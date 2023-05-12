Animated Films For Both Kids and Adults

Animated movies are perfect for people of all ages. Whether it's a classic children's tale or an example of adult animated humor done right, a recent online discussion reveals some of the best animated films targeted at kids or adults.

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Jungle Book
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios.

One user said, “Disney's The Jungle Book. Unforgettable characters, a great story about growing from a child to a young man, the best adoptive gay parents in film history, beautiful animation and soundtrack, funny and scary and deep and perfect. 101 Dalmatians is a close second, but that's the winner for me. 1960's, Disney was wonderful.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

into-the-spiderverse
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a computer-animated movie that follows Miles Morales becoming the new Spider-Man while joining other Spider-People from alternative parallel universes to save his universe from Kingpin.

Up (2009)

up-movie-elle-carl
Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Multiple people agreed that Pixar's computer-animated film Up was the best of all time. It has one of the greatest love stories ever told within the bigger picture, but not a word is spoken during its telling. And the music is fantastic.

Emperors New Groove (2000)

The Emperors New Groove 2 Walt Disney MSN 1
Image Credit: Walt Disney.

Emperors New Groove. We have plenty of beautiful animated movies, but very few that nail comedy so perfectly. Story and visual-wise, I like Hercules and Castle in the Sky, but Emperor's New Groove will always be my go-to,” a user admitted. 

 Robin Hood (1973)

robin hood disney
Image Credit: Buena Vista Distribution.

“Disney's Robin Hood. Oo-de-lolly,” one user shared. Robin Hood is a 1973 Disney film classic based on the English folk tale, with the characters reimagined as anthropomorphic animals.

The Lion King (1994)

the lion king disney
Image Credit: Disney Enterprises, Inc. Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

The Lion King. The original one,” a user clarified. The original Lion King also has an incredible musical score and soundtrack. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” by Elton John was playing every time you turned on the radio when it came out. 

Kung-Fu Panda (2008)

kung fu panda
Image Credit: DreamWorks Animation.

“This is a very option-based question, but imma have to go with Kung-Fu Panda,” one person stated. Another agreed, “Yes. It is the best. great choice.”

Moana (2016)

moana disney
Image Credit: Photo by DISNEY.

“Moana,” one person shared, “The visuals are breathtaking. I love the ocean, and the music is great too!” Several other people agreed with this assessment.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)

south park bigger uncut movie
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Someone mentioned, “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut,” and several users agreed before one quoted, “What would Brian Boitano do if he was here right now?” “Blame Canada,” another added. 

Spirited Away (2001)

spirited away
Image Credit: Studio Ghibli Toho.

One fan said, “I could see a few different answers for this. But I'm going with Spirited Away.” One person said, “Most Studio Ghibli movies were great.” Another replied, “I'll add Paprika.”

