25 Anime Series for Video Game Fans: Sword Art Online, Kaguya-sama, More

With thousands of high-quality anime available on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, it can be tough to determine which series to watch. However, if you are a video game fan, it is a bit easier to narrow down the best series for you to dive into.

Whether you like fighting games, music games, RPGs, or battle royales like Fortnite, there is an anime for you. As such, below, you'll find the 25 best anime TV series for video game fans.

These 25 anime series for video game fans are in no particular order, and they have to be shows that didn't originally derive from a video game. So, while the NieR Automata anime adaptation is fantastic, it won't appear here.

1. Sword Art Online

Starting off this list is the big one that popularized an entire genre: Sword Art Online. Initially, a light novel series, SAO, involves a group of video game players who enter a virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). The catch is that they are stuck in the game for years, and dying in the game will cause them to perish in real-life.

Sword Art Online has explored multiple games, including traditional fantasy games and first-person shooters, through a whopping four seasons. While the quality varies at times, the show's third season is particularly among some of the best anime content you'll find. Its quiet and reserved approach emphasizes excellent character development.

2. Farming Life in Another World

Stardew Valley, Story of Seasons, and Animal Crossing fans rejoice! Finally, an anime version of those classic moments of growing crops and raising animals exists. Enter Farming Life in Another World, an Isekai (another world) anime that started in 2023.

It starts grim with its main character dying from a terminal illness but quickly evolves into an adorable adventure of him in a new world where he simply wants to build the best farm possible.

3. Overlord

Moving back into the MMO space, there is Overlord. This TV anime series shows what happens when your favorite MMORPG is taken offline, but you're stuck in it forever as an all-powerful player. Factions thrive, NPC companions fall in love with the main character, and a thrilling, strategic, political plot emerges.

4. Re:Zero

Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World takes the idea of a video game in anime form way too seriously. The protagonist, Subaru, dies in the real world and finds himself in a fantasy world. Despite not being a game, if he dies in this world, he is respawned back at a recent story checkpoint.

The hook here is finding out more about the characters of the dark magical world and what's going on as Subaru receives gruesome death after death. It perfectly captures the video game idea of dying, learning from your mistakes, and improving.

5. Bofuri

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense is virtual reality MMO action in its purest form. No weird catches or deadly games here; Bofuri is simply about a goofy girl who excels at a colorful MMO where she only raises her defensive stat. For all tank players out there, this is a game you'll likely be able to relate to.

6. Another

Horror video game fans aren't left out regarding anime series to check out. Another is one of the most poignant, slower-paced, and lore-rich horror series you'll find. The story of an “invisible” girl in a school class and the deadly curse killing off characters one by one in a small Japanese town is gripping, terrifying, and mysterious.

7. Death Parade

Death Parade shows what happens when death games like battle royales and random minigames meet together. Each episode follows a new cast of characters who have died in the real world. They now find themselves in the afterlife, where they are judged to determine if they go to Heaven or Hell through a series of games.

Heart-breaking and sinister, Death Parade rivals the best video game writing.

8. School-Live!

School-Live! is a show that should be watched through, at least with its first episode, without knowing anything about what's going on. Initially, it seems like the typical cutesy slice-of-life high school anime series.

But there is a lot of depth underneath the rose-colored surface, including beautiful messages about mental health and plenty of action for fans of a specific spoilery genre.

9. Spy x Family

Spy x Family is, thankfully, an adorable and hilarious show that isn't as surprising as the last entry. Set in an alternate post-World War II era, Spy x Family follows a spy who enlists a fake wife and daughter in his mission to keep worldwide peace.

Over time, the trio grows to become an actual family and love one another amidst intense Goldeneye-style spy action sequences.

10. Gundam 00

Fans of robot games like the Metal Gear Solid series should check out Gundam 00. The best of the Gundam franchise, especially in standalone experiences, is disturbing, shocking, and full of present-day references.

The characters in this series are conflicted and, indeed, not the heroes, making for one of the most complicated and politically-driven stories in anime. Of course, it helps that the space and mech combat is terrific, too.

11. The Ancient Magus Bride

With video games like Hogwarts Legacy and others bringing the world of magic to the interactive medium, there are anime like this, too. The Ancient Magus Bride has a heavy Harry Potter style involving a downtrodden girl who is taken in as the soon-to-be wife of a disturbingly-designed ancient magical creature.

The Ancient Magus Bride explores the relationship between the two and the true evils in the magical realm while offering some gorgeous special effects in anime.

12. Magical Girl Raising Project

Magical Girl Raising Project isn't your typical battle royale, a la Fortnite, or Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. This is about a group of girls who inherit magical powers and are forced to battle in a deadly game until only one is left standing.

Heart-wrenching, full of surprises, and gory as can be, Magical Girl Raising Project is a must-watch hidden gem.

13. DanMachi

DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon has one of the most extended anime titles and a story perfect for fantasy-action RPG and roguelike fans. Set in a fantasy world with a literal dungeon with floors that adventurers explore, it tells the tale of the lowly Bell and the goddess he serves.

Bell is like any typical fantasy RPG protagonist, starting as a level 1 nobody as DanMachi explores his growth to become a world-renowned hero who can woo the most beautiful women.

14. Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter is one of the longest anime on this list, featuring a young boy named Gon searching for his missing father. In the process, he becomes a Hunter who completes various missions. Hunter x Hunter is an action-packed game-like show with an entire arc about being stuck in a virtual game.

15. Megalo Box

This next anime is for the fighting game fanatics out there. Megalo Box is a post-modern, grounded sci-fi series about a former boxing star who has fallen in the dumps. Through the help of some friends, he begins the journey back to the ring using his special mechanical machinery that assists in boxing matches.

16. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Fans of the school days related parts of games like Persona 5 and Trails of Cold Steel 3 should enjoy Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. This series is a basic romantic comedy with two high schoolers, but the catch is that they both refuse to be the first to admit they are in love with each other.

Crazy antics, a student council, and more give this unique ridiculous high school vibes worth watching.

17. Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss is another RPG-style roguelike game but in anime form. Explorers venture into a bizarre and horrifying abyss in this world. The main character, Riko, enters the abyss with no way of ever coming back to find her lost mother.

What starts as an action anime with a cute art style quickly becomes one of the most disturbing, gory, and wonderfully written anime ever. Just know that its sickening sequences aren't for everyone.

18. Love Live Superstars

Love Live Superstars is the most potent example of the popular idol-themed anime franchise. This series follows Liella, a smaller group of high school idols, as they navigate friendship, past trauma, and writing songs. Music game lovers and anyone who appreciates gorgeous animated backgrounds can enjoy the best-written Love Live series.

19. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul is a dark fantasy and horror anime classic for a reason. Its bloody story follows Kaneki, a young boy who is tricked into becoming a ghoul, which is a flesh-eating being. Torn between his human and ghoul sides, Kaneki has to navigate a grim version of modern-day Tokyo.

Equal parts horror and action, there is a reason that so many series have copied it since its release.

20. Terror in Resonance

Moving back to Persona 5 momentarily, imagine the Phantom Thieves trying to steal the hearts of evil people, but in a non-magical realistic way. Enter Terror in Resonance, a story of two orphan terrorists who wish to change the world. Complicated and emotional, Terror in Resonance's terrific art is worth experiencing.

21. Yuri on Ice

The sports video game fans out there don't have to fret, as there is something to love with Yuri on Ice. This ice-skating show isn't just for sports fans; it is full of emotional romance and brilliant characters. It includes some of the best sports sequences with stunning ice skating scenes and captivating music.

22. Future Diary

Future Diary was one of the first battle royale-style anime to make it big, and it still holds up quite well long after its release. Following Yuki and his friend Yuno, they attempt to survive in a death game where each player has a cell phone with a special power. This survival game anime finds memorable characters, shocking twists, and gore.

23. March Comes in Like a Lion

March Comes in Like a Lion is one of the quietest anime series on this list. It is for the strategic and visual novel video game fans out there. It follows Rei, a tragic orphan shoji (Japanese chess) star with unbelievable trauma. It is masterful, underrated, and welcoming to anyone who likes a good story.

24. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Regarding the best hack-and-slash action on this list, you can't go wrong with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. After certain tragic events, Tanjiro and his demon sister, Nezuko, attempt to get revenge and massacre all the demons in their historical Japanese setting. This has the best action and animation of any series on this list.

25. Restaurant to Another World

Finally, Restaurant to Another World is an Isekai unlike any other. Look no further if you want a fantasy-style Cooking Mama or Overcooked with a fantastic story. Restaurant to Another World focuses on a fantasy restaurant, where each underrated episode focuses on a heartwarming and sometimes emotional character who eats there.

