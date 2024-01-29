These 8 Anti-Woke Stocks Could Take Off

If you’ve had your nose in the news for any length of time, you’ve likely heard the word “anti-woke” being thrown around. That said, the concept of anti-woke stocks is still quite new.

Still, anti-woke stocks are increasing in popularity, and any market disruption can be an opportunity for some nice gains. In order to benefit, you need to have the knowledge to play the field.

Fortunately, the financial experts here at Wealth of Geeks have it all figured out. We’ve carefully studied the topic and trends to explain anti-woke ideology and give you a leg up on this exclusive new space.

After extensive research, we’ve boiled down our favorite picks bubbling to the top of this sector. Keep reading to find out more.

What Are Anti-Woke Stocks?

To understand anti-woke stocks, we must first examine what “woke” even means. The term originated nearly 100 years ago in African American communities to label individuals alert to racial and social injustice around them.

In our current political and economic climate, woke extends to businesses and people deemed too liberal or progressive. Anti-woke stocks, therefore, represent companies taking the opposite stance.

Admittedly, the term remains somewhat ambiguous. We’ve seen it attached to companies taking exclusionary measures from certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. It’s just as commonly used to categorize organizations with right-leaning leadership.

When compiling our list of the top anti-woke stocks to invest in, we considered those factors squarely. Here are our favorite anti-woke picks right now.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY)

Occidental Petroleum taps the Earth for oil and natural gas resources used for energy. It’s been doing so for more than 100 years.

Anti-woke agendas aren’t thrilled with the prospect of hurting Mother Earth, as one might argue Occidental Petroleum does. They also push for getting gas guzzlers off the road for more ESG-friendly electric vehicles.

That’s all well and good, but for the foreseeable future, we’ll still need to rely mostly on oil and natural gas to get around.

Oxy rises up to meet this demand with operations in the United States, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Many of these facilities involve innovative practices promoting efficiency and limiting carbon emissions.

The company floundered during the COVID pandemic, and its stock is still recovering. A lower P/E ratio, among other factors, indicates shares are likely undervalued.

Some negative sentiments aren’t slowing the Occidental Petroleum team down. It scooped up natural gas producer CrownRock for $12 in December to keep up with other energy giants.

We’re feeling bullish about Oxy’s future, and we’re not the only ones. Legendary investor Warren Buffett sunk nearly $600 million into OXY after the merger announcement took place.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Tesla is an interesting addition to our list because, on the surface, it’s very ESG-conscious. After all, the company is the top electric vehicle producer in the world by a wide margin.

However, outspoken frontman Elon Musk has taken an anti-woke approach in many of his comments. Folks were up in arms when he allowed former President Trump back onto Twitter (now X) after being previously banned from the app.

No one can discount Tesla’s clean energy approach, though. Last quarter, the EV manufacturer produced and delivered some 430,000 vehicles to consumers. The company makes accessories like solar panels and energy storage for residential and commercial use.

Tesla cars and trucks definitely take innovation to a whole new level, driving interest amid new guidelines for sustainable technology. In anticipation of new demand, five future production facilities are slated to open in the next few years.

The company has had some incredible revenue growth throughout the year, and what we’re seeing is likely only the beginning. Getting plugged into TSLA stock before it really takes off could make for some supercharged returns.

Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA and FOX)

Fox has been quite loud in its anti-woke theologies. Its news outlets openly run segments criticizing woke lines of thinking, and some argue that the network airs more conservative-minded shows.

The world’s opinions aside, the Fox Corporation contains several high-profile brands, including Fox News Media, Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment, and Fox TV Stations. Fox acquired the Tubi streaming service for $440 million back in 2020.

In 2019, the Fox Corporation was birthed after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox with the company’s remaining assets. It launched two stock tickers, FOXA and FOX, at the same time.

At last count, Fox’s news and sports ventures carry more than 70 million subscribers each. Fox Sports owes at least some of this success to a 30-year ongoing relationship with the NFL.

Control of the media giant is slowly turning from founder Rupert Murdoch to son Lachlan as the former moves into a more passive role. New direction and fresh eyes could bode well for the company’s future.

Both stocks appear significantly undervalued today, marked by Fox’s strong foundation and low price-to-earnings ratio. Recent boosts in revenue and earnings per share help back up the claim. A 1.87% dividend yield aims to keep shareholders happy as prices catch back up.

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN)

Tyson Foods makes our anti-woke list as a leading producer of animal protein. It’s hard to argue that the company has a chicken’s best interests in mind.

As one of the world's largest food companies, Tyson provides one in every five points of beef, chicken, and pork in the United States. Over 140,000 employees comprise the food maker’s greater umbrella.

The Tyson Foods story began nearly 100 years ago, delivering chickens to market during the Great Depression. Through innovation, evolution, and acquisitions, it now has 33 unique brands. In 2021, the company launched its Raised and Rooted brand of plant-based proteins to reach a larger audience.

Folks must enjoy Tyson products since the company ended 2022 with over $53 billion in sales. 2023 has not been a great year amid slowing demand and plant closures, but it looks like these tensions are easing.

Even if shares don’t rebound considerably as we move into 2024, Tyson remains dedicated to increasing its substantial dividend. That offers some solace to investors while implying Tyson’s bottom line remains strong.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD)

Home Depot’s CEO has gone on record against a woke mentality in the next generation of leaders. He claims the group “doesn’t focus on the bottom line” regarding the economy; perhaps a jab at what he believes is a more self-seeking way of thinking.

Moving back in time, the Home Depot story began with just two Atlanta locations in the late 70s. These superstores caught the eye of the public not just for their size, but also the well-trained staff and “do it yourself” mentality.

From those two stores, the Home Depot now has over 2,300 locations in three countries in North America. The company beats out all others as the world’s largest home improvement retailer.

HD shares struggled a bit at the onset of 2023 due to weaker sales numbers, likely attributed to higher inflation rates. Home Depot’s revenue estimates show the company anticipated this pattern into the fall.

This isn’t a huge surprise for major retailers; Home Depot wasn’t the only one affected. Undoubtedly, HD stock will bounce back as the economic climate shifts, thanks to its dominant market presence.

Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD)

As the name implies, Barrick Gold is a major player in gold exploration, extraction, and production. The company, founded 40 years ago, focuses primarily on top-tier gold and copper mines.

One of the largest operations of its kind, Barrick Gold, has active projects in 18 countries on four continents. Because tier-one mines have at least ten years of life remaining, Barrick Gold will be putting axe to stone for quite some time. Each site has the ability to produce more than 500,000 ounces of precious metal per year.

There are concerns about the environmental impact of Barrick’s labors, landing it on our anti-woke list. A global presence further complicates matters. Even so, we need gold for many applications outside of jewelry. Alongside copper, gold serves a significant purpose in technological applications.

Barrick Gold’s shares have been up and down recently as the company prepares for the future. An investment in Hercules Silver Corp and two new mines set to open soon should help to remedy that. Meanwhile, Barrick hands shareholders a decent $0.10 dividend per share as thanks for doing business.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a financial powerhouse, providing a range of banking, brokerage, and investing services. It’s been in the business of helping individual investors for more than 50 years.

With over 34.7 million brokerage accounts, 1.8 million bank accounts, and 5.2 million retirement plan participants, the professionals at Schwab make it a point to put the customer first. Those funds represent more than $8.18 trillion in total client assets.

While the company caters to folks from all walks of life, founder Charles Schwab is a dedicated Republican donor. Some could perceive such a mindset as falling firmly in the “anti-woke” category.

SCHW shares slumped earlier this year, sparking concern that the company was heading toward a collapse akin to Silicon Valley Bank. Schwab’s CEO quickly corrected the situation, citing that their liquidity sources company has both available.

Higher interest rates should help Schwab get back on track as long as customer deposits improve. Cost-cutting measures in early fall could also help soften the blow.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL)

Oracle is a technology company providing integrated cloud computing solutions. It launched in 1977 under the careful watch of founders Larry Ellison, Bob Miner, and Ed Oates.

The same Larry Ellison has clear conservative political stripes that drop him into a more “anti-woke” category. He’s donated millions to Republican campaigns over the years despite vocalization from Oracle employees.

Its founder’s sentiments aside, Oracle remains front and center regarding cloud platforming. The company boasts robust cloud applications and infrastructure tools to help businesses make the most of their data. A number of hardware and software offerings further expand Oracle’s influence.

Oracle has little issue increasing its revenue, which is up 5.5% from last year’s November results. It remains ahead of expectations on earnings per share as well. That said, shares are still playing catch up after a lighter-than-anticipated quarter. Now looks to be a great time to grab some stock while it’s on sale.

We’re quite bullish about Oracle’s prospects for the future, considering how much data companies embracing AI will need. ORCL isn’t likely to stay low for long.

Are Anti-Woke Stocks a Good Investment?

Anti-woke stocks can be excellent investment opportunities no matter where on the spectrum you find yourself. Companies and brands are making names for themselves for a more rigid stance, and a rising number of consumers are jumping on board.

ESG initiatives have fallen under scrutiny in some circles, claiming these practices are nothing more than a waste of money. Americans may feel such an approach also inhibits our oil and natural gas dominance.

This line of thinking has progressed so far that we’re seeing an influx of new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) created around an anti-woke mentality. Two of them will carry tickers GWGB (go woke go broke) and GUNZ.

The anti-woke movement does carry some steam. When a transgender Instagrammer promoted Bud Light on the platform, a widespread boycott of the company ensued. Sales and share prices still haven’t recovered. There are some adverse implications to anti-woke stocks too, though. It’s still a relatively new concept and may not have the power to stay off the ground for long.

We are seeing an uptick in states and countries cracking down on ESG policies that could ultimately lead to the betterment of our planet. Sustainable practices may be our only hope for the future, which aligns more with a woke point of view.

If you decide anti-woke is the way to go, we’re confident any of the stocks on our list could serve you well. As always, be sure to do your own research before making any kind of investment.