Another Famous Actress Sang “Happy Birthday” to JFK a Year After Marilyn Monroe

While the time Marilyn Monroe seductively sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President, to John F. Kennedy at a Madison Square Garden Fundraiser for the President's Birthday is regarded as an iconic moment in modern US history. But many are unaware that another famous actress sang Happy Birthday to the president the following year.

None other than Holly Golightly herself, Breakfast at Tiffany‘s star Audrey Hepburn sang Happy Birthday to Kennedy at the annual Democratic fundraiser the next year. While it has been speculated that this was the case for quite some time, a recently unearthed letter between Hepburn and JFK confirms the performance took place.

Audrey Hepburn Also Wishes JFK a Happy Birthday

The letter, which can be viewed at the JFK archives, reads: “June 18, 1963 – Dear Audrey: I want you to know how much I appreciated all the efforts you made and time you spent in making my Birthday Party in New York on May 23rd such a success. It was delightful, and I am very grateful to you for the part you played in making it so enjoyable. With every good wish, Sincerely [John F. Kennedy] – Miss Audrey Hepburn, 100 Delfern, Beverly Hills, California.”

Although many know that Kennedy allegedly had an affair with Monroe, few know that Kennedy and Hepburn had previously dated when Kennedy was still an unmarried senator, and the pair remained friends until the President's death in 1963.

However, Christopher Anderson, in his book Jack and Jackie: Portrait of an American Marriage, alleges that the Roman Holiday star showed JFK a side of herself that the public rarely ever saw, writing: “She was extremely intelligent, well-read, and lots of fun, Audrey had this intoxicating laugh – pretty much what you saw on screen – but she also had this […] very naughty side that the public never saw.”