-watch for fans of superhero stories and anyone who wants to see a fresh take on the beloved character of Superman.

47. The Office (2005) – TV Series (appeared in one episode)

TV Series Name The Office Actors Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nuñez, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, Creed Bratton, Paul Lieberstein, Rashida Jones, Amy Adams Director Various Release Date 24 March 2005 (USA) Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) TV-14 Parental Guidance Parents strongly cautioned. May be unsuitable for children ages 14 and under. Duration 22min per episode Genres Comedy IMDB Rating 8.9/10

Plot Summary:

The Office is a popular TV series that follows the daily lives of employees working in a mundane office setting.

Steve Carell plays the role of Michael Scott, the bumbling and clueless boss of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Amy Adams appears in the early seasons of the show as Katy, a purse saleswoman who briefly becomes a love interest for Jim Halpert (John Krasinski).

The show is known for its sharp writing, memorable characters, and hilarious moments. The Office has become a cultural phenomenon and remains a must-watch for fans of comedy.