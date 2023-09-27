Angelina Jolie Stepped Away from Film to Focus on Fashion

by
Angelina Jolie
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Angelina Jolie says that she went through an introspective period over the past decade that prompted her to shy away from major film roles. The Oscar-winning actress just launched Atelier Jolie, a purported socially and environmentally conscious fashion project.

In an interview with Vogue, Jolie talks about her fashion fixation. “Sometimes the way you dress says, ‘Don't mess with me — I've got my armor on.' But I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft,” says Jolie. “After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher' look, a stronger me. But was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if I don't know what my style is because I'm still understanding who I am at 48. I guess I'm in transition as a person.”

In the same interview, Jolie admits she feels “a bit down these days,” adding, “I don't feel like I've been myself for a decade, in a way. Which I don't want to get into.”

Angelina Jolie Says She Started Pulling Away from Leading Film Roles in 2017

Those Who Wish Me Dead e1695834484228
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Angelina Jolie remains one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors. The daughter of Jon Voight won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Girl, Interrupted. Her most notable movies include Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Maleficent, Wanted, Salt, Changeling, A Mighty Heart, and Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the latter of which she starred with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

In addition to being the mother of six children — three of them adopted — Jolie is committed to humanitarian causes. She has won several humanitarian awards and works as a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. 

Although Jolie reprised her titular role in 2019's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and played the lead in Those Who Wish Me Dead (pictured, above), Jolie hasn't starred in as many high-profile roles given her stature. She tells Vogue she was “only taking jobs that didn't require long shoots” because she “had a lot of healing to do.”

As for her new fashion venture, Jolie says, “We're still finding our footing. I think part of [Atelier Jolie] has also been therapeutic for me — to work in a creative space with people you trust and to rediscover yourself. I'm hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one.”

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Increased Manual Transmission Sales Point to a Second Life for Old School Gearboxes as Nostalgia Steers Consumers in New Direction