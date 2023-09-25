Angry Passengers Attempt to Storm Grounded Plane

We've all had flights canceled and vowed to never fly again. But frustrated passengers waiting for a Brussels Airlight flight took matters into their own hands, or at least tried to, after their flight was canceled for a second time.

Here's What Happened

On Sunday, Breaking Aviation News & Videos shared footage on their X (nee Twitter) account of the altercation on Saturday night at Kinshasa airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Brussels Airlines passengers attempt to storm the aircraft following the cancellation of their flight from Kinshasa for the 2nd day in a row since Friday. 📹 princeofkongo pic.twitter.com/rwLxGDVLLb — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) September 17, 2023

The mobile phone video shows a large group of disgruntled passengers lugging their carry-on bags toward the grounded Brussels Airlines plane before two women began arguing with staff as the passengers inched closer to the plane's boarding steps as tensions continued to rise between the amassed passengers and flight crew, as staff refused to allow them onto the aircraft.

Technical Issues Kept The Plane Grounded

A Brussels Airlines spokesperson told Insider that the Airbus A330 was scheduled to fly from Kinshasa to Brussels on Friday. But the flight was postponed until Saturday, and further technical issues grounded the plane until Sunday evening and eventually arrived in Brussels on Monday morning.

The spokesperson added that passengers on the flight were offered free hotel accommodation throughout the delay and had apologized for any inconvenience caused by the repeated cancellations.

“There was indeed some unrest at Kinshasa airport on Saturday, September 16, due to the second cancellation,” the spokesperson noted.

Just Another Problem After Months of Flying Issues

It has been a fraught few months for those attempting air travel.

UK air travel was left in disarray when a quarter of a million passengers were left stranded by a glitch in the UK's air traffic control system that canceled 1,500 flights in seconds on August 28.

A Ryanair flight en route to Gran Canaria from Edinburgh, Scotland, was forced to make an emergency landing in Faro, Portugal, after a drunken brawl erupted between several male members of the same family.

Meanwhile, a United Airlines pilot in France was fined 4,500 Euros in July after arriving at work “showing signs of obvious drunkenness.” It was later revealed the 63-year-old American pilot had three times the Federal Aviation Administration's limit of alcohol in his blood at the time. However, he told authorities that he had only had two glasses of wine the night before.