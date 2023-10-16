Here’s How Android Auto Turns Your Car’s Infotainment Into an Extension of Your Smartphone

It might seem impossible for anyone to take on the world’s most successful fruit company in this day and age, but if there’s anyone who can take on the tech behemoth – it’s another tech behemoth.

Anyone looking to use their phone to enhance their vehicle’s infotainment experience has two options: AppleCarPlay or Google’s Android Auto. To understand how popular these are, over 800 car models come with AppleCarPlay, while approximately 150 million cars worldwide use Android Auto.

Which one someone uses just depends on which smartphone they have.

Android Auto 101: Getting Started.

Android Auto is pre-installed for consumers with smartphones produced by Google, Nokia, Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus, and Sony. For older phones from those companies that are using a pre-Android 10 OS, Android Auto can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Connecting Android Auto to any compatible vehicle is a simple process. Just use a USB cable or connect it using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Depending on which manufacturer produced someone’s phone, Android Auto might require a different OS to be compatible with each vehicle. However, regardless of which phone model someone has, they will need 5GHz Wi-Fi support and an active data plan to get the most out of Android Auto.

If someone plans to use Bluetooth to connect their phone to their car’s infotainment system, they’ll first have to ensure their infotainment screen has Bluetooth connections enabled.

Android Auto will begin working within seconds once a phone is connected through either USB or Bluetooth.

What Apps Are Available With Android Auto?

While several Apps can be used with Android Auto, one of the most popular and useful is Google Maps. However, Google Maps isn’t the only navigation App available to use with Android Auto, as the popular Waze App is also compatible with Android Auto.

And, of course, you can’t have an infotainment screen without entertainment, so music-listening Apps such as Amazon Music and Spotify are available. Amazon’s Audible is available with Android Auto for those hoping to listen to an audiobook.

WhatsApp is Android Auto compatible for those who need to communicate while driving, so they can hear and send messages using voice commands.

What People Like About Android Auto.

It's free to download outside of the data necessary to use Android Auto. And free is always good.

People love how seamlessly and intuitively the app can integrate Google Maps with their vehicle’s infotainment system. Many believe this is superior to the navigation that comes with their car’s OS.

Overall, the convenience of having all of one’s preferred apps available on their car’s infotainment screen is the biggest win for Android Auto. There’s no fumbling around to pull up a favorite music app, podcast app, or texting while driving. Voice command allows for easy WhatsApp usage to stay in communication with loved ones, if necessary, on road trips, and the onscreen layout looks good, making it easy to navigate all these apps.

If Android Auto has a downside, it’s limited to customers with an Android phone, and anyone who doesn’t have a good data plan might get charged quite a bit for data usage, depending on what apps they’re using.