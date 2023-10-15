Hot anime girls are a staple in the anime medium. Whether in fan service or as a waifu figurine, attractive characters help define the style of the genre.

This list showcases some of the hottest anime girls of all time. Anyone looking for eye candy, get comfortable, for this will be a long list.

1. Sakurajima Mai (Bunny Girl Senpai)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Bunny Girl Senpai Premiered 2018

Sakurajima Mai is a character from the anime Bunny Girl Senpai. Fans and critics consider her one of the best female anime characters ever. She is strong, independent, and makes a great girlfriend.

Sakurajima Mai is also a notable character in the show for her unique look and personality.

2. Rias Gremory (High School DxD)

Things to Know Details Anime Name High School DxD Premiered 2012

Rias Gremory is the runner-up for the title of the hottest anime girl. She is a beautiful young woman with long red hair and one of the main characters in the anime High School DxD.

Her impressive figure and symbolic presence make her popular.

3. Akeno Himejima (High School DxD)

Things to Know Details Anime Name High school DxD Premiered 2012

Akeno Himejima is a character in the anime High School DxD. She has a sadistic personality; one way or another, she likes to hurt herself emotionally.

She is considered very attractive, and her rivalry with Rias for Issei's affection makes her even more desirable.

4. Hinata Hyuga (Naruto)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Naruto Premiered 2002

Hinata Hyuga is a popular and well-loved anime girl. She is famous for the Naruto series as part of Kiba and Shino's team.

While many other female characters around her were constantly fawning over the male characters, Hinata stayed true to her first love, Naruto. Her passion and determination paid off, and she eventually became his wife.

5. Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Violet Evergarden Premiered 2018

Violet Evergarden is the titular character of the anime series of the same name. The book portrayed her as emotionless and robotic, but as the show progressed, she gained more and more traction with viewers.

Ultimately, she became one of the most popular characters in the show. In terms of attractiveness, many who have watched the show see Violet as a very beautiful and hot girl.

6. Misa Amane (Death Note)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Death Note Premiered 2006

Misa Amane is a character in the popular anime series Death Note. She is one of the main characters and is known for being very attractive.

She is often considered one of the hottest anime girls in her series. Misa also has a lot of fans who consider her a waifu material. She manages to capture hearts without even trying.

7. Irina Jelavic (Assassination Classroom)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Assassination Classroom Premiered 2016

Irina Jelavic is the lead character in the popular anime Assassination Classroom. She is a cunning, clever, and sweet teacher with an attitude.

She teaches Class 3-E and is loved by everyone. In addition, there's no denying that Irina would take first place in any competition for the hottest anime teacher.

She has all the right assets and knows how to use them to her advantage. Her curves are mesmerizing, and her eyes are piercing.

8. Zero Two (Darling in The Franxx)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Darling In The FranXX Premiered 2018

Zero Two is a female character in the anime Darling In The FranXX. Her hotness and beauty also contribute to her popularity.

9. Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Attack on Titan Premiered 2013

Mikasa Ackerman is the hottest character from the anime Attack on Titan.

Mikasa has a fierce loyalty to Eren Yeager, her only love.

10. Saeko Busujima (High School of The Dead)

Things to Know Details Anime Name High School Of The Dead Premiered 2010

Saeko Busujima is one of the hottest anime girls of all time. Her suggestive and captivating presence aids the series' overall story. Her voluptuous body and beautiful face quickly grab viewers' attention.

Saeko Busujima is among the most popular characters in the High School Of The Dead anime series.

11. Tsunade Senju (Naruto)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Naruto Premiered 2002

Tsunade Senju is one of the lead characters in the legendary anime series Naruto. She serves as a part of the Sanin group, three of the most powerful Shinobis in the show.

Her courage, coupled with her good looks, has made her popular with fans worldwide.

12. Xenovia Quarta (High School DxD)

Things to Know Details Anime Name High school DxD Premiered 2012

Xenovia Quarta is a character from the anime High School DxD. She is known for her short hair and attractive features. Xenovia also has an interesting backstory.

13. Holo (Spice and Wolf)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Spice And Wolf Premiered 2008

Holo is the main character of the anime Spice and Wolf. She is a hot, gentle girl with a humble personality. When a show features characters like her, they end up creating a lot of furries. As a character based on a wolf, she is attractive and eye-catching.

14. Momo Yaoyorozu (My Hero Academia)

Things to Know Details Anime Name My Hero Academia Premiered 2016

Momo Yaoyorozu is one of the most attractive anime girls in her show, My Hero Academia. Her Quirk allows her to create any substance out of thin air. Plus, she needs to understand molecular formulae to use her Quirk effectively, so she is also quite brilliant.

15. C.C. (Code Geass)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Code Geass Premiered 2006

C.C. is the most important character in Code Geass, and her contribution to the show is unmatched. She gives Lelouch the power he needs to succeed and is an incredibly beautiful woman. Her unwavering support for him makes her one of the hottest anime girls.

16. Nami (One Piece)

Things to Know Details Anime Name One Piece Premiered 1997

Nami is the third member of her crew and the second person to join the Straw Hat Pirates. She is incredibly attractive and beautiful, as shown in the series.

There are multiple instances where she's the hottest girl in the room, for example, when she joins Luffy and Usopp on their adventure to save Robin. Nami is a character from the One Piece anime known for her attractiveness and appeal.

17. Koneko Toujou (High School DxD)

Things to Know Details Anime Name High school DxD Premiered 2012

Koneko Toujou is a tsundere character in the anime series High School DxD. She is the lead character and has a lot of development throughout the series.

Tsundere is a personality type often seen in anime characters. Tsundere characters are rude or dismissive to others but have hidden feelings for them. They struggle to show their real emotions.

18. Misty (Pokemon)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Pokemon Premiered 1997

Misty is a character from the first Pokemon anime series and quickly gained a massive following.

She isn't the most mind-blowing or new character, but everyone loves her personality. She is bright and happy and makes fans nostalgic.

19. Lucy (Fairy Tail)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Fairy Tail Premiered 2009

Lucy is a female character from the anime series Fairy Tail. She is a member of the Fairy Tail guild and is considered one of the most beautiful women in the show.

Lucy often shows her seductive side with suggestive poses, making her popular with fans.

20. Orihime Inoue (Bleach)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Bleach Premiered 2022

Orihime Inoue is one of the most popular characters in the anime Bleach. She is beautiful and has a brilliant physical appearance.

She is also married to Ichigo Kurosaki, who is another popular character from the show. They have similar appearances and are considered a power couple in the anime world.

21. Saber (Fate Series)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Fate Series Premiered 2006

Saber is one of the lead characters in the Fate series. She is a powerful, skilled warrior with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her outfit is beautiful and intimidating, adding to her overall appeal.

22. Kallen Stadtfeld (Code Geass)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Code Geass Premiered 2006

Kallen Stadtfeld is a character from the anime Code Geass. She is known for her pink hair and masculine personality, which many find attractive.

Kallen has multiple dimensions to her beauty that make her stand out from other anime characters. For example, she has multiple designs that range from cute to bombshell, and she often changes her attire to match whatever look she is going for.

Additionally, the popularity of Code Geass has helped bring attention to Kallen, even among people who haven't watched the show.

23. Rin Tohsaka (Fate Series)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Fate Series Premiered 2006

Rin Tohsaka is a character from the Fate series who quickly gained popularity after her appearance. She is known for her legendary thighs and beautiful looks.

She is also the lead character in the series and one of the most popular anime characters ever. Rin has a tsundere personality, which only adds to her appeal.

24. Nico Robin (One Piece)

Things to Know Details Anime Name One Piece Premiered 1997

Nico Robin is one of the main characters in One Piece‘s anime and manga series. She is part of the Straw Hat Pirates, is a respected character, and gets a lot of screen time.

She is tall and slender with a beautiful physique, which her outfit often accentuates. Some find her suggestive appearance to be one of her hottest features.

25. Kaguya Shinomiya (Kaguya Sama Love Is War)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Kaguya Sama Love Is War Premiered 2019

Kaguya Shinomiya is the main character in the show Kaguya Sama Love Is War. She is one of the most beautiful characters in the anime world.

Kaguya has a dominant and prideful aura that can be intimidating to some. However, her personality changes around Miyuki Shirogane, as she tends to get shy and blush more often around him.

26. Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Fairy Tail Premiered 2009

Erza Scarlet is the main character in the anime series Fairy Tail. She is a powerful warrior and one of the most notable Fairy Tail guild members.

Erza's bright red hair makes her stand out from most characters in the series. She is also an excellent fighter and has a compelling backstory.

27. Kurisu Makise (Steins Gate)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Steins; Gate Premiered 2011

Kurisu Makise is a tsundere character in the anime series Steins Gate. She is known for her intelligence and her cold demeanor towards others.

However, she has a hidden, softer side, which is only revealed to those she trusts. Her relationship with Okabe, full of drama and tension, is one of the most exciting parts for fans of the show.

28. Nakano Miku (The Quintessential Quintuplets)

Things to Know Details Anime Name The Quintessential Quintuplets Premiered 2019

Nakano Miku is the main character of the anime series The Quintessential Quintuplets. She is considered very attractive, and her hotness has helped her gain many fans. In other words, she can pull a lot of fans due to her appearance alone.

29. Shinobu Oshino (Monogatari Series)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Monogatari Series Premiered 2009

Shinobu Oshino is one of the lead characters in the Monogatari series. She is closer to being a vampire than a human. It gives her an interesting perspective that helps her tell stories without obstruction.

30. Midnight (My Hero Academia)

Anime Name My Hero Academia Premiered 2016

Midnight is a character from the popular anime series My Hero Academia. She is a R-rated hero and is one of, if not the most attractive, characters from My Hero Academia.

Her quirk allows her to emit a sweet smell that makes her opponent lose consciousness.

31. Quitterie Raffaeli (Astra Lost in Space)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Astra Lost In Space Premiered 2019

Kitori is a character in the anime Astra Lost In Space. While anime is often underrated, it has some amazing and beautiful characters like Kitori.

32. Hitagi Senjougahara (Monogatari Series)

Things to Know Details Anime Monogatari Series Premiered 2009

Hitagi Senjougahara is one of the lead characters in the Monogatari series. At first, her personality seems quite colorless and boring. However, after getting to know her better, it's revealed that she has an exciting lifestyle, which makes her much hotter.

33. Yūki Asuna (Sword Art Online)

Things to Know Details Anime Sword Art Online Premiered 2012

Yuki Asuna is one of the most popular characters in the Sword Art Online anime. She is known for her skills as a player and her beauty and femininity. Her love and dedication to Kirito make her very attractive.

34. Chizuru Mizuhara (Rent A Girlfriend)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Rent A Girlfriend Premiered 2020

Chizuru Mizuhara is a character from the anime Rent A Girlfriend. Chizuru is a part-time actor in the series and has garnered much attention for her beauty and charms.

35. Hori Kyouko (Horimiya)

Things to Know Details Anime Horimiya Premiered 2021

Hori Kyouko is a high school student and the main character of Horimiya. She is also the childhood friend of Izumi Miyamura, who she has been a model for since he was young.

36. Ryuuko Matoi (Kill la Kill)

Things to Know Details Anime Kill la Kill Premiered 2013

Kill la Kill is a story about a girl, Ryuuko Matoi, trying to find her father's killer. She ends up at the Honnoji Academy, where she fights with all the student council members. The main character, Ryuuko Matoi, has questionable attire, but it doesn't matter because it's anime, and anything can happen in an anime.

37. Kurumi Tokisaki (Date A Live)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Date A Life Premiered 2013

Kurumi Tokisaki is a lead character in the anime Date A Live. She has decimated over 10,000 people, according to Mana Takamiya.

Kurumi has been stated to be the most dangerous spirit ever to exist, according to Mana Takamiya. Her beauty is quite impactful and not just due to her dominant personality.

38. Akame (Akame ga Kill)

Things to Know Details Anime Akame Ga Kil Premiered 2014

Akame Ga Kill is one of the most popular anime shows. The lead character, Akame, is a major reason for its success.

She is an incredibly attractive, fierce, and intimidating warrior in her black and red attire.

39. Mirajane Strauss (Fairy Tail)

Things to Know Details Anime Fairy Tail Premiered 2009

Mirajane Strauss is one of the most popular and attractive characters in the anime series Fairy Tail. She has been featured in many magazines. Mirajane is also one of the strongest members of Fairy Tail and is often counted on to help when things get tough.

40. Shion (Slime Isekai)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Slime Isekai Premiered 2013

Shion is the lead female character in the anime series Slime Isekai. She is beautiful and is designed with fan service in mind, making her a popular choice for many fans.

She is transported to a different world with a different social structure and magical system in the show. It creates an interesting setting in which many viewers can appreciate her beauty.

41. Yukinoshita Yukino (Oregairu)

Things to Know Details Anime Oregairu Premiered 2013

Yukinoshita Yukino is one of the most beautiful anime girls of all time. She is incredibly smart and accomplished, making her one of the most notable faces in anime. Hikigaya was lucky to befriend her; she is stunningly beautiful.

There is no doubt that Yukinoshita Yukino from the anime series Oregairu is an outstanding character. Her cool and calculating personality makes her one of the most attractive anime girls.

42. Emilia (Re: Zero)

Things to Know Details Anime Re: Zero Premiered 2016

Emilia-tan is the main female character in Re: Zero. She met our main character, Subaru, during the series' first episode.

That meeting led to her being killed numerous times. However, when our main character somehow manages to take care of all the misery, he always finds himself under the care of this hot elf-like creature.

43. Yuno Gasai (Mirai Nikki)

Things to Know Details Anime Mirai Nikki Premiered 2011

Yuno Gasai is a protagonist and one of the most lethal characters in her show, Mirai Nikki. Her presence is just as dangerous, but she looks harmless at first because of her petite figure and pink hair.

44. Zoë, Hange (Attack On Titan)

Things to Know Details Anime Attack on Titan Premiered 2013

Zoë is one of the lead characters in the show Attack on Titan. She is known to be a researcher for Survey Corps, and her experiments led humanity to develop a better understanding of Titans.

Zoë is an impressive fighter in Attack on Titan, and her attitude toward Titans sometimes makes her look like a crazy girl.

45. Historia (Attack On Titan)

Things to Know Details Anime Attack on Titan Premiered 2013

Historia, also known as Christa Lenz in the English dub, is a character from Attack on Titan. She is one of the main protagonists and is known to be quite significant to the story.

Not only is she attractive, but she has a hot side as well. In the show, she is supposed to be the Queen.

However, her young and immature personality was one of her flaws before she realized that she had to grow up to take charge of her life and become a stronger person both physically and emotionally.

46. Faye Valentine (Cowboy Bebop)

Anime Name Cowboy Bebop Premiered 1998

Faye Valentine is one of the lead characters in Cowboy Bebop. She is a bounty hunter who joins Spike and his team because of its convenience.

We realize that Faye's true beauty lies in her attitude when we see her developing feelings for everyone she meets on Spike's team. This leads to the realization that it isn't just about money or fame for her anymore.

47. Annie Leonhart (Attack On Titan)

Things to Know Details Anime Attack on Titan Premiered 2013

Annie Leonhart is one of the hottest and most attractive characters in the anime Attack on Titan.

She is known for her blonde hair, strength, and ability to turn into a female Titan. Some people even consider her to be the most alluring character in the show.

48. Power (Chainsaw Man)

Things to Know Details Anime Name Chainsaw Man Premiered 2022

Power, from the anime Chainsaw Man, is one of the lead characters in the series. She gets a lot of moments to show her attractiveness, and her powers are said to include blood manipulation. Her design is sharp, and she is known as a lethal opponent.

49. Nakano Itsuki (The Quintessential Quintuplets)

Things to Know Details Anime Name The Quintessential Quintuplets Premiered 2019

Nakano Itsuki is one of the characters from Quintessential Quintuplets and is considered one of the show's hottest sisters. She has a tsundere personality and looks especially attractive when she is blushing.

