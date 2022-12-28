Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg Fighting on Twitter, Whose Side Are You On?

by
I Am Greta B Reel Films 2
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Media personality Andrew Tate is at it again. Now he's showing off his luxurious car collection and baiting a rather prominent climate activist to a feud. 

Here’s where it all began: 

Greta was indeed particularly interested in seeing his grand collection of high gas-emitting automobiles. Her classic retort set the internet ablaze.

And so, the feud began, and Twitter is having a field day, users adding fuel to the flame.

Andrew Tate, with piqued pride, responded indignantly, “How dare you?!” And has garnered a lot of, albeit mostly sarcastic, support.

Despite Tate's supporters, Thunberg has more partisans on her side of the fence.

Domestic abuse campaigner David Challen has a say on the matter, and advice to men on picking the right role models and resisting toxic masculinity.

While the ongoing brawl seems pretty serious — especially as it touches the subject of climate action — most Twitter users are just entertained.

@ElectCarolAbney speaks up on the double standards society faces, with women often taking the brunt of it.

Twitter users are drawing the scoreboard between Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg. And so far, Greta is enjoying a flawless victory. But one thing the media knows is Tate isn’t one to back down so easily, and while some spectators are eager for his next move, others think it would be futile, and almost impossible, to recover from Greta’s killer comeback. We’ll see! 

This article was written and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.  


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

The Best Wrestlers of AEW