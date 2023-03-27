25 Anime You Need to Watch Before You Die!

The animation genre known as anime refers to cartoons or animations used by the Japanese to refer to all cartoons, regardless of country. Outside of Japan, “anime” refers to Japanese-only animated films that stand out for their vibrant visuals, animated characters, and appealing themes like sci-fi, romance, and supernatural forces. So, all anime shows are cartoons, but not all cartoons are anime.

While most anime are binge-worthy, some are only 20 episodes long and often over in a jiffy. I prefer ones that are multiple seasons long, and below is a list of the top 25 long anime that definitely should be on your must-watch list.

1. Dragon Ball

Goku, a shady character with a monkey tail, is on the prowl for Dragon Balls, which, when discovered, grant the finder's wish. He meets a variety of allies and enemies along the way.

A Shady Character With a Monkey Tail Is on The Prowl for Dragon Balls

Who hasn't heard of the Dragon Ball anime? Who still needs to see Goku's skills? If you're looking for op mc anime, Goku is one of the most notable anime characters to date and may meet your needs.

2. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K

Saiki is born with psychic abilities, but in contrast to everyone else's fantasy, he prefers to lead a straightforward, ordinary life. But those close to him always put him in difficult situations.

Saiki, Born With Psychic Abilities Prefers To Live an Ordinary Life

This anime is a sincere comedy that never makes you want to hide your smile. The main character is overpowered, and every episode will have you laughing out loud.

3. That Time, I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Lonely Satoru Mikami is reborn into a fantastical, magical world following a tragic death. But now that he's reborn as a Slime, how will he survive in this strange new world?

Reborn Into a Fantastical, Magical World Following a Tragic Death

Rimuru Tempest is, without a doubt, one of the most formidable figures in anime history. He is similar to Saitama and Goku. If you're seeking an op mc, this is the isekai anime for you.

4. Death Note

When Light Yagami grows weary of this evil world, he discovers a notebook that can kill individuals simply by writing their names. Will he use his brilliant mind to make a difference in the world?

A Notebook That Can Kill Individuals by Writing Their Names

Because no one will have any words left after watching Death Note, the anime doesn't need words to express itself. Although the anime has other intelligent characters, Light Yagami ultimately triumphs over them.

5. One Punch Man

Saitama is a man who turned into a superhero for amusement. He has been training assiduously for years because he anticipates a difficult life filled with struggles against formidable foes.

A Man Who Turned Into a Superhero for Amusement

Unfortunately, he can dispatch every foe he has encountered with a single punch. Can Saitama ever come across a foe deserving of the title of “worthy foe”?

One of the vicious characters and unquestionably an overpowered main character is Saitama. It is a delightful anime, especially for newcomers, so if you have yet to see it, watch it, at least for the main character.

6. Mob Psycho 100

Esper with psychic abilities, Kageyama Shigeo, would rather go about his daily business than flaunt his abilities. But if his emotions reach their peak (100%), he is powerless to control them. How is he going to handle it?

Esper Prefers Daily Business Over Psychic Abilities

This anime is a flawless manga adaptation, thanks to Studio Bones. The anime explores an unusual world and does a fantastic job of satisfying the desires of anime viewers.

7. Hellsing Ultimate

Alucard, a vampire who effortlessly kills these creatures, works for the Hellsing organisation. How will he respond if reports of vampire activity appear in England?

A Vampire Who Effortlessly Kills

The Hellsing Ultimate anime is a fantastic show with a badass lead character. I could watch this anime a thousand times without getting tired of it, honestly.

8. The King's Avatar

Ye Xiu, a professional player in a multiplayer game, retires after being kicked off by his team for personal reasons. But later, when the game's server launches, he returns in a new freelancer capacity.

A Professional Player in a Multiplayer Game Retires After Being Kicked Off by His Team

A skilled athlete with a high IQ can take advantage of any circumstance. What other name would you give him besides a powerful gamer? So, if you love video games, you must watch this anime/live-action drama.

9. No Game, No Life

Unbeatable gamers Sora and Shiro are one day called to battle by the world's creator. What adventures await them in a world where games rule everything?

Called to Battle by The World's Creator

Another brilliant quality is tactically overpowering the adversary. The main characters in this anime are unbeatable in all games, and they continue to shine like diamonds even after taking on new challenges.

10. Overlord

Momonga wants to enjoy the final moments of his beloved MMORPG game before it is shut down. However, he becomes trapped in the game and decides to conquer this NPC-populated world.

Trapped in a Game

The main character of the action-packed isekai anime Overlord is quite powerful. Ainz Gowl is a robust and crazy character whose abilities never fail to enthrall.

11. Log Horizon

One day, tens of thousands of players in one of the most popular online role-playing games, Elder Tale, get locked in and unable to log out. They gave up because there was nothing left to do, and now they must protect themselves from monsters and player killers.

Locked in an Online Roll Playing Game

Let me tell you that being overpowered also refers to one's intelligence. This anime is more complex than it first appears because the main character is an expert at using the game's mechanics.

12. The Misfit of Demon King Academy

For the sake of world peace, the oppressive demon king Anos Voldigoad offered himself as a sacrifice. He has been reborn after 2000 years and discovers that nothing has changed. How will he act?

An Oppressive Demon Offers Himself as a Sacrifice

One of the strongest characters in this anime is Anos Voldigoad. If you want to watch anime where the demon king is a badass and op, try this one out.

13. One Outs

Amazing baseball player Toua Tokuchi is also a gambler at heart. His dream gets a little closer after a wager with Toua. On the other hand, Kojima attempts to put together a team to find what he is missing.

A Baseball Player Gambler at Heart

The sports anime One Outs is fantastic. The main characters are compelling, and the fact that they gamble while playing the game adds to the fun.

14. Noblesse

After an 800-year slumber, Rai awakens and enrolls in the school that Frankenstein, his devoted assistant, founded. He desires to live a peaceful life, but his past and current enemies prevent him from doing so.

Enrolled in Frankenstein's School

Noblesse is an awesome anime. Even though the manga is pretty exceptional, the franchise's handling of the story's beginning and development is exceptional. You'll get the feeling that Rai is an overpowered MC because he is such a great character.

15. Bofuri: I Don't Want To Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defence

Maple is new to gaming, but because of her friend, she comes up with an idea while playing. She invests all her skill points in defense because she doesn't want to get hurt in the MMORPG game.

She Invests All Her Gaming Skill Points in Defense

This anime is incredible. Despite the main character's incredible luck, this anime captures her overall essence well. This anime is generally good if you're looking for an MMORPG concept and an op mc one.

16. Berserk

Guts were born from his mother's corpse and have grown up through gruesome wars. He discovers a world he was unaware of when he meets Griffin, the leader of the Band of Hawks.

Grown up Through Gruesome Wars

One of my favorite characters is Guts, not because he is strong but because he stands up for what he believes to be correct. If you haven't already, watch or read Berserk as soon as possible.

17. Seven Deadly Sins

Princess Elizabeth sets out on a mission to locate the fabled Seven Deadly Sins when the Kingdom of Liones comes under the control of corrupt Holy Knights. But will she be successful?

On a Mission To Locate The Fabled Seven Deadly Sins

Escanor is a legendary figure in this anime, and Meliodas is a freakishly powerful character (I love him more than the MC). The action scenes are epic, and everyone is truly in awe of how the MC fights. Watch it, then.

18. Trigun

Vash, The Stampede, is an outlaw with a bounty valued at $60 billion. As a result, bounty hunters search for this renowned gunman everywhere, but he is challenging to track down.

Bounty Hunters Search for an Outlaw With a $60 Billion Bounty

One of the classics that made my list at the top is Trigun. The protagonist has everyone outclassed by his gun skills in this story, which has a solid and original plot that develops throughout the progression.

19. The Irregular at Magic School

The story is set in a futuristic society where magic and technology coexist. Tatsuya enrols in the Magic High School, but despite his exceptional intelligence, he is placed in course two due to school regulations.

A Futuristic Society Where Magic and Technology Coexist

Tatsuya is a unique breed of op mc because he defeats formidable foes with his brilliant mind. If you enjoyed the anime Log Horizon, you'd also enjoy this one's concept.

20. Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Young brothers Edward and Alphonse were raised by their mother. So, when they lose her, they break one of the most fundamental laws of alchemy, i.e., never try to resurrect the dead. In the process, the boys lose a lot more than they bargained for. Edward loses two limbs and Alphonse his entire body to the law of equivalent exchange.

An Attempt To Resurrect The Dead

After binding Alphonse's soul to a metal armor, Edward vows to track down the legendary philosopher's stone to help his brother regain his body. What awaits the boys is a story of friendship tested, of magic and betrayal. The entire world's fate hangs in a precarious balance, and perhaps only these two small-town boys can help fix it all.

The story is funny yet gritty. The anime is picturesque. I cry snotty tears and have a belly full of laughter every time I watch this one. Perhaps that is why this show is hands down my favorite anime of all time and one I think should definitely be on the top of your list.

21. Charlotte

You Otosaka is born with a unique talent in a world where those with such gifts are uncommon. Then he meets Nao Tomori, a girl who opens his eyes to an entirely new world.

Eyes Opened to an Entirely New World

The main character in this anime initially appears weak, but as the plot develops, you'll understand why he is so powerful. It's a lovely anime filled with romance and emotion.

22. Fist of The North Star

After being almost killed by his closest friend in a world devastated by nuclear war, Ken learns one crucial lesson: don't trust anyone. Additionally, Ken plans his retaliation with great rage because he is not that simple to kill.

Don't Trust Anyone

I still recall how Ken made me feel like a god because he would kill anyone hostile. However, this anime also deals with romance and the search for hope in a world devoid of it.

23. How Not To Summon a Demon Lord

Two girls summon an elite gamer with the strongest character into a fantastical realm. Unexpectedly, he discovers that he inhabits Demon King Diablo's body from the video game.

An Elite Gamer Is Summoned Into a Fantastical Realm

This anime has some epic moments, even though it's usually driven by fan service, like when he deals with stronger foes and defeats them using his skills and cunning.

24. Food Wars

Mouth-watering food, incredibly hot characters, and a badass main character who doesn't care about the world's hierarchy — I mean, what's there not to love about this?

Mouth-watering Food and Incredibly Hot Characters

Despite its criticism of being an anime heavy on fan service, the story is bound to warm your heart. Featuring a never seen before coming-of-age story with friends and discovering oneself at its core, this anime is a must-watch for every anime fan, new and old alike.

25. Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

The plot centers on Iruma Suzuki, a 14-year-old human boy whose lazy, self-centered, careless parents sell him to a demon. Iruma is brought to the Demon World by the demon called Sullivan, who formally adopts him as his grandson. Iruma is enrolled in the Babyls School for Demons, where the headmaster is, and he quickly makes friends with Alice Asmodeus and Clara Valac, two demons. Sullivan warns Iruma never to reveal his human identity because if anyone finds out, he will be eaten. Iruma then commits to blending in with the demon world, although he only stands out because of all the circumstances and adventures.

A Boy's Parents Sell Him to a Demon

It is an anime that subverts the typical isekai anime, and you can see that in the storyline. Anyhow, although the anime takes a similar route as High School DxD, its execution was decent and a must-watch if you're into overpowered anime characters.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.