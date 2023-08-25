Eternal Grace: 15 Timeless Angela Lansbury Performances That Cement Her Status as an Icon

Dame Angela Brigid Lansbury was an Irish-British and American actress starring on stage, on television, and in film. With an eight-decade career, she's well-known to many people from various roles.

Even though she's passed on, her acting and character are still highly praised by fans and critics. Here are 15 of her most incredible performances of all time.

1 – Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is a live-action animated musical fantasy starring Angela Lansbury as Miss Eglantine Price. She's a witch-in-training who reluctantly cares for three children evacuated from the London Blitz. Together they set out to defeat the Nazis with supernatural powers.

2 – The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

One fan noted, “She also played an all-time great villain in The Manchurian Candidate. The Manchurian Candidate is a neo-noir psychological political thriller starring Angela Lansbury as Mrs. Eleanor Iselin.

It follows a Korean War veteran from a distinguished political family brainwashed after being captured by communists. Lansbury won a Golden Globe award for her performance.

3 – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979-80)

Angela Lansbury played Mrs. Lovett in the original Broadway cast (1979) and the first national tour cast (1980). Her beautiful voice and remarkable performance earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

4 – Gaslight (1944)

Gaslight is a psychological thriller following a young woman and her husband, who slowly begins manipulating her into believing she is descending into insanity. Angela Lansbury starred as Nancy Oliver, their maid. This film is the reason we have the word “gaslighting” now.

5 – Beauty and The Beast (1991)

In Disney's Beauty and The Beast, Angela Lansbury lent her voice to the teapot, Mrs. Potts. This was how many of us were introduced to the talent that was Anglea Lansbury and she has left a mark on us for our lives!

6. Murder, She Wrote (1984-1996)

Murder, She Wrote is a crime drama TV series starring Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher. For 12 seasons, Jessica Fletcher, mystery writer and amateur detective, solved various murders in the fictional town of Cabot Cove, Maine, across the States and abroad.

7. The Portrait of Dorian Gray (1945)

The Portrait of Dorian Gray is a horror-drama starring Angela Lansbury as Sibyl Vane, a tavern singer engaged to the main antagonist. It follows an attractive but corrupt Englishman with a unique painting that keeps him from aging but reveals his ugliness in the end.

8. The Court Jester (1955)

The Court Jester is a musical-comedy, medieval romance, and costume drama starring Angela Lansbury as Gwendolyn, Princess of England. It follows a carnival entertainer working with a band of rebels to guard the true infant King of Medieval England from a tyrant.

9 – A Company of Wolves (1984)

The Company of Wolves is a British gothic fantasy horror starring Angela Lansbury as Granny. It follows a young girl who dreams she's living in a fairytale forest where a wolf kills her sister. So she stays with Granny while her parents mourn, and Granny warns her and then tells her wild tales.

10 – Blue Hawaii (1961)

Blue Hawaii is a romantic musical comedy-drama starring Angela Lansbury as Sarah Lee Gates and Elvis Presley as her son, Chad Gates.

It follows a cool Army guy returning home to Hawaii. He wants to surf all day, but his family pressures him to work in the family's pineapple business.

11 – The Last Unicorn (1982)

Like Beauty and the Beast, a lot of kids were introduced to Angela Lansbury through The Last Unicorn! So many people will never forget the voice behind Mommy Fortuna!

12 – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Angela Lansbury has a posthumous appearance in the film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. This was a great surprise to some fans who were happy to see the wonderful Lansbury once again!

13 – Samson and Delilah (1949)

Based on the biblical story, Angela Lansbury plays Philistine Semadar, the original love of Samson and the sister of Delilah. While the main love story is between Samson and Delilah, it wouldn't have started if it wasn't for Semadar.

14 – The Harvey Girls (1946)

A lot of people became fans of Anglea Lansbury through her early work, including The Harvey Girls with Judy Garland. The movie follows Garland's character who is on her way to be a mail-order bride but instead finds a saloon with a group of girls called the Harvey Girls. She decides to stay there and finds love and friendship.

15 – Death on the Nile (1978)

Based on the popular Agatha Christie novel, a group of interesting characters are aboard a cruise on the Nile River when a young heiress is found murdered onboard. It's up to Hercule Poirot to solve the murder!

Source: Reddit