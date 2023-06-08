Complete List of Ana de Armas Movies and Where to Watch Them

Ana de Armas, born in Havana, Cuba, in 1988, has been in the film industry since the mid-2000s. That said, her fame didn’t truly skyrocket until her string of impressive roles in War Dogs, Blade Runner 2049, and, of course, her unforgettable performance in Knives Out.

Even though those movies came long after the beginning of her career, there are many other films that you may have missed. This is the Ana de Armas all-movies list you need to find every film she has ever starred in and where to watch each one right now.

1. Virgin Rose (2006)

Where to Watch: This movie is not currently available to stream legally in the United States.

Perhaps a little controversial these days, this is the story of Ana de Armas in her debut Spanish film about a sailor visiting his brother’s brothel and falling in love with a girl there.

2. Madrigal (2007)

Where to Watch: This movie is not currently available to stream legally in the United States.

This energized film in Spanish follows Ana de Armas and other characters in a two-part storyline that involves a ton of romance, some controversial elements, and a surprising futuristic film noir section.

3. Sex, Party, and Lies (2009)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

This Spanish movie follows a group of teens who have the summer of their lives, partying it up and engaging in the various activities that the film’s title alludes to.

4. Blind Alley (2011)

Where to Watch: Vudu

This Spanish movie is far different from the ones that Ana de Armas participated in before it. This R-rated murder mystery follows her as a girl being stalked by a serial murderer who wants to find her inside a laundromat and take her out.

5. Chinese Puppy (2012)

Where to Watch: This movie is not currently available to stream legally in the United States.

This is a short Spanish film Ana de Armas starred in, involving a 55-year-old woman and her young neighbor as they connect on a rooftop terrace.

6. For a Handful of Kisses (2014)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

This romantic Spanish drama follows Ana de Armas as a woman looking to meet her soulmate, only to find out her new date and love interest has a disturbing secret he is keeping from her.

7. Anabel (2015)

Where to Watch: This movie is not currently available to stream legally in the United States.

This horror movie follows Ana de Armas and her fellow co-star as two young ladies who move into a new apartment, only to find out that their landlord is not to be trusted, with some disturbing secrets of his own.

8. Knock Knock (2015)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The first non-Spanish movie for Ana de Armas to star in, this follows her and Lorenza Izzo as two young women who find themselves stranded and relying upon Keanu Reeves's non-faithful character for a night and all of the thrilling and disturbing events that follow.

9. Exposed (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Reeves and Ana de Armas reunite in this thriller about a detective who loses his partner on the job and begins investigating the circumstances, only to find out that a young woman has to do with the events.

10. Hands of Stone (2016)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Ana de Armas stars alongside fantastic actors like Robert De Niro, Usher, Edgar Ramirez, and more in this boxing sports story about a boxing legend coming out of retirement for one last bout, based on a real-life story from 1980.

11. War Dogs (2016)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Ana de Armas finds herself as the leading lady in this comedic war crime movie about Jonah Hill and Miles Teller finding themselves in deep water after trying to take advantage of the war in Iraq to make some money.

12. Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This long overdue sequel to the beloved dystopian sci-fi classic follows Ryan Gosling as Officer K, a titular blade runner who goes on a quest to find Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard and the fantastic cast he encounters along the way.

13. Overdrive (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Considered by some to be a Fast & Furious knock-off, this is about a group of four car thieves who have to pull off a heist to get their freedom back.

14. Knives Out (2019)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This masterpiece comedic murder mystery thriller features Ana de Armas as a young assistant to an older man who finds himself dead the night of his family’s gathering. It is up to Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc to find out the truth behind the ever-growing web of lies.

15. The Informer (2019)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This is a story about a former soldier now assisting the FBI and having to infiltrate the prison he was once part of to defeat the cartel that is taking control of the place.

16. Wasp Network (2019)

Where to Watch: Netflix

In the 1990s, a group of Cuban defectors finds themselves taking on terrorist groups in Miami in this dramatic mystery thriller.

17. Sergio (2020)

Where to Watch: Netflix

A United Nations diplomat finds himself in a tough and deadly situation in Iraq when a bomb causes him to be stuck in a terrifying trap that could cost him his life.

18. The Night Clerk (2020)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Apple TV+

This murder mystery is far different from the previous one that Ana de Armas was in, seeing her as one of the possible targets of a serial murderer at a hotel. It is up to the hotel clerk, who is also the prime suspect in the case, to stop the murderer before it’s too late.

19. No Time to Die (2021)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Ana de Armas leaves her mark on the James Bond franchise, playing a supporting role in Daniel Craig’s grand send-off to his time as the character. Bond must take on a mission to save a scientist that turns out to be so much more than a routine rescue mission.

20. Blonde (2022)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Disturbing, wild, and unbelievably adherent to its own rules, this loose retelling of the real, tragic life of Hollywood’s beloved Marilyn Monroe is one of the most haunting movies you’ll ever watch. That is if you can stomach making your way through the lengthy film.

21. Deep Water (2022)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star as a nearly perfect-looking married couple who have much more going on underneath the surface. This thrilling drama is an adaptation of a famous novel by Patricia Highsmith.

22. The Gray Man (2022)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ana de Armas finds herself as the leading lady in this Netflix film about a secret CIA mercenary whose identity is unknown. Even still, a bounty is put on his head, leading to the entire world coming after him to take him out for good.

23. Ghosted (2023)

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans reunite once more for yet another film together. This time around, the two get to explore the romantic side of their unforgettable chemistry, but in an action-packed secret agent setting.

24. Ballerina (2024)

Where to Watch: TBD

Ana de Armas stars in this John Wick spin-off film involving her being the titular ballerina who has been trained to be a secret assassin and the life that she lives.