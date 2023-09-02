Emotional Animation: 20 Movies That Will Have You Crying Like a Baby

Are you a sucker for a film that demands a good cry? Me too! Something about animated films that evoke that emotion is special. Here are some of the best movies that made us cry our eyes out.

1. Coco (2017)

One user admits they came on the thread to suggest this movie since it gets them every time they watch it. Just thinking about it makes them cry. The user also writes how much they love the music. The combination of the final scene and the music makes them cry like a baby every time.

2. Up (2009)

One person shares that this movie resembles their grandpa's story – everything from miscarriages to losing a wife. It was the grandpa's favorite movie; they watched it every time he visited. The commenter still gets super emotional every time they watch it since their grandpa passed away two years ago.

3. Inside Out (2015)

In the movie, near the end, when the character is lonely and sad, mourning the loss of the childhood home, it's crushing to watch a young child go through something so many of us have done before. But the part that's really sad is losing Bing Bong. We're still not over that scene.

4. The Fox and The Hound (1981)

The Fox and the Hound still makes people bawl like a baby, especially during the scene where standing on the road, Todd watches her drive away. We still get choked up just hearing the song and imagining his slight head tilt.

5. Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

The Grave of the Fireflies is one of the greatest movies they only want to watch it once because of how heartbreaking the movie is. This is one of the most important animated movies of all time, but just be ready to be destroyed inside and out.

6. Dumbo (1941)

The scene in Dumbo where he visits his mom in the jail cart makes us cry to this day. It's a great movie to put on when you need a good cry and just need to release your emotions.

7 . WALL-E (2008)

So many people have cried watching WALL-E, if not for the bleak outlook on the future but for the way WALL-E is left alone to try and save Earth. We love this little robot so much.

8. Big Hero 6 (2014)

You're lying if you don't admit that you cried when Tadashi died. The entire movie is about grief, loss, and finding family again, so you can't help but get teary-eyed watching the movie.

9. The Iron Giant (1999)

We're all grown-ups and thinking of watching The Iron Giant again would make us cry again. We're just not emotionally ready for that yet.

10. Moana (2016)

When Moana sings to the lava monster Te Ka in Moana, it feels like she's singing to the person watching. But truly, what gets us every single time is watching Moana's grandma pass and her spirit guiding her along.

11. Bambi (1942)

One user says that whenever they watch Bambi, they cry. Another person comments Bambi is a masterpiece, from the hand-drawn animation to the musical score; everything is just excellent. It's truly a work of art.

12. Monsters Inc (2001)

When Boo opens her closet door, hoping to see Sully, and only sees her clothes. Boo was so sad and so were we. It's so hard knowing her door was destroyed and it's just so heartbreaking every time we watch it.

13. The Lion King (1994)

Watching Simba's dad died is so hard to watch. We wish we could put ourselves in the movie and comfort Simba after the loss.

14. Pokémon: The First Movie

Someone writes that a movie scene that will always make them cry is Pikachu's scene at the end of Pokémon: The First Movie. Another person recalls that nothing broke their heart more than watching two psi-ducks fighting.

15. The Land Before Time (1998)

We've all forgotten that this is a kid's movie because it's so sad. Fans recalls the heartbreaking scene when he thinks his mom came back after seeing his own big shadow. We've all ugly-cried watching this movie at least once.

16. The Last Unicorn (1982)

Many users write about how this movie terrified them as kids. Now watching it as an adult, we had no idea how complex and emotional this movie was and that it is not a children's story at all.

17. Toy Story 3 (2010)

If you're not crying your eyes out when Andy says goodbye to his toys, you're lying. Toy Story 3 didn't leave a dry eye in the theaters when it came out, and you can't tell us otherwise.

18. Toy Story 4 (2019)

The ending of Toy Story 4 hits us right in the gut every single time we watch it. It's hard to watch Woody leave his good friends behind for new adventures, but you want nothing more than for all of our favorite toys to be happy.

19. Brother Bear (2019)

Brother Bear is such a touching movie about grief and making your own family. Since our childhoods, we've been thinking about this movie and singing the songs, but as adults, we're still crying our eyes out when we think about what its like to lose your family and try to live with the grief.

20. Encanto (2019)

When we watch Encanto as an adult, we love the music, but we feel the loss and love the family feels for each other in unique ways like we should. We understand what it's like to deal with really difficult family relations and its why it's so touching to us in our older years.

Source: Reddit.