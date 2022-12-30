Andrew Tate Detained in Romania Over Human Trafficking Charges 

andrew tate
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained in Romania on count of a human trafficking and investigation. The Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) raided the villa where they were staying in the capital, Bucharest, on Thursday and detained them.

The Romanian authorities, who have been waiting to capture the Tate brothers for nine months, discovered his location through a video he posted on Twitter, in response to his ongoing spat with Ms. Thunberg.

The video showed Tate being handed two boxes of Romanian pizza by someone to whom he said, “make sure those boxes are not recycled.” It was a mocking response to Greta’s last reply, which was a response to his boast of his expensive fleet of cars. “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com,” she tweeted. She made another tweet following his arrest. 

A video has circulated on the internet of DIICOT leading the Tate brothers out of the villa. While the media is mostly enthused at the serve of justice, some people have expressed a certain level of indifference, pointing out those who deserve to be prosecuted.

The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April, alongside two Romanian nationals.  

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost,” prosecutors said. 

Tate’s Twitter feud with climate activist Greta Thunberg appears to have taken a turn for worse, tilting the scoreboard in favor of Thunberg.

However, according to recent news, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were released a couple hours after their detainment, having filed some paperwork.

Media also reports that he was arrested on a charge of money laundering, not human trafficking.

On the Fox News interview, Tate himself explains he was swatted, not arrested, and extends love and gratitude to the police. It is still unsure whether the Romanian authorities would press charges against them. 

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


