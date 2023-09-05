20 Common Phrases That Can Irritate People Instantly

Have you ever used a popular phrase and regretted it? An online forum recently discussed the sayings that instantly annoy people, and here are some of the terms you should avoid.

1. “You Always Do That.”

This phrase can be triggering for so many. It mainly seems to come from our parents and it's the most annoying when you know you've only ever done that one thing once or twice.

2. “No Offense, But.”

Have you ever known anyone to say this phrase without following up with one of the most offensive comments you've ever heard? Even more annoying is that they are invariably confused when you take every bit of that offense.

3. “Can't You Take a Joke?”

See above: When the intended offense has been taken, it's always the victim's fault. They can take a joke, but they have enough mental capacity to recognize an insult.

4. “Tell Me, Without telling Me.”

Social media is responsible for a new set of annoying terms, but this was the least popular. We'd be fine if we never heard this phrase again.

5. “A Deluge of Annoying Social Media Phrases.”

There was a lot of competition: “I was today years old'” and “If you know, you know” were right up there. Let's not forget the term that makes me see red – “That's it, that's the Tweet.” It's time to calm down.

6. “Good Morning.”

While this may seem harmless, it's never “good” if you're not a morning person. A lot of people are annoyed by the greeting until they've had their first coffee of the day, especially if it's said by a very awake morning person.

7. “Living Their Best Life.”

This phrase divided opinion. A portion of the forum members felt it to be a joyful interpretation of life, while others were irritated. It's another modern term, but is it really that annoying?

8. “Plenty More Fish in the Sea.”

Those on the dating scene are sick and tired of hearing this one. It also inspired some of the best responses. Maybe the theoretical dating ocean is more like a gross pong.

9. “Everything Happens for a Reason.”

This term sparked some emotive responses on the forum. Is it fate that bad things happen to us, or should we be taking more accountability?

10. “Do a Complete 360.”

One member of the forum had a particular hatred for this phrase. Those who do a complete 360 to change their lives forget one crucial point. If you do a 360-degree turn, you are facing the same direction as you started in.

11. “Fluent in Sarcasm.”

Any individual who felt “fluent in sarcasm” wouldn't like what some people have to say about this phrase. It's seen as a badge of honor, but it's really not as funny as some people think.

12. “Shortening Common Words.”

Are three syllables too much for some people? The forum thinks so, and commonly abbreviated words were included on the list. At the top, “vacay,” “hubby,” and “merch” were the most annoying.

13. “Literally.”

The misuse of words or phrases can be so irritating. “Literally'” made the cut because we usually don't mean something literally when saying the word. We literally didn't die laughing. We're still here.

14. “If I'm Being Honest.”

There's a lot to unpack here. As one forum member put it, shouldn't this be your default? It also implies that the person is dishonest when they don't start a sentence with this phrase.

15. “Needless To Say.”

This is one of those terms that doesn't mean anything. It is placed before a sentence to state the obvious, but most commenters felt it needed to add something. If it goes without saying or is needless to say, you wouldn't say it, right?

16. “The Customer is Always Right.”

Anyone who has ever worked in customer service will argue with this phrase. More often than not, the customer is in the wrong and they just want to say this to try and get something out of the establishment.

17. “It Could be Worse.”

When you're going through a tough time, the last thing you want to hear is that it could be worse. Right now, this is bad and you don't want to think of how it could be worse.

18. “It's Because I'm a (Insert Astrological Sign).”

We have all heard this one before. Someone does something because it's apparently a trait of their astrological sign when really, that's just a part of their personality.

19. “Happy Wife, Happy Life.”

This phrase puts a lot of pressure on the wife to create a happy life for a couple and neglects how a woman might actually be feeling in a relationship. It's hard to think that being a “happy wife” is the key to being happy.

20. “Adulting.”

It's not really “adulting” it's really just doing things you have to do as you get older. We all have to do the things we don't want to and it's just a part of life.

Source: Reddit.