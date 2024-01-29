Anime That Need a Video Game Adaptation

Anime offers fans a trip into wondrous worlds of intriguing characters, fun writing, and gorgeous animation. But sometimes, fans want the opportunity to exist in those worlds themselves. Anime video games come into play in making this happen.

While many anime games exist, tons of wonderful anime series have no video game adaptations or at least no worldwide releases in a long time. These anime series feel ripe for a modern video game adaptation at some point in the near future, and with specific genres or gameplay hooks.

1. Cowboy Bebop (1998-1999)

This ground-breaking original anime series still looks fantastic today with its Wild West-style take on sci-fi. This aesthetic feels like it needs an open-world and open-galaxy action video game adaptation where players hunt down bounty targets across the solar system.

2. Hunter x Hunter (2011-2014)

Sure, some Hunter x Hunter video games exist, but most came out long ago or never came out anywhere besides Japan. A modern turn-based RPG feels like a solid fit for this series about traversing the world and completing hunter missions. The game has so much content to cover, too, from the Phantom Troupe Arc all the way to the Chimera Ant storyline.

3. Akira (1988)

This beloved anime movie has such a vintage and fascinating cyberpunk style to it with the motorcycles and vision of Neo Tokyo. The perfect game adaptation feels like a smaller-scale version of something like Cyberpunk 2077 with an open city to explore and, of course, motorcycles to ride around on.

4. Chainsaw Man (2022-Present)

The similar anime series to this action-packed show, such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Ghoul, already have game adaptations. As such, this series needs a game sooner than later. Players could take on the role of the main character, Denji, in a level-based action game where they exterminate demons.

5. Vinland Saga (2019-Present)

This epic Viking tale feels prime for a video game adaptation. An open-world stealth and action experience, similar to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, makes the most sense. A heavy emphasis on building a crew of fighters, sailing the open seas, and conquering locations makes sense for this game.

6. Parasyte: The Maxim (2014-2015)

This anime follows a parasite who possesses a young man’s hand. This gives him immense power and changes as he battles against other parasites to protect his loved ones. It has some spooky, gory elements to it, which would make for a decent action survival title.

7. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-2021)

Mech video games feel so few and far between, especially in terms of quality. The classic Evangelion franchise makes a lot of sense for a story-driven mech action title. Players could pilot their mechs to take down the Angels with plenty of customization and leveling up involved.

8. Haikyuu (2014-Present)

Sports games work pretty well, but the volleyball genre of games feels pretty much empty these days. That said, people adore this volleyball anime series, so it makes sense to take the colorful aesthetic, make it 3D, and give fans an intense volleyball game experience.

9. YuYu Hakusho (1992-1994)

A high schooler, Yusuke, dies one day and becomes a supernatural investigator. He uses his powers to stop evil spirits and other malicious entities from tormenting the world. This results in the form of thrilling fight sequences, which make sense for a 3D arena fighting game.

10. Dr. Stone (2019-Present)

This series follows a post-apocalyptic world in which a mysterious device freezes the entirety of humanity in stone. A boy named Senku awakens thousands of years later and begins releasing people from their stone prison and rebuilding civilization. This idea makes perfect sense for a survival or Sims-style game where players build entire cities.

11. Golden Time (2013-2014)

This memorable romantic comedy follows Banri, a boy with amnesia who goes to university and finds himself stuck between his past life’s love interest and the girl he now adores. A visual novel adventure game that gives players the choice between the two girls makes sense.

12. Boruto (2015-Present)

Plenty of Naruto games exist, but fans need a dedicated Boruto experience on its own. Sure, another 3D battle arena game similar to past titles makes sense, but it would be nice to have a different style of game, like an open-world action title following Naruto’s son.

13. The Ancient Magus’ Bride (2017-Present)

This whimsical fantasy series follows Chise, a girl who becomes entangled in the life of a powerful and mysterious magus who wants her. The series follows her various struggles and battles against mysterious forces in the world, similar to Harry Potter in some ways. A wizard RPG makes sense here.

14. Charlotte (2015)

This series follows students who go through puberty and gain unique superpowers but with a heavy focus on the story. An action game with plenty of player decisions on what to do next and who lives and dies feels necessary here.

15. Food Wars (2015-2020)

This anime series would make for an excellent Iron Chef-like video game. Players would battle against other chefs using minigames to cook various dishes and compete to see who comes out on top in the kitchen.

16. Made in Abyss (2017-Present)

A game exists for this fantastic anime series, but it feels pretty awful to play. The series has so much potential in its tale of an abyss with multiple levels and monsters to conquer. A true story-driven roguelike with survival mechanics and smooth gameplay makes the most sense.

17. Ghost in the Shell (1995-2022)

This beloved cyberpunk franchise follows a cyborg who hunts down targets for the government. It has tons of action potential, which would make for a decent detective-like investigation action game.

18. Darling in the Franxx (2018)

This mech anime series has a beautiful art style, which would translate well to a 3D video game. This game adaptation could mix together mech battles with the daily lives of the pilots and their romances with one another, much like the series.

19. The Rising of the Shield Hero (2019-Present)

This Isekai (another world) anime series has the most potential to capture the open-world freedom and beauty of something like Breath of the Wild. It follows several heroes who go to this world to save it from utter destruction. Players could explore the world at their leisure and take on the threats in whatever order they like.

20. Fullmetal Alchemist (2003-2011)

This series hasn’t had a meaningful video game in almost 20 years, so it feels like time for a dedicated adaptation. The stunning fantasy world features alchemy, which feels almost like magic in a way. Players could create their own alchemist and embark on an epic journey.

21. Psycho-Pass (2012-Present)

This sci-fi series exists in a world where a government system judges each person for their potential to commit crimes. Players could take the role of an investigator for a mature and gory detective game with choices for how each case ends.

22. Magical Girl Raising Project (2016-Present)

Battle royale games almost always opt for the online multiplayer option, but what if a single-player, story-driven battle royale game existed? This makes quite a lot of sense for this anime series, where teens with magical powers battle to be the last one standing. Players could pick their powers and survive in a story full of choices.

23. The Promised Neverland (2019-2021)

The Promised Neverland’s premise makes for one of the most compelling survival anime games. Players could take on the role of an orphan at this orphanage. They could search, create, and plan for how to escape before their turn comes to be eaten by the demons of the world.

24. 86 (2021-2022)

This mech anime series has a heavy emphasis on tragedy and politics. This would make for either a fantastic action mech game or a strategy RPG title. Either way, the game could have party members with permanent death, and anyone could die in the story.