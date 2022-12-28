Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg Fighting on Twitter, Whose Side Are You On?

Media personality Andrew Tate is at it again. Now he's showing off his luxurious car collection and baiting a rather prominent climate activist to a feud.

Here’s where it all began:

Hello @GretaThunberg



I have 33 cars.



My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.



My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.



This is just the start.



Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

Greta was indeed particularly interested in seeing his grand collection of high gas-emitting automobiles. Her classic retort set the internet ablaze.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at … https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

And so, the feud began, and Twitter is having a field day, users adding fuel to the flame.

Andrew Tate, with piqued pride, responded indignantly, “How dare you?!” And has garnered a lot of, albeit mostly sarcastic, support.

If Andrew Tate thinks, I agree.🤔✅

If Andrew Tate speaks, I listen.🗣️👂

If Andrew Tate orders, I obey.🫡

If Andrew Tate has a million fans, I am one of them.🙋🙋‍♂️🙋

If Andrew Tate has one fan, I am that fan 🙋

If Andrew Tate has 0 fans , I’m dead😵❌ — Jisoo stan 🇫🇴 (@Ajk18ii) December 28, 2022

Despite Tate's supporters, Thunberg has more partisans on her side of the fence.

Domestic abuse campaigner David Challen has a say on the matter, and advice to men on picking the right role models and resisting toxic masculinity.

Tate’s ideologies harm men and women. His big personality ropes you in, he shows you his wealth and calls you weak, he then challenges you to take power and to control women. Your attention gives him more power, money and influence, your life turns into serving him. Wake. Up. — David Challen (@David_Challen) December 28, 2022

While the ongoing brawl seems pretty serious — especially as it touches the subject of climate action — most Twitter users are just entertained.

I thought I'd never see a greater tweet than “me and my friends would have killed ET with hammers” and yet here we are. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 28, 2022

@ElectCarolAbney speaks up on the double standards society faces, with women often taking the brunt of it.

I’m always amazed at how many people think it’s ok for a man to harass a woman, but when she takes up for herself- oh the outrage. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/eZRi3zPxGO — Carol Abney, CPA (@ElectCarolAbney) December 28, 2022

Twitter users are drawing the scoreboard between Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg. And so far, Greta is enjoying a flawless victory. But one thing the media knows is Tate isn’t one to back down so easily, and while some spectators are eager for his next move, others think it would be futile, and almost impossible, to recover from Greta’s killer comeback. We’ll see!

