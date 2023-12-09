Heartbreaking: 14 Animals That Were Declared Extinct in 2023

In a devastating blow to global biodiversity, several animal species have been officially declared extinct as of 2023. These extinctions are a stark reminder of the urgent need for conservation efforts and to preserve our planet's delicate ecosystems. Data researched by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) reveals these animals, and we share 14 of them.

1. The Bramble Cay Melomys

It has also been declared that the Bramble Cay melomys, a small rodent endemic to Bramble Cay on the Great Barrier Reef, is extinct. Climate change involving sea level rise and storm surges damaged the melomys' habitat, which ultimately led to its extinction. This regrettable incident acts as a sobering reminder of how sensitive island ecosystems and the animals that depend on them are to the effects of climate change.

2. The Yangtze River Dolphin

Another such species, the Yangtze River dolphin, or Baiji, has been declared extinct. Once common in China's Yangtze River, this freshwater dolphin became endangered due to overfishing, habitat degradation, and pollution. The Baiji could not be rescued despite a great deal of conservation work, including the establishment of a unique conservation reserve. Because of its disappearance, aquatic habitats are severely impacted by human activity.

3. The Pyrenean Ibex

A subspecies of the Spanish ibex, the Pyrenean ibex was the first species to be brought back from extinction, only to go extinct once more when it was proclaimed extinct in 2023. A female Pyrenean ibex was successfully cloned in 2003, but the cloned animal passed away from lung abnormalities soon after birth. This tragic attempt at resurrection serves as a sobering reminder of the difficulties and constraints of inhibiting extinction.

4. The Bachman Warbler

Bachman's warbler, the rarest native songbird in the United States, is smaller than a sparrow and has a slender beak that is slightly downcurved. According to historical records, the Bachman's warbler nested in low, moist woodland regions with varying water levels but typically with some permanent water. Its abundance declined dramatically starting around 1900 and continuing into the 1940s and 1950s before reaching extinction. Although the exact source is uncertain, it is thought to have resulted from the disappearance of the canebreak habitat in Cuba and the United States.

5. Scioto Madtom

The Big Darby Creek, a state and national river, is the only place where the rare Scioto madtom catfish species may be found. Since madtoms only reach a few inches in length, they are frequently confused for baby catfish because they have the fin spines and whiskers (barbels) of a regular catfish. The fish was included on the endangered species list in 1975, and it was hoped that this would protect its habitat and give it a chance to recover. Sadly, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has recommended that the Scioto madtom be declared extinct following decades of seeking.

6. San Marcos Gambusia

Usually having a black body with a hint of blue, the median fins of the San Marcos gambusia were lemon yellow. It can be located in the Texas headwaters of the San Marcos River. They thrive on water that is clear and has minimal temperature fluctuations. Reduced spring flows and contamination, including herbicides applied along the river, threatened the species. It was suggested that this species be removed from the Endangered Species Act in 2021 because there haven't been any sightings of specimens since 1983. On October 16, 2023, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delisted the species.

7. Mariana Fruit Bat

Only the Mariana Islands, formerly Guam and Ulithi (an atoll in the Caroline Islands), are home to the megabat known as the Mariana fruit bat (Pteropus mariannus), also referred to as the Mariana flying fox and the fanihi in Chamorro. Due to habitat degradation, it is now considered endangered, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has classified it as threatened. The introduction of alien species, habitat loss, and poaching led to the species' eventual extinction.

8. Bridled White-Eye Bird

This little bird with a buffy-peach underside and olive-green upperparts possesses a striking white eye ring, a thin dark stripe at the base of the bill, a black edge to the wing, and a dark bill. A pale eyebrow sits in front of and above the eye. The brown tree snake's introduction caused the nominate subspecies, which were native to the island of Guam, to go extinct. 1983 was the last known sighting. Concerning extinction, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service delisted the species from the Endangered Species Act in October 2023. Urban areas, shrublands, and tropical woods are the species' native habitats.

9. Pinta Island Tortoise

Originating on Ecuador's Pinta Island, the Pinta Island tortoise is a subspecies of the Galápagos tortoise. The amiable behemoth slept as long as sixteen hours daily and enjoyed eating greens and cactus pads. Regretfully, the Pinta Island tortoise could not survive, even though it could go up to six months without food or water. Fishermen and sailors began to use the species as a source of fresh meat, and by the end of the 1800s, hunting had driven it completely extinct. Following the death, the species' official status as extinct was announced.

10. Splendid Poison Frog

Among the many species that are now extinct around the globe is the magnificent poison frog. Splendid poison frogs were among the world's most vividly colored frogs, belonging to the poison dart frog species. These vivid red frogs settled in moist montane forests and humid plains in western Panama. The superb forest frog was officially declared extinct by the IUCN in 2020. The primary cause of this species' extinction is human activity, as opposed to certain other species that have vanished entirely due to natural events.

11. Spix's Macaw

This bird, also called the small blue macaw, stands out in the wild due to its vivid blue color. The IUCN states that the Spix's macaw, which was once common in Brazil, went extinct in 2019. Thus, the Spix's macaw is extinct from its natural environment, while a little over 100 survive in captivity. The illicit pet trade and deforestation are the leading causes of their extinction in the wild. The goal of captive breeding initiatives is to raise the number of individuals of this species and return them to their native environment.

12. Smooth Handfish

The smooth handfish had a peculiar appearance. It was anything from a common fish, with its protruding eyes and fins resembling mohawks. Its ability to “walk” on the seafloor makes it most famous since its fins resemble hands. The smooth handfish was the first marine species to go extinct in the modern era. There used to be just 14 species of handfish in the world, but due to their demise, there are now only 13. The IUCN formally declared it extinct in 2020. These creatures went extinct due to pollution, overfishing, and the effects of climate change.

13. Western Black Rhinoceros

They could move swiftly and shift directions, dispersed throughout the grasslands of West and Central Africa. They have keen senses of smell and hearing while having weak vision. Sadly, these unique qualities were insufficient to preserve them. The primary cause of these rhinos' extinction was human activity. They became prey because poachers would murder these animals for their horns because of the significant earnings from horn trading. These horns were subsequently used as decorations or in traditional Chinese medicine.

14. Lake Lanao Freshwater Fish

Approximately seventeen freshwater fish species were found in Lake Lanao, one of the few old lakes on the planet. According to a study, this lake, the second largest in the Philippines, is ancient. Fifteen of the species that call it home have been deemed extinct. We may connect the introduction of invasive species into the lake for economic interests with the extinction of these species, according to research conducted by the IUCN. Other reasons, such as damaging fishing techniques and overfishing, also caused the extinction.

Source: Center for Biological Diversity, Brightly.