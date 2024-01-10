Andrew Lloyd Webber Had Poltergeist Banished From London Home

It may have been inside his mind, but Andrew Lloyd Webber has claimed that he once had to have his London home blessed to remove a troublesome poltergeist.

Speaking to the Telegraph, The Phantom of the Opera writer has claimed that he once shared his Belgravia home with a restless spirit that would move his theatre scripts to “obscure rooms” in the house.

After being asked whether he believed any of his theatres were haunted, Weber replied he “had never seen a ghost,” but remarked: “I did have a house in Eaton Square which had a poltergeist. It would take theatre scripts and put them in a neat pile in some obscure room. In the end, we had to get a priest to come and bless it, and it left.”

What Is a Poltergeist?

From the German words poltern (to crash about) and geist (ghost), or crash ghosts as I will now be calling them, a Poltergeist is not only a classic 80s horror movie with a terrible remake but is a noisy, troublesome spirit that crashes around your home. It may make loud noises, move or throw objects, and has even been known to pinch, bite and hit the living inhabitants of the place they are haunting.

Haunted London Theatres

Andrew Lloyd Webber may have never seen a ghost at any of his theatres, but actors and theatre workers have reportedly seen something strange at several of the West End's older haunts.

Several famous actors, including Dame Judi Dench and Sir Patrick Stewart, have seen ghostly apparitions at the 18th-century Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Reportedly haunted by the ghost of the theatre's former manager, Victorian actor, playwright, and comedian John Baldwin Buckstone, Dame Judi Dench claimed to have seen something she thought could have been a ghost at the theatre during a memorial service for actor Michael Dension in 1998.

While speaking to the Sunday Times, Dench recalled the spirit: “It was in the afternoon. I saw somebody wearing a top hat and tails running down the stairs, and I thought, what a funny get-up. It may not have been a ghost. But I like the thought of them. Why on earth shouldn't it happen?”

Sir Patrick Stewart also said he saw an apparition at the theatre, London's third oldest, when he appeared in a 2009 production of Waiting for Godot alongside Ian McKellen and Simon Callow.

During the filming of a Sky Arts documentary on the production at the playhouse, The Next Generation star claimed to have “just seen a ghost” while performing on stage during the play's first half that he described as “wearing a belted Norfolk jacket. I think he had a shirt- a rather old-fashioned check shirt with a tie underneath”.