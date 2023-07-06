10 Songs That Are So Annoying They Are “Immediate Skips”

Music is one of the greatest gifts of life. A good song can remedy a very bad day, hold a huge significance regarding when and where you heard the song, and can even inspire you in some ways.

But a bad song…well, a bad song can do just the opposite and make you hulk out, screaming at someone to turn off the stereo. However, good and bad are subjective to a person and a bunch of other factors. Still, some songs are so annoying so many people have agreed on it.

A music fan recently asked, “What song is an immediate skip for you because it's that annoying?” These were the top responses.

1. Happy by Pharrell Williams

Some people find the hit song pandering and a festival of cheese. It's undoubtedly catchy but can get under your skin quickly.

2. Dance Monkey by Tones and I

Some music fans have had enough by the time this song broke out in the mainstream. One common complaint is the baby voice singing; music fans can't stand it!

3. Small Town by John Mellencamp

Some critics complain about the number of times Mellencamp says “Small Town” in the song. Now I can't help but examine how often he says it.

4. All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey

You can run from it, but you can't hide. The hit Mariah Carey song will play on the radio every holiday season. Like many popular hit songs, it has plenty of detractors.

5. Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Despite their numerous fans, some critics complain that this Glass Animals hit is beyond overplayed.

6. Firework by Katy Perry

One person complained, “This is always on the music loops at grocery stores, and all I hear is a cat being strangled. Repeatedly. Ga. Here me roar is the same.”

7. Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

One song critics can't turn off fast enough. Many people comment that they'd rather listen to dead air. Nicki Minaj may be a popular artist, but she has plenty of detractors.

8. Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

It's natural for a popular song to be playing everywhere. When it comes to the Ed Sheeran hit, some music fans couldn't escape it during the height of its popularity.

9. Unholy by Sam Smith

Despite its neat concept, the Sam Smith song is hard to listen to more than once. Other fans notice that after the success of “Unholy,” Smith's career has never been the same.

10. Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve

One person mentioned that they “get wildly annoyed in five seconds if this “thing” is playing in a store, I just walk out. I would ask Uber drivers to change the radio station. It hurts my brain in a particular way.”