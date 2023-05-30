Another Body Filmmakers on The Dangers of Deepfakes

It’s a tale far too familiar in the age of the Internet: A woman finds herself plagued by images of her committing sexual acts on camera, with her name, her school, and any personal information necessary to induce maximum personal humiliation. Here’s the problem: Not only did she not consent to share these images, but she also didn’t create them in the first place. Someone has anonymously plastered her face on another person’s body with nearly-impeccable alacrity. Moreover, her friends, family, significant others, teachers, and employers can see it.

That’s the horrible danger of deepfake porn—intimate photos in which someone swaps a real person’s face with that of a porn actress shared without the subject's consent. Unfortunately, their prevalence has grown faster than law enforcement, and legislators can't keep up. According to MIT Technology Review, only two states — Virginia and California — have laws on the books that include deepfaked media in their revenge porn laws. As AI technologies make it easier to create these images on the fly, the danger of more unsuspecting women falling prey to them grows ever closer.

It’s a concern that activists and filmmakers Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn explore with their feature-length documentary Another Body, which premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival. Rather than focus on the macro, the filmmakers tell the broader story of deepfakes through a single case: “Taylor Klein,” a student at a tech university who discovers her likeness used for deepfake porn. From there, “Taylor” and the filmmakers usher us through a kind of detective story, as animations, self-filmed footage, and interviews depict the unraveling of this mystery.

Finding Their Subject

For Compton and Hamlyn, the goal was not just to tell the story of the dangers of deepfakes on the everyday person but to use the same technology that endangered them to protect them while they told their tale.

“We didn’t have a story unless we had a character,” Compton explains. This requirement led to three months of “hideous research” on porn-sharing and “tribute” threads on forums like 4chan. They scanned through one requested deepfake after another until they found “Taylor.” Not only could they see her real identity via reverse Google image search, but the personal details on the Pornhub account her harasser made of her pointed them in the right direction.

From there, the pair spent an arduous month debating when, how, and even whether to reach out. “Is there a way of doing that where we can offer support?” Compton asked herself and Hamlyn during the process. “We didn’t want it to be like, ‘Hey, sorry this happened to you — will you be in our movie?’”

Luckily, Taylor not only already knew about the deepfakes but was grateful for their desire to tell her story. Provided, of course, they adequately safeguarded her identity.

A Mask Over The Unmasked

Another Body takes a novel approach to that process, one revealed in a jaw-dropping twist less than a quarter of the way through. You see, not only is Taylor (not her real name) and her school correctly identified, but the face you associate with Taylor is also deepfaked. We’re watching an actor’s face plastered over our subject’s, a wild rug pull that practically invites you to scrutinize the image for the rest of the doc’s runtime.

For Taylor and Hamlyn, it involved an arduous process of instructing Taylor to record footage of her face in all different positions, match lighting, and keep her hands away from her face, so their deepfake program could capture it. Then, they hired an actress who was both a good face fit for Taylor and an activist who would happily act as a spokesperson for her story.

In so doing, Another Body paradoxically displays the power of deepfake technology when used for good. “The difference between deepfake technology and manual Photoshop is that the AI captures the essence, the expressions, the movement, the emotion of the original face,” explains Compton. When Taylor moves her eyebrow, so does the deepfake; when her brow furrows, it does too. “It has this real spirit of Taylor,” she continues. “When she cries, those are her tears, just over a veil of her face.” That allows an emotional connection that wouldn’t be possible with any anonymous interview technique we’re used to.

“That was always the core of it: reclaiming the technology,” Compton asserts. “It’s already in the public domain, but it felt really powerful for us to take power and agency back from it.”

Behind The Veil of Online Misogyny and Incel Culture

But why would someone inflict that kind of pain on a woman? As Another Body’s investigation heats up, it becomes clear to Taylor that it must be one of a few guys in her close friend circle, fragmented relationships that the film explores in great depth. One fellow student, “Mike,” gets particular focus. Compton and Hamlyn reenact some of Taylor’s stories about his emotional neediness and volatility through game-engine cinematics, further highlighting this transgression's digital nature.

In so doing, the filmmakers wanted to delve into the toxic, misogynistic online cultures men like Mike congregate in — from incel forums to places like 4chan, where lonely men worldwide request dirty Photoshops or deepfakes of women they know. “These spaces are sites of radicalization,” Compton says. “A small part of me understands that when you immerse yourself in a culture where no one’s telling you this is wrong, they might not comprehend that they’re part of the problem.”

One of the insights they came away with most is that, for men like Taylor’s perpetrator, deepfake porn isn’t exclusively, or sometimes even partially, for sexual gratification. “It comes down to entitlement,” Compton notes — a “culture of entitlement” that allows them to use the language of ownership around women they know. My girls. “It’s truly an inability to see the women they’re targeting as human beings.”

“It feels like a gender war,” Hamlyn adds. “It’s done out of this fraternity for other men,” a kind of incel social currency that allows them to debase women in whatever way they like, imagining a measure of power over them they don’t enjoy in real life.

How Do You Solve a Problem Like Deepfakes?

Compton and Hamlyn hope that Another Body will serve as vital activism to wake people up to the dangers deepfake technology represents — both now and with the rise of ever more capable AI programs like DALL-E and GPT-4. “It’s not about trying to put a [legal] plaster over each new technology because there will be more,” Compton warns. “It’s about the overall approach and the framework that governs it.”

For Hamlyn, it’s also important to educate local law enforcement and lawmakers to ensure adequate laws are put in place to protect women from these crimes. “These communities are so emboldened because they know there’s no chance that one police officer from this small town will be able to find them on 4chan or if they use a VPN.” He hopes that a multi-pronged approach will help curb the growth of harassment communities like the one that facilitated Taylor’s story.