Actress Anna Faris – You’ll Never Guess Her Age, or Her Net Worth

Anna Faris is an American actress, comedian, and singer. Read on to learn more about her net worth, career, and lifestyle.

Anna Faris Net Worth

Name Anna Faris Net Worth $30 Million Salary $200 Thousand Per Episode Source of Income Actress Country American Last Upated 2022

Anna Faris is an American actress, comedian, and singer. Anna Faris's net worth is $30 Million. She landed her first role as Jannelle Bay, an unfortunate cheerleader, in the 1999 Jon Steven Ward-directed slasher film Lovers Lane.

Her popularity skyrocketed in 2000 when she was cast as Cindy Campbell in the horror-comedy-spoof film Scary Movie. She played Cindy Campbell in the 2001 film Scary 2. She starred in the 2002 Tom Brady comedy The Hot Chick. That year, she also appeared in the drama-horror film May, which received a positive response from film critics.

She starred in the 2008 romantic comedy The House Bunny. She had cameo roles in movies like 22 Jump Street (2014) and Keanu (2016). She starred opposite Eugenio Derbez in the 2018 romantic-comedy film Overboard.

She was nominated for a Chainsaw Award in the category of Best Supporting Actress in May for the 2004 film. In 2009, Anna Faris was ranked 60th on For Him magazine's list of the 100 Sexiest Women in the World. She won the Comedy Star of the Year award at the 2012 CinemaCon Awards.

Anna Faris Net Worth Growth

Name Anna Faris Net Worth 2022 $30 Million Net Worth 2021 $29 Million Net Worth 2020 $27 Million Net Worth 2019 $26 Million Net Worth 2018 $25 Million Net Worth 2017 $24 Million

Anna Faris Wiki

Real Name Anna Kay Faris Nick Name Anna Profession Actress, Singer, Comedian, Voiceover Artist, Producer, Podcaster, Author Date of Birth November 29, 1976 Age 45 years old Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Birthplace Baltimore, Maryland, United States Nationality American Parents Name Father – Jack Faris (Sociologist)

Mother – Karen Siblings Robert (Older Brother) Husband Ben Indra (1999-2008)

Chris Pratt (2007-2017)

Michael Barrett (2017-Present) Children Jack Pratt School Edmonds-Woodway High School College University of Washington Education Qualification Graduate

More About Anna Faris

Read more about Anna Faris' net worth, career, and lifestyle…

How Old Is Anna Faris?

Anna Faris was born on November 29, 1976. Anna Faris is 45 years old.

Anna Faris Biography

Anna Faris is a famous American actress, comedian, singer, voiceover artist, producer, podcaster, and author. Anna Faris was born on November 29, 1976, in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Anna Faris attended Edmunds-Woodway High School in Edmunds, Washington, and graduated in 1994.

In 1999, Anna graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in English literature. She played Erica in 5 episodes of NBC's Sitcom Friends in 2004. Anna Faris appeared in the 1996 film Eden for her role as Dithy.

Anna has contributed to two songs, “Nobody Does It Better” in 2003, “Forgiveness” in 2005, “Love from Afar” in 2005, “Just a Guy” in 2005, and “Old-Fashion Girl” in 2007. Anna has appeared in commercials for Red Robin Burger, Frozen Yogurt, Abilify, and others.

She has been cast in movies like My Super Ex-Girlfriend, Scary Movie film series, Just Friends, The House Bunny, Brokeback Mountain, Lost in Translation, Smiley Face, 22 Jump Street, May, The Hot Chick, The Dictator, and Overboard.

Who Is Anna Faris' Husband?

Anna Faris began dating Ben Indra in 1999. They married in June 2004. After living together for almost three years, the two separated in April 2007, after which she started dating Chris Pratt.

Anna and Chris were married on July 9, 2009, in Bali, Indonesia. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jack, on August 25, 2012. The couple announced their separation in August 2017.

Anna Faris started dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, who got engaged in November 2019.

What Is The Height Of Anna Faris?

Name Anna Faris Height 5 ft 4¼ in Weight 5119 lbs Body Measurements 35-24-34 in Shoe Size 8 (US) Dress Size 4 (US) Skin color Fair Hair Type Straight Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde

Facts About Anna Faris

She has graced several magazine covers such as Playboy, Cosmopolitan, Raygun, Self, and many others. Anna started hosting a consultation podcast called Unqualified in 2015. Anna has played the lead role of Christy Plunkett in the CBS sitcom “Mom.” Faris had her first commercial acting performance when she was nine years old. Anna was nominated at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards for the Breakthrough Female Performance and Best Kiss awards.

