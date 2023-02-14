Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Delivers MCU Meets Star Wars Feel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the start of MCU’s Phase 5 and while it isn’t perfect, it kicks things off with a bang.

Kang the Conqueror is here and he is not messing around. This film proves that he is a force to be reckoned with, largely in part thanks to Jonathan Majors stellar performance. The Ant-Man films often provide the comedic relief in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even though this one does have some funny moments and lines, the stakes are extremely high and Marvel doesn’t shy away from that.

Incredible Visuals

Based off of actual microscopic photos, this world feels very much like Marvel meets Star Wars. The MCU has given us films like Guardians of the Galaxy that take place in space, and while the sets certainly have a similar design, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania takes things to a whole new level.

The CGI is on point (and trust us, we looked for issues). Viewers are introduced to a variety of new characters, most of which are insanely bizarre, but in a really fun way. They are essentially aliens, even though technically this whole movie could be taking place in someone's fingernail. It is easy to lose yourself in the backgrounds of this movie, looking at all of the gorgeous scenery. The VFX team really knocked it out of the park, and they should be recognized for that.

An Entertaining Story & Intense Action

A good movie is not good solely because of the visuals though, so thankfully Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania delivers an interesting and entertaining story as well.

Those who know about Kang the Conqueror, know that he is the master of time so that is something he can give back to Scott. He has missed many years of Cassie’s life, just as Janet has missed many of Hope’s. Both parents are mourning this loss, and they have a lot of making up to do. Can they be tempted by Kang's offers? Well, you will just have to watch the movie to find out.

This movie delivers more than a parent-child relationship plot though, it also brings some intense action sequences. Ant-Man's ability to shrink and grow always adds a bit of fun to the fights, and with a whole collection of superheroes with the same power joining forces, the action is a really good time. These high-stakes moments are sprinkled throughout the film, which helps to keep things moving along.

Jonathan Majors Is the Standout

The clear standout of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is Jonathan Majors as Kang The Conqueror. This really should come as no surprise to anyone who watched his performance in Loki as He Who Remains. The man is extremely talented and to be able to play a different version of the same character (a variant, if you will) and do it so well is no easy feat.

Kang steals the show with his interactions with each of the main characters in this movie. He is terrifying and bone-chilling, certain to give the audience literal goosebumps when he talks. Kang is a bad guy, there is no doubt about that, and easily one of the best MCU villains yet. Phase 5 is titled The Kang Dynasty after all, and Majors has earned this role and importance in the future of the MCU tenfold.

Not All Sunshine & Rainbows

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is not perfect, unfortunately – it certainly has its issues. The first act is a bit of a struggle, which thankfully corrects itself once the second act hits.

Once the family enters the Quantum Realm, it feels like you are dropped into the middle of an already progressing story that you somehow missed part of. There is a war going on, and it takes a little while to catch up and become familiar with the story and characters. Not necessarily a bad thing, but some viewers might feel a bit lost at first and it takes a bit too long to sort things out.

As for Bill Murray’s character, Krylar, he feels very underused. In fact, the way he is handled seems as if there was some editing done in post-production because of the misconduct accusations against him. While this is not necessarily the case, for such a big name to be barely used in the movie feels strange. Still, he certainly delivers when he is on screen.

Scott’s ex-con friends are not at all a part of this movie and that just isn’t going to sit well with some viewers. Luis, Kurt, and Dave are nowhere to be seen and are certainly missed. Their absence is felt – especially the fact that Luis doesn’t show up to retell a story.

When it comes to M.O.D.O.K., he is going to be a love/hate character and there is no way around that. Some viewers are going to crack up every time they see him and every time he perfectly delivers a ridiculous line. Others will be rolling their eyes and eager for him to go away. Remember the goats in Thor: Love and Thunder? Yeah, he’s like that.

Important End Credit Scenes

True Marvel fans know not to leave their seats until the lights come on and so it should go without saying that there are two end credit scenes (technically a mid credit scene and an end credit scene) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel’s MO has been that one of these is important for the future of the MCU and the other is something silly, like an ant playing drums. That is not the case this time, however, with both of them being extremely important moving forward. You don’t want to miss them. Trust us.

Overall Thoughts

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the start of Phase 5 of the MCU and it kicks it off with heart, action, and stunning visuals. There are a lot of new and bizarre characters to meet in a world that feels very much Marvel meets Star Wars.

Everyone is incredible in their roles, but it comes as no surprise that Jonathan Majors is the standout. Kang the Conqueror is a terrifying villain and he steps into this role perfectly. Kathryn Newton is new to the MCU, but she fits in perfectly with the rest of the cast. The story gives every main character their moment to kick some butt and come to the rescue, which is really nice to see.

While it is not a perfect movie, it is a great starting point for Phase 5: The Kang Dynasty. Things are not left on a happy note, and Kang is clearly just getting started.

Rating: 6/10 SPECS

